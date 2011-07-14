Star Tracks: Thursday, July 14, 2011

BROADWAY BABES

With her departure from Glee just a season away, Lea Michele makes a love connection with boyfriend Theo Stockman Wednesday at the opening-night performance of the Broadway musical Hair in New York.

SOLO STANDOUT

Also at the ESPYs: Ryan Reynolds, who hit the red carpet stag despite sharing a romantic meal with ex Scarlett Johansson earlier in the week.

TRAVELING TRIO

Hollywood's top-earning actress Angelina Jolie makes mommy mode look chic while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport with giddy daughters, Zahara, 6, and Shiloh, 5, on Wednesday.

HOME BODIES

Also at LAX: Megan Fox and hubby Brian Austin Green, who return home Wednesday after the actress shot scenes for The Dictator in New York.

WHAT A MATCH!

Justin Bieber color coordinates with his leggy lady Selena Gomez at ESPN's ESPY Awards, held at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre on Wednesday.

TOTE-ALLY ADORABLE

Amy Adams looks on lovingly as fiancé Darren Le Gallo totes daughter Aviana, 1, during a family outing in West Los Angeles on Wednesday.

RUNS IN THE FAMILY

It's off to the races for England's most famous sister Pippa Middleton, who breaks into a jolly good jog near her London home on Thursday.

CLAW ABIDING

Peekaboo...we see you! Lady Gaga makes another playful fashion statement Thursday in Australia, where the pop star bid farewell to a throng of fans at Sydney Airport.

SIDE KICK

After glamming up for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Jennifer Garner catches a case of the giggles Wednesday with 2½-year-old daughter Seraphina in Santa Monica, Calif.

RING BEARER

Following a series of glam promotional appearances for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Emma Watson keeps it casual on her day off while shopping street-side in New York Wednesday.

SHE'S A SCENT-SATION

Christina Aguilera's hitting notes of a different kind! The singer brings her signature fragrance, Royal Desire, to Munich, Germany, on Wednesday.

See celebrity fragrances from stars like Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and more!

CASUAL CORNER

Elizabeth Hurley chats up new costar Chace Crawford Wednesday on the New York set of Gossip Girl, where the British beauty is set to guest star in a multi-episode arc.

WORLD VIEW

Eva Longoria lends her star support to the worldwide finals of Microsoft's Imagine Cup, a student technology competition, Wednesday at New York's Lincoln Center.

DOUBLE SHOT

Ashley Olsen heads out for another casual outing Wednesday, this time grabbing coffee with sis Mary-Kate in New York.

BUMP WATCH

Her due date has come and gone, but Selma Blair keeps her cool, making a stylish entrance into a West Hollywood watch shop on Wednesday.

