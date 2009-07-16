Star Tracks: Thursday, July 16, 2009
SWEET TREATS
Emmy nominee Selena Gomez makes a fashionable stop at a Menchie's Frozen Yogurt shop in Hollywood on Wednesday, reportedly on a break from recording her debut album. Gomez's Disney show The Wizards of Waverly Place received a nod for outstanding children's program.
SET DRESSING
A relaxed and well-styled Jennifer Lopez suits up for work on the set of her latest movie, The Back-Up Plan, shooting Thursday in New York.
BACK TO BASICS
World Hunger Relief global spokesperson Christina Aguilera steps behind the mic to shoot a PSA for KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell on World Hunger Relief in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Next up for the songstress: Starring with Cher in the movie-musical Burlesque.
PET PROJECT
Orlando Bloom is one attentive pet owner, taking his pooch Sidi for a stroll through New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Wednesday, the same day his Los Angeles-area home was burglarized.
FASHION FRIENDS
Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr stays close to pal Rumer Willis at a launch event for retail chain Charlotte Russe at Openhouse Gallery in New York City on Wednesday. In the fall, Willis will be joining Szohr on the CW with a guest stint on 90210.
MODEL WALKER
Renée Zellweger struts her stuff after leaving a hair salon in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The actress will be packing on the pounds (again!) to play the hilarious heroine in an upcoming Bridget Jones sequel.
SWIM FAN
Michael Phelps finds an admirer in presenter Demi Moore during his big night at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at Los Angeles's Nokia Theatre. The Olympic champ snagged five trophies for his performance at Beijing's 2008 summer games.
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Sarah Michelle Gellar shows off her growing belly while running errands in Toluca Lake, Calif., on Wednesday. The actress will be welcoming her first child this fall with hubby Freddie Prinze Jr.
START HIS ENGINE
Back from his Saint-Tropez vacation with new girlfriend Hailey Glassman, a solo Jon Gosselin test-drives his motorcycle after his friend dropped it by his Wernersville, Pa., home Wednesday. Once he arrived home that morning, the reality star was greeted by his children. "Every 10 minutes I keep thinking about the kids and missing them," Gosselin told PEOPLE while abroad.
HAND IN HAND
On a break from shooting her new movie, Going the Distance, Drew Barrymore stays connected to good pal Justin Long while shopping and strolling – hand-in-hand – in New York's SoHo neighborhood Wednesday.
RUN FOR IT
Shia LaBeouf is one fitness fanatic! The Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen star sticks to his favorite activity (and dress code) with a shirtless jog in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
'GIRL' TIME
Sometimes, a Gossip Girl just needs a friend! Actresses Leighton Meester and Blake Lively share a moment Monday while filming their hit show on the steps of N.Y.C.'s Metropolitan Museum of Art.
ALONG FOR THE RIDE
Forget a double-decker bus! Leonardo DiCaprio has a wheel good time Tuesday, exploring London by bike after reportedly lunching in the city's Mayfair neighborhood.
GREY MATTER
Mama-to-be Ellen Pompeo stays hydrated Wednesday while out and about in Los Angeles. The actress and husband Chris Ivery are expecting their first child together this fall.
BABY LOVE
She's bumping it up! Kendra Wilkinson – who is expecting her first child with husband Hank Baskett this Christmas – shows off her growing belly on the red carpet at ESPN The Magazine's ESPY Style Studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday.