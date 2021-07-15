Demi Moore and Rumer Willis Hit the Beach in Mykonos, Plus Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Winnie Harlow & More
Seeing Double
Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis enjoy some fun in the sun in Mykonos on July 14.
'Happy & Healthy'
Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House to encourage her young fans to get COVID-19 vaccines on July 14 in Washington, D.C.
Serving Looks
Doja Cat and Winnie Harlow strike a pose at PrettyLittleThing's Winnie Harlow Edit Launch Party on July 14 in L.A.
Sweat It Out
Sofia Richie works up a sweat on an afternoon hike on July 14 in L.A.
'Red' Carpet Moment
Suzanna Son and Bree Elrod pose with director Sean Baker at the photo call for Red Rocket at Cannes on July 15.
'Fear' Premiere
Gillian Jacobs strikes a pose at the L.A. premiere of Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 14
Smiles for Miles
Cynthia Erivo steps out in a denim and olive Alexander McQueen ensemble to celebrate Summer in the Hamptons with Saks at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill on July 14.
Pretty in Pink
Chrishell Stause raises a glass at the launch of her Fun, Flirty Capsule Collection with DSW on July 14 in L.A.
Highly 'Amusing'
Tracy Morgan stops by Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park in New Jersey to celebrate the birthday of Spongebob Squarepants.
Flower Power
Sharon Stone is stunning in a blue gown adorned with flowers at the A Feleségem története (The Story of My Wife) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14 in France.
Scene Stealer
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, along with Harrison Ford's double, are seen on the set of Indiana Jones 5 in Glasgow on July 14.
Center Spotlight
Jessica Alba takes the stage during the AT&T 5G immersive event on July 14 in N.Y.C.
Sweet Smooch
Chip and Joanna Gaines guest stars on Hoda Kotb's Today radio event at SiriusXM Studios on July 14 in N.Y.C.
Touch Down in Toronto
Mila Kunis heads to the set of her new movie Luckiest Girl Alive on July 13 in Toronto.
Big Hug
Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff embrace at the Neon premiere of Pig on July 13 in L.A.
Big Heart
Maria Bakalova spreads love at the photocall for Women Do Cry at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14 in France.
Mom and Dad
New parents Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes enjoy date night at Firefly restaurant in Studio City on July 13.
Late Night Chat
Lorde wears a yellow cut-out dress and strappy sandals after tapping The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on July 13.
Big Apple Besties
Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen filming the series And Just Like That on July 13 in N.Y.C.
Date Night
Sir Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell leave Craig's in West Hollywood after having dinner on July 13.
Perfect Pair
Amy Poehler joins Seth Meyers to film Really!?! with Seth and Amy on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 13.
Drink Up
Kate Holmes attends the evian Healthy Hydration is Step 1 breakfast at Bluemercury in N.Y.C. on July 14.
Three's Company
Lyna Khoudri, Wes Anderson and Timothée Chalamet attend The French Dispatch photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.
All Smiles
Noomi Rapace poses at the Lamb photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.
Lady in Red
Issa Rae films for a new project on July 13.
Team Lola
Zendaya, who plays Lola Bunny, arrives at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in L.A. on July 12.
Dog Days
Kristin Davis looks summery on the set of And Just Like That on July 12 in N.Y.C.
On Air
Andy Cohen hosts Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on July 12 in N.Y.C.
Carpet Catch-up
LeBron James catches up with Don Cheadle on the Space Jam: A New Legacy world premiere purple carpet on July 12 at The Regal L.A. Live.
On the Move
Bill Murray poses at The French Dispatch photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.
Costars in Costume
America Ferrera joins Anne Hathaway to film Caviar on July 12 in N.Y.C.
Bold Lip
Megan Fox is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12 in L.A.
Guest Stars
Kristin Chenoweth and Marilu Henner pose with host Hoda Kotb during The Hoda Kotb Show on SiriusXM's Today Show Radio on July 12 in N.Y.C.
Vegas Baby
Host Andra Day performs during Vegas Magazine's cover party at The h.wood Group's grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 8.
Dressed to the Nines
Rachel Kirkconnell and Matt James hit the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards red carpet on July 12 in N.Y.C.
Festival Fun
Noomi Rapaces flashes a smile at Cannes Film Festival on July 12.
Yes They 'Cannes'
Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody share a frame on July 12 at the screening of The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
A Horse, of Course
Lucy Boynton shows off her riding skills on July 12 while filming Why Didn't They Ask the Evans in Surrey, England.
Fun in the Sun
Bella Hadid and new boyfriend Marc Kalman (not pictured) soak up the sunshine at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in France on July 12.
With a Wink and a Smile
Model Coco Rocha has her hands full on July 12 at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2021 at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes.
Shine Bright
Jodie Turner-Smith sparkles at the Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner on July 11 in Cannes.
Game On
JoJo Siwa takes part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 11 in Denver.
Crowd Pleaser
Megan Thee Stallion wows the crowd with her performance at Hakkasan Nightclub on July 11 in Las Vegas.
Model Behavior
Bella Hadid stuns on the red carpet in a couture Schiaparelli gown at the Tre Piani (Three Floors) premiere on July 11 in Cannes.
Sing It
Doja Cat takes the stage in a cut-out top and skirt at E11EVEN on July 11 in Miami.
Funky Furs
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna get cozy on a fire escape in neon looks while filming their music video on July 11 in N.Y.C.
Got Your Back
Grace Gummer and Drew Barrymore pose together at a summer celebration hosted by Gucci and the Saltzman family on July 10 in East Hampton.
Tee Time
Justin Timberlake hits the links during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11 in South Lake Tahoe.
Out of This World
Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson and his crew toast the landing of Unity 22 with G.H. Mumm Champagne on July 11 in New Mexico.
Hopeful Place
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are all smiles wrapped in each other's arms while filming a secret project together in New York City on July 11.
Best Female Athlete
Naomi Osaka flashes a high-fashion peace sign at the 2021 ESPY Awards atop the Rooftop at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on July 10.
Proud Papa
Dylan Frances Penn and father Sean Penn attend the Flag Day photocall for the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 10.
Crossover Episode
Jackie Cox from RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 and Mercedes "MJ" Javid of Shahs of Sunset take a selfie together at the Bravo Clubhouse in N.Y.C. on July 10.
Crash Course
Anne Hathaway is spotted on the set of her upcoming drama miniseries WeCrashed in New York City on July 10.
Mission: Possible
Tom Cruise suits up for Wimbledon in London on July 10 alongside his Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.
Summer of Soul
Yara Shahidi enjoys her time at Cinespia's screening of Questlove's new documentary Summer of Soul at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 9.
Lily in Paris
Lily Collins is spotted in a colorful costume on-set for season 2 of Emily in Paris in France on July 9.
Yes She 'Cannes'
Marion Cotillard attends the Bigger Than Us photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 9.
Batter Up!
Jason Sudeikis throws the first pitch at the Cubs vs. Cardinals game on July 9 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.
Bold in Blue
Jessica Chastain arrives in head to toe Versace at hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.
Roughed Up
John Cena is seen on the set of The Peacemaker on July 8 in Vancouver.
Power Couple
Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee arrive at the screening of Benedetta at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.
A-list Arrival
Matt Damon arrives at the Stillwater photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.
Summer Lovin'
Christina Haack and new flame Joshua Hall jump into a natural swimming hole in Tulum while on vacation on July 8.