Star Tracks - Thursday, July 13, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 19

ME, MYSELF AND I

Credit: AP; Ramey; Pacific Coast News; INSETS: Evan Agostini/Getty; Startraks

It's the Kate Hudson show: The You, Me and Dupree star kicks off her Wednesday morning in New York City with a stylish succession of outfits as she stops by (from left) the Today show (in Escada) and The Early Show, and takes some time to just chill.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

ON THE SPOT

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

Next, Hudson (in a Mason top) gets personal with Dupree himself, Owen Wilson, on MTV's TRL. "What's your favorite thing about me?" she prodded him. His answer, of course: "Your smile and your laugh."

3 of 19

OLD FRIENDS

Credit: Marion Curtis/Startraks

Later, Hudson finds her place in lace (underneath her Gucci suit), celebrating with pal Liv Tyler at a party thrown for the You, Me and Dupree star by Allure magazine at the Gramercy Park Hotel. Tyler – who also spent the night celebrating her mom's birthday – met Hudson while filming 2000's Dr. T and the Women.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

BUDDY SYSTEM

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Buff BFFs Matthew McConaughey, Lance Armstrong and Jake Gyllenhaal buddy up backstage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday. Armstrong, the show's host and big winner, made good sports of his pals: "The Sexiest Man Alive is here, Matthew McConaughey," he told the audience. "We don't all have to turn and look – we all know what he looks like. Jake, eyes up here!"

Advertisement

5 of 19

TRAINING DAY

Credit: X17

Before the big night, Armstrong and McConaughey got their hearts racing with a run through the Hollywood Hills. The fellow Texans, who've known each other for about eight years, recently stepped up their friendship – cycling in Malibu (with Gyllenhaal) and hitting L.A.'s hot spots, according to PEOPLE.

6 of 19

TROPHY GOODS

Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters/Landov

At the ESPYs, Mariah Carey (in her own design) presents the male athlete of the year award to Armstrong, a three-time consecutive winner. "It wasn't rigged, I promise," he joked.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

WHERE THERE'S A WILL ...

Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters/Landov

Funnyman Will Ferrell interrupts Armstrong's acceptance speech to serenade him with a parody of the 1970s song "Times of Your Life." "You've beat the best, let's not forget every urine test," Ferrell crooned, after introducing a white-suited astronaut who the comic insisted was Armstrong's long-lost father, Neil Armstrong. The show airs Sunday night on ESPN.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

HAPPY B'DAY

Credit: ANDREA RENAULT/GLOBE; James Devaney/WireImage

Beyoncé avoids a case of style déjà vû Wednesday and switches up her look before unveiling her new video on MTV's TRL. "Déjà Vû" is the first single off her upcoming album, B'Day.

Advertisement

9 of 19

FEMALE BONDING

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Liv Tyler cozies up to mom Bebe Buell (dad is rocker Stephen Tyler) at a birthday bash Wednesday for the elder former model at New York City club the Cutting Room. Buell topped the night with a midnight performance with her band.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

WE'RE 'SUPER' (THANKS FOR ASKING)

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Uma Thurman grabs the attention of costar Luke Wilson at the New York premiere of My Super Ex-Girlfriend on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

BOTTLES UP

Credit: Pepsi / Getty / WENN

Christina Aguilera – a onetime Coke spokesperson – makes like her breakout hit song "Genie in a Bottle" while filming a new international Pepsi campaign, which airs tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

EAST MEETS WEST

Credit: Pepsi / Getty / WENN

Aguilera also gets dolled up as an Asian princess before globetrotting to the Arabian desert, snowy Prague and the beaches of Rio de Janeiro in the soft-drink spot. a

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

BABY'S DAY OUT

Credit: Bauer-Griffin; Pacific Coast News

Gwen Stefani totes one fashionable accessory – her Fendi Spy bag – while husband Gavin Rossdale carries their precious cargo, 1-1/2-month-old Kingston, to a doctor's visit in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/LAndov

Rosario Dawson shares the love, letting costar Jason Mewes get cheeky with her actor-beau Jason Lewis at Tuesday's afterparty for Clerks II in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

BUDDY FLICK

Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/Landov

Clerks II director Kevin Smith (who also plays the verbally challenged Silent Bob) looks up to costar Jason Lee at the film's L.A. premiere Tuesday. The movie opens nationwide July 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

GUYS' NIGHT OUT

Credit: Chad Buchanan/Getty

While new squeeze Vanessa Minnillo sits this one out, Nick Lachey and Taye Diggs give each other a hand at ESPN's Summer Fun party in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

TOUR DATE

Credit: Spirit Pictures / WENN

Justin Timberlake heads out of London's Nobu Berkeley restaurant on Tuesday after dining with girlfriend Cameron Diaz. The singer has been popping up all over Western Europe as he plays club dates to promote his upcoming album, FutureSex/LoveSounds.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

HERE TO STAY

Credit: JOY E. SCHELLER/LFI

Sheryl Crow is the picture of health as she rocks out on the Today show in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday. The singer, back on the road following treatment for breast cancer, told Today's Ann Curry, "I came through the experience really feeling stronger and much more aware of what I wanted my life to be."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 19

SOMEONE TO LEAN ON

Credit: Flynet

LeAnn Rimes is back on her feet – and in good spirits – Tuesday with husband Dean Sheremet in Malibu following outpatient surgery for a leg infection.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff