Star Tracks - Thursday, July 13, 2006
ME, MYSELF AND I
It's the Kate Hudson show: The You, Me and Dupree star kicks off her Wednesday morning in New York City with a stylish succession of outfits as she stops by (from left) the Today show (in Escada) and The Early Show, and takes some time to just chill.
ON THE SPOT
Next, Hudson (in a Mason top) gets personal with Dupree himself, Owen Wilson, on MTV's TRL. "What's your favorite thing about me?" she prodded him. His answer, of course: "Your smile and your laugh."
OLD FRIENDS
Later, Hudson finds her place in lace (underneath her Gucci suit), celebrating with pal Liv Tyler at a party thrown for the You, Me and Dupree star by Allure magazine at the Gramercy Park Hotel. Tyler – who also spent the night celebrating her mom's birthday – met Hudson while filming 2000's Dr. T and the Women.
BUDDY SYSTEM
Buff BFFs Matthew McConaughey, Lance Armstrong and Jake Gyllenhaal buddy up backstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday. Armstrong, the show's host and big winner, made good sports of his pals: "The Sexiest Man Alive is here, Matthew McConaughey," he told the audience. "We don't all have to turn and look – we all know what he looks like. Jake, eyes up here!"
TRAINING DAY
Before the big night, Armstrong and McConaughey got their hearts racing with a run through the Hollywood Hills. The fellow Texans, who've known each other for about eight years, recently stepped up their friendship – cycling in Malibu (with Gyllenhaal) and hitting L.A.'s hot spots, according to PEOPLE.
TROPHY GOODS
At the ESPYs, Mariah Carey (in her own design) presents the male athlete of the year award to Armstrong, a three-time consecutive winner. "It wasn't rigged, I promise," he joked.
WHERE THERE'S A WILL ...
Funnyman Will Ferrell interrupts Armstrong's acceptance speech to serenade him with a parody of the 1970s song "Times of Your Life." "You've beat the best, let's not forget every urine test," Ferrell crooned, after introducing a white-suited astronaut who the comic insisted was Armstrong's long-lost father, Neil Armstrong. The show airs Sunday night on ESPN.
HAPPY B'DAY
Beyoncé avoids a case of style déjà vû Wednesday and switches up her look before unveiling her new video on MTV's TRL. "Déjà Vû" is the first single off her upcoming album, B'Day.
FEMALE BONDING
Liv Tyler cozies up to mom Bebe Buell (dad is rocker Stephen Tyler) at a birthday bash Wednesday for the elder former model at New York City club the Cutting Room. Buell topped the night with a midnight performance with her band.
WE'RE 'SUPER' (THANKS FOR ASKING)
Uma Thurman grabs the attention of costar Luke Wilson at the New York premiere of My Super Ex-Girlfriend on Wednesday.
BOTTLES UP
Christina Aguilera – a onetime Coke spokesperson – makes like her breakout hit song "Genie in a Bottle" while filming a new international Pepsi campaign, which airs tomorrow.
EAST MEETS WEST
Aguilera also gets dolled up as an Asian princess before globetrotting to the Arabian desert, snowy Prague and the beaches of Rio de Janeiro in the soft-drink spot. a
BABY'S DAY OUT
Gwen Stefani totes one fashionable accessory – her Fendi Spy bag – while husband Gavin Rossdale carries their precious cargo, 1-1/2-month-old Kingston, to a doctor's visit in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
THREE'S COMPANY
Rosario Dawson shares the love, letting costar Jason Mewes get cheeky with her actor-beau Jason Lewis at Tuesday's afterparty for Clerks II in Hollywood.
BUDDY FLICK
Clerks II director Kevin Smith (who also plays the verbally challenged Silent Bob) looks up to costar Jason Lee at the film's L.A. premiere Tuesday. The movie opens nationwide July 21.
GUYS' NIGHT OUT
While new squeeze Vanessa Minnillo sits this one out, Nick Lachey and Taye Diggs give each other a hand at ESPN's Summer Fun party in Hollywood on Tuesday.
TOUR DATE
Justin Timberlake heads out of London's Nobu Berkeley restaurant on Tuesday after dining with girlfriend Cameron Diaz. The singer has been popping up all over Western Europe as he plays club dates to promote his upcoming album, FutureSex/LoveSounds.
HERE TO STAY
Sheryl Crow is the picture of health as she rocks out on the Today show in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday. The singer, back on the road following treatment for breast cancer, told Today's Ann Curry, "I came through the experience really feeling stronger and much more aware of what I wanted my life to be."
SOMEONE TO LEAN ON
LeAnn Rimes is back on her feet – and in good spirits – Tuesday with husband Dean Sheremet in Malibu following outpatient surgery for a leg infection.