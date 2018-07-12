Newly Engaged Ariana Grande & Ashley Tisdale Hang Out, Plus Chrissy Teigen, Kelsea Ballerini and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

More
Grace Gavilanes
and Lydia Price
July 12, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Former child stars Ashley Tisdale and (newly-engaged!) Ariana Grande reunite backstage at the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day event in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
KISSY FACE

Former child stars Ashley Tisdale and (newly-engaged!) Ariana Grande reunite backstage at the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day event in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Sad! John Legend jokingly pouts as his wife, Chrissy Teigen, embraces BFF Brooklyn Decker at the model&#8217;s Finery App launch party on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
MRS. STEAL YO GIRL

Sad! John Legend jokingly pouts as his wife, Chrissy Teigen, embraces BFF Brooklyn Decker at the model’s Finery App launch party on Wednesday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p><em>Bachelor In Paradise</em> alums Jared Haibon and fianc&eacute;e Ashley Iaconetti play a couples game during their Wednesday appearance on <em>Extra</em>.</p>
pinterest
GET IT RIGHT

Bachelor In Paradise alums Jared Haibon and fiancée Ashley Iaconetti play a couples game during their Wednesday appearance on Extra.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Charli XCX connects with fans during her performance at friend Taylor Swift&#8217;s Reputation Stadium Tour on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
LET'S SING

Charli XCX connects with fans during her performance at friend Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour on Wednesday.

Jason Kempin/TAS18/Getty
<p>With her pup and luggage in tow, Jamie Chung makes her way to the Atlanta airport on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
ON AIR

With her pup and luggage in tow, Jamie Chung makes her way to the Atlanta airport on Wednesday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>On Wednesday, Jaimie Alexander films scenes for <em>Blindspot</em> in Harlem, New York.</p>
pinterest
READY, SET, ACTION

On Wednesday, Jaimie Alexander films scenes for Blindspot in Harlem, New York.

Jose Perez/INSTARimages
<p>Emmy Rossum and Emma Roberts come together at the Beats by Dre for Violet Grey party on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
PARTY PEOPLE

Emmy Rossum and Emma Roberts come together at the Beats by Dre for Violet Grey party on Wednesday.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Bethenny Frankel flashes a smile at the Bulletproof pop Up Experience Grand Opening Event in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
HANGING OUT

Bethenny Frankel flashes a smile at the Bulletproof pop Up Experience Grand Opening Event in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Jimmy Kimmel, Bobcat Goldthwait and Bob Saget pose for photos together at the <em>Misfits &amp; Monsters</em> peremiere on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
TAKE YOUR PIC

Jimmy Kimmel, Bobcat Goldthwait and Bob Saget pose for photos together at the Misfits & Monsters peremiere on Wednesday.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p>Shakira and her fans feel the music as the singer performs in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
PUMP IT UP

Shakira and her fans feel the music as the singer performs in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday.

Anadolu Agency/Getty
<p>Niecy Nash gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
A STAR IS BORN

Niecy Nash gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Lady Gaga braves the New York City heat on Wednesday by rocking an all-leather ensemble while on her way to a photo shoot.</p>
pinterest
READY TO ROCK

Lady Gaga braves the New York City heat on Wednesday by rocking an all-leather ensemble while on her way to a photo shoot.

Splash News Online
<p>Bruce Springsteen enjoys a morning walk in the sunshine in New York before heading to the theater for a performance on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
WHO'S THE BOSS?

Bruce Springsteen enjoys a morning walk in the sunshine in New York before heading to the theater for a performance on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>After teaching Mark Wright how to properly twerk on <em>Extra</em>, Iggy Azalea takes a seat to field questions on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
FEELING EXTRA

After teaching Mark Wright how to properly twerk on Extra, Iggy Azalea takes a seat to field questions on Tuesday.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>The cast of <i>Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again</i> &mdash; including Stellan Skarsgard, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, and Lily James &mdash; cuddle up with the film&#8217;s producer, director and two members of Abba, Bj&ouml;rn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, for a giant cast photo at the Stockholm photo call on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
HERE WE GO AGAIN!

The cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — including Stellan Skarsgard, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, and Lily James — cuddle up with the film’s producer, director and two members of Abba, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, for a giant cast photo at the Stockholm photo call on Wednesday.

Shutterstock
<p>Forest Whitaker smiles while attending the N.Y.C. screening of Netflix&#8217;s <em>How It Ends</em> on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
MOVIE MOMENT

Forest Whitaker smiles while attending the N.Y.C. screening of Netflix’s How It Ends on Tuesday.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>Dwayne Johnson takes daughter Simone and mother Ata to the N.Y.C. premiere of his new film, <em>Skyscraper</em>, on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
ALL IN THE FAMILY

Dwayne Johnson takes daughter Simone and mother Ata to the N.Y.C. premiere of his new film, Skyscraper, on Tuesday.

John Nacion/startraks
<p>Anderson .Paak performs in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
STAGE PRESENCE

Anderson .Paak performs in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday.

Frank Hoensch/Redferns
<p>Taylor Swift gets up-close and personal with fans during her Reputation Tour in Landover, Maryland on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
QUEEN OF MY HEART

Taylor Swift gets up-close and personal with fans during her Reputation Tour in Landover, Maryland on Tuesday.

Jason Kempin/TAS18/Getty
<p>Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a sweet moment with a child while visiting Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
ROYAL FEELING

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a sweet moment with a child while visiting Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.

PA Images/INSTAR
<p>Pamela Anderson celebrates France&#8217;s victory at the World Cup Semi Final match on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
FRENCH CONNECTION

Pamela Anderson celebrates France’s victory at the World Cup Semi Final match on Tuesday.

Jean Catuffe/Getty
<p>Iggy Azalea teaches&nbsp;Mark Wright how to twerk on a Tuesday appearance on <em>Extra</em>.</p>
pinterest
GET LOW

Iggy Azalea teaches Mark Wright how to twerk on a Tuesday appearance on Extra.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa stop by Hallmark&#8217;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em> where they posed alongside a delectable gingerbread house at the show&#8217;s &#8220;Christmas in July&#8221; event.</p>
pinterest
OPEN HOUSE

Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa stop by Hallmark’s Home & Family where they posed alongside a delectable gingerbread house at the show’s “Christmas in July” event.

Paul Archuleta/Getty
<p>Gloria Estefan and longtime love Emilio Estefan attend an event celebrating the couple&#8217;s Broadway musical, &#8220;On Your Feet!&#8221;, on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC

Gloria Estefan and longtime love Emilio Estefan attend an event celebrating the couple’s Broadway musical, “On Your Feet!”, on Tuesday. 

David Livingston/Getty
<p><em>Skyscraper</em> star Neve Campbell chats about her new movie, which also stars Dwayne Johnson, on <em>The Late Show</em> on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
LATE-NIGHT STOP

Skyscraper star Neve Campbell chats about her new movie, which also stars Dwayne Johnson, on The Late Show on Tuesday.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Kate Upton keeps it casual while making catching a flight out of LAX Airport on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
TAKING FLIGHT

Kate Upton keeps it casual while making catching a flight out of LAX Airport on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p>Natalie Dormer brightens up a dreary London evening on Tuesday in an all-white ensemble, while on her way to the Delvaux store opening.</p>
pinterest
WHITE HOT

Natalie Dormer brightens up a dreary London evening on Tuesday in an all-white ensemble, while on her way to the Delvaux store opening.

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock
<p>Gigi Hadid strikes a pose in front of an advertisement that she&#8217;s in while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
SEEING DOUBLE

Gigi Hadid strikes a pose in front of an advertisement that she’s in while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>January Jones plays coy for photographers as she arrives at the Maison St-Germain event on Tuesday in Los Angeles.</p>
pinterest
IN BLOOM

January Jones plays coy for photographers as she arrives at the Maison St-Germain event on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Carla Gugino is all smiles as she poses for photos at the New York premiere of her new film, <i>Skyscraper</i>, on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
BACK AT YA

Carla Gugino is all smiles as she poses for photos at the New York premiere of her new film, Skyscraper, on Tuesday.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Legendary guitarist and Chic front man Nile Rodgers gets the party started on Tuesday while performing at the London Stock Exchange to celebrate the Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited&#8217;s floatation.</p>
pinterest
OH SO CHIC

Legendary guitarist and Chic front man Nile Rodgers gets the party started on Tuesday while performing at the London Stock Exchange to celebrate the Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited’s floatation.

Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Comedian Pete Davidson shows off his newly platinum hair while visiting fianc&eacute;e Ariana Grande (not pictured) on set in Queens on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
BLONDE AMBITION

Comedian Pete Davidson shows off his newly platinum hair while visiting fiancée Ariana Grande (not pictured) on set in Queens on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Reese Witherspoon multitasks while out and about on Los Angeles on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
RETAIL THERAPY

Reese Witherspoon multitasks while out and about on Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p><span style="line-height:1.3;">Newly married Kit Harington steps out in London without wife Rose Leslie to do some radio interviews at the BBC Radio 2 Studios on Tuesday.</span></p>
pinterest
MAN ABOUT TOWN

Newly married Kit Harington steps out in London without wife Rose Leslie to do some radio interviews at the BBC Radio 2 Studios on Tuesday.

Michael Wright/WENN
<p>He&#8217;s not upset anymore! Rapper Drake is all smiles as he attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Tuesday in London.</p>
pinterest
FAN SERVICE

He’s not upset anymore! Rapper Drake is all smiles as he attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Tuesday in London.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake share a sweet candid moment on day 8 of Wimbledon in London on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
LAUGHING MATTER

Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake share a sweet candid moment on day 8 of Wimbledon in London on Tuesday.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>Keanu Reeves makes a furry friend on the N.Y.C. set of the third installment of <em>John Wick</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
TAXI!

Keanu Reeves makes a furry friend on the N.Y.C. set of the third installment of John Wick on Monday.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p><em>Real Housewives of New Jersey</em> star Teresa Giudice treats her daughter and friends to Super Nova Shakes at Planet Hollywood Orlando on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
SHAKE IT OFF

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice treats her daughter and friends to Super Nova Shakes at Planet Hollywood Orlando on Sunday.

Planet Hollywood Orlando
<p>Dwayne Johnson keeps things uniform in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
SIGN LANGUAGE

Dwayne Johnson keeps things uniform in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Ariana Grande and a friend step out for coffee while en route to a photo shoot in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
PUMPED UP

Ariana Grande and a friend step out for coffee while en route to a photo shoot in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Lea Michele and fianc&eacute; Zandy Reich (not pictured) go or a bike ride in the Hamptons on Monday.</p>
pinterest
HOT WHEELS

Lea Michele and fiancé Zandy Reich (not pictured) go or a bike ride in the Hamptons on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p>A very stylish Lady Gaga shows off her outfit in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
FASHION FIRST

A very stylish Lady Gaga shows off her outfit in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
<p>Rafael Casal, Barry Jenkins and Daveed Diggs attend an L.A. special screening and Q&amp;A of <em>Blindspotting</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SCREEN TEAM

Rafael Casal, Barry Jenkins and Daveed Diggs attend an L.A. special screening and Q&A of Blindspotting on Monday.

Stewart Cook Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sandra Bernhard host a fundraising concert, &#8220;Sing Out for Cynthia,&#8221; for gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
COME TOGETHER

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sandra Bernhard host a fundraising concert, “Sing Out for Cynthia,” for gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon on Monday in N.Y.C.

Adam Nemser/Startraks
<p>Camila Cabello sings her heart out at the&nbsp;51st Festival d&#8217;ete de Quebec in Canada on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
BELT IT OUT

Camila Cabello sings her heart out at the 51st Festival d’ete de Quebec in Canada on Sunday.

Ollie Millington/Redferns
<p>On Monday, Bella Hadid is seen walking inside her Paris hotel.</p>
pinterest
JE T'AIME, PARIS

On Monday, Bella Hadid is seen walking inside her Paris hotel.

MEGA
<p>Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Polo Ralph Lauren and <em>British Vogue</em> Wimbledon day in London.</p>
pinterest
A LOOK BACK

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue Wimbledon day in London.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
<p>Alanis Morisette lets her voice be heard on Monday in Rome, Italy.</p>
pinterest
LET'S ROCK

Alanis Morisette lets her voice be heard on Monday in Rome, Italy.

Ernesto Ruscio/Redferns
<p>Amanda Brugel, Yvonne Strahovski and Kylie Jenner attend the finale of Hulu&#8217;s <em>The Handmaid&#8217;s Tale</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
TERRIFIC TRIO

Amanda Brugel, Yvonne Strahovski and Kylie Jenner attend the finale of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale on Monday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Kris Jenner chats with a friend while on an Italian getaway on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SHADY LADIES

Kris Jenner chats with a friend while on an Italian getaway on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p>Keanu Reeves greets photographers while filming the third installment of <em>John Wick</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MAKING WAVES

Keanu Reeves greets photographers while filming the third installment of John Wick in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

JOHN EDDY/INSTAR
<p>Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu&#8217;s <em>The Handmaid&#8217;s Tale</em> finale on Monday.</p>
pinterest
STARRY NIGHT

Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale finale on Monday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>On Monday, Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski walk hand-in-hand in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
LOVE ON TOP

On Monday, Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski walk hand-in-hand in N.Y.C.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Julianne Moore goes incognito as she takes a stroll in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Tribeca neighborhood. &nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CITY GIRL

Julianne Moore goes incognito as she takes a stroll in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood.  

Splash News
<p>The Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl performs during a music festival in Quebec City in Canada.</p>
pinterest
GUITAR HERO

The Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl performs during a music festival in Quebec City in Canada.

Ollie Millington/Redferns
<p>A fresh-faced Mila Kunis is spotted shopping in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
L.A. LADY

A fresh-faced Mila Kunis is spotted shopping in L.A. on Sunday.

The Image Direct
<p>Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
ROYAL CHAT

Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force on Tuesday.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
<p>Serena Williams celebrates her women&#8217;s singles win at Wimbledon in London.</p>
pinterest
YOU GO, GIRL

Serena Williams celebrates her women’s singles win at Wimbledon in London.

Tim Ireland/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Tracy Morgan is seen filming scenes for <em>The Last O.G.</em> on Monday in New York City.</p>
pinterest
SCENE & HEARD

Tracy Morgan is seen filming scenes for The Last O.G. on Monday in New York City.

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images
<p>Yara Shahidi is seen filming <em>The Sun Is Also a Star</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
GIRL ON FILM

Yara Shahidi is seen filming The Sun Is Also a Star in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Following<a href="https://people.com/health/sarah-hyland-workout-after-hospitalization/"> her recent hospitalization</a>, Sarah Hyland films scenes for <em>The Wedding Year</em> in L.A. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
WEDDING SEASON

Following her recent hospitalization, Sarah Hyland films scenes for The Wedding Year in L.A. on Monday.

Pacific Coast News
<p>Jacques Torres and Nicole Byers discuss their hit Netflix show, <em>Nailed It</em>, at BUILD Studios on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SWEET STUFF

Jacques Torres and Nicole Byers discuss their hit Netflix show, Nailed It, at BUILD Studios on Monday.

Rob Kim/Getty
<p>Joe Jonas and fianc&eacute;e Sophie Turner hold hands as they walk around N.Y.C. on&nbsp;Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SUMMER OF LOVE 

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner hold hands as they walk around N.Y.C. on Monday. 

The Image Direct
<p>Stella McCartney arrives at Wimbledon in London on Monday.</p>
pinterest
LONDON CALLING

Stella McCartney arrives at Wimbledon in London on Monday.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Lena Dunham holds her pup in New York City.</p>
pinterest
PUPPY LOVE

Lena Dunham holds her pup in New York City.

Splash News Online
<p>Krysten Ritter directs an episode of <i>Jessica Jones</i> in Manhattan.</p>
pinterest
CALLING THE SHOTS 

Krysten Ritter directs an episode of Jessica Jones in Manhattan.

Splash News Online
<p>Justin Timberlake performs in London on Monday.</p>
pinterest
STAR POWER

Justin Timberlake performs in London on Monday.

Dave J Hogan/Getty
<p>Alexa Chung and Lottie Moss take in the competition on Monday&nbsp;at Wimbledon.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
TO THE POINT 

Alexa Chung and Lottie Moss take in the competition on Monday at Wimbledon. 

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>Emmy Rossum sports a very summer-appropriate ensemble during a day out in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HAT'S OFF

Emmy Rossum sports a very summer-appropriate ensemble during a day out in Beverly Hills. 

BACKGRID
<p>Emma Roberts is seen en route to a workout in L.A.</p>
pinterest
FOR THE LOVE OF FITNESS

Emma Roberts is seen en route to a workout in L.A.

WENN
<p>C&eacute;line Dion goes for a ride in Taiwan on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
RIDE ALONG

Céline Dion goes for a ride in Taiwan on Sunday.

Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock
<p>Ian McKellen proudly waves a rainbow flag while celebrating Pride in London on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
PROUD OF YOU

Ian McKellen proudly waves a rainbow flag while celebrating Pride in London on Saturday.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>Terry Crews takes the stage at the Best by Farr Awards at the London West Hollywood.</p>
pinterest
AT THE MIC

Terry Crews takes the stage at the Best by Farr Awards at the London West Hollywood.

Jevone Moore/Splash News
<p>Rose Byrne attends the <em>Hamptons Magazine</em>&#8216;s Saturday party celebrating the actress&#8217;s cover.</p>
pinterest
COVER GIRL

Rose Byrne attends the Hamptons Magazine‘s Saturday party celebrating the actress’s cover.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty
<p>A sunglasses-clad Pierce Brosnan is spotted at LAX Airport on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
FLYING HIGH

A sunglasses-clad Pierce Brosnan is spotted at LAX Airport on Saturday.

BG022/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Missy Elliott is as happy as can be while performin at Essence Fest on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
WORK IT

Missy Elliott is as happy as can be while performin at Essence Fest on Saturday.

Bennett Raglin/Getty
<p>Jessica Chastain and her <em>It: Chapter 2</em> director, Andy Muschietti, strike silly poses during the cast&#8217;s night out on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
SO SILLY

Jessica Chastain and her It: Chapter 2 director, Andy Muschietti, strike silly poses during the cast’s night out on Saturday.

The Image Direct
<p>Brooke Shields takes daughters Grier Henchy, 12, and Rowan Henchy, 15 to a Sony Pictures Animation&#8217;s screening of <i>Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation</i>&nbsp;at Dylan&#8217;s Candy Bar in East Hampton.</p>
pinterest
I WANT CANDY

Brooke Shields takes daughters Grier Henchy, 12, and Rowan Henchy, 15 to a Sony Pictures Animation’s screening of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at Dylan’s Candy Bar in East Hampton.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty
<p>Michael B. Jordan takes the Essence Festival stage in New Orleans on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SOUTHERN CHARM 

Michael B. Jordan takes the Essence Festival stage in New Orleans on Sunday. 

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>On Sunday&nbsp;in Las Vegas, Johnny&nbsp;Knoxville and Carey Hart attend <i>Evel Live</i>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
DAREDEVILS 

On Sunday in Las Vegas, Johnny Knoxville and Carey Hart attend Evel Live

Bryan Steffy/Getty
<p>Alessandra Ambrosio tests the waters in Ibiza on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SEA WHAT'S UP 

Alessandra Ambrosio tests the waters in Ibiza on Sunday. 

Robino Salvatore/GC Images
<p>On&nbsp;Sunday, Carlos Santana performs at British Summer Time Hyde Park.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MUSIC MAN 

On Sunday, Carlos Santana performs at British Summer Time Hyde Park. 

Samir Hussein/Getty
<p>Jennifer Lopez steps out in L.A. Sunday wearing an abs-baring suit.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HOT 'MAMA' 

Jennifer Lopez steps out in L.A. Sunday wearing an abs-baring suit. 

Shutterstock
<p>Ginuwine poses at Essence Festival on&nbsp;Saturday in New Orleans.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FESTIVE FEELINGS 

Ginuwine poses at Essence Festival on Saturday in New Orleans. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty
<p>Krysten Ritter and Rachael Taylor are spotted working on the New York City set of <i>Jessica&nbsp;Jones</i>. &nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SCREEN SHARERS 

Krysten Ritter and Rachael Taylor are spotted working on the New York City set of Jessica Jones.  

Christopher Peterson/Splash News
<p>Naomi Campbell speaks at a Johannesburg press conference for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MORE THAN A MODEL 

Naomi Campbell speaks at a Johannesburg press conference for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 on Monday. 

Jemal Countess/Getty
<p>Chris Hemsworth got into uniform for his first day on the set of the untitled <em>Men in Black</em> movie in London.</p>
pinterest
SUITED UP

Chris Hemsworth got into uniform for his first day on the set of the untitled Men in Black movie in London.

Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
<p>Samuel L. Jackson and Holly Hunter attended the U.K. premiere of <em>Incredibles 2</em> held at BFI Southbank in London.</p>
pinterest
SUPER STARS

Samuel L. Jackson and Holly Hunter attended the U.K. premiere of Incredibles 2 held at BFI Southbank in London.

Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images
<p>Madonna watched Migos perform during the Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park in London.</p>
pinterest
INTO THE GROOVE

Madonna watched Migos perform during the Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park in London.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage
<p>Kevin Hart celebrated his 39th birthday party at Drai&#8217;s Beach Club in Las Vegas.</p>
pinterest
BIRTHDAY BASH

Kevin Hart celebrated his 39th birthday party at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images
<p>Robert Pattinson received the Festival President&#8217;s Award during the Czech Republic&#8217;s 53rd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.</p>
pinterest
WINNER WINNER

Robert Pattinson received the Festival President’s Award during the Czech Republic’s 53rd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Hilary Duff, who is&nbsp;expecting her second child with first-time dad-to-be&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/matthew-koma/">Matthew Koma</a>, steps out for a refreshing snack in Los Angeles on Friday as temperatures hit 108 degrees.</p>
pinterest
BEATING THE HEAT

Hilary Duff, who is expecting her second child with first-time dad-to-be Matthew Koma, steps out for a refreshing snack in Los Angeles on Friday as temperatures hit 108 degrees.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sir Ringo Starr celebrates his 78th birthday on Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Nice, France.</p>
pinterest
THEY SAY IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY

Sir Ringo Starr celebrates his 78th birthday on Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Nice, France.

Lionel Urman/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Will.i.am performs at&nbsp;the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, presented by Vast Digital and The Foundry, on June 19.</p>
pinterest
PEACE OUT

Will.i.am performs at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, presented by Vast Digital and The Foundry, on June 19.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p><em>Set It Off</em> costars&nbsp;Queen Latifah and Vivica A. Fox reunit on Firday at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana.</p>
pinterest
A SET IT OFF REUNION

Set It Off costars Queen Latifah and Vivica A. Fox reunit on Firday at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
<p>Liv Tyler, Rosemary Ferguson and Kate Moss attend the London launch of Darren Strowger&#8217;s ambitious new tech platform, intothewhite, on Friday.</p>
pinterest
GIRLS NIGHT OUT

Liv Tyler, Rosemary Ferguson and Kate Moss attend the London launch of Darren Strowger’s ambitious new tech platform, intothewhite, on Friday.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<p>Rosario Dawson swung by the Surf Lodge Concert Series, in Montauk, New York on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Rosario Dawson swung by the Surf Lodge Concert Series, in Montauk, New York on Thursday. 

Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>After working her way through Couture Week, Alessandra Ambr&oacute;sio hits the beach in Ibiza, Spain, on Friday.</p>
pinterest
BLUE STEEL

After working her way through Couture Week, Alessandra Ambrósio hits the beach in Ibiza, Spain, on Friday.

Flight
<p>Cara McConnell, Olivia Munn and Alexis Ohanian cheer on Serena Williams on Friday during Wimbledon in London.</p>
pinterest
BOX OFFICE

Cara McConnell, Olivia Munn and Alexis Ohanian cheer on Serena Williams on Friday during Wimbledon in London.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>Regina King mans the mic on Friday while speaking at the&nbsp;<em>Essence</em> Festival in New Orleans.</p>
pinterest
ALL HAIL

Regina King mans the mic on Friday while speaking at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>Liv Tyler attends the London launch of charitable tech platform intothewhite at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Friday.</p>
pinterest
'LIV' A LITTLE

Liv Tyler attends the London launch of charitable tech platform intothewhite at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Friday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Also at the event, Damian Lewis, who cuddles up to wife&nbsp;Helen McCrory.</p>
pinterest
INTO THE BLUE

Also at the event, Damian Lewis, who cuddles up to wife Helen McCrory.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Hilary Duff lets her bump lead the way during an outing in L.A. on Friday.</p>
pinterest
MAMA ON THE MOVE

Hilary Duff lets her bump lead the way during an outing in L.A. on Friday.

The Image Direct
<p>Charli XCX pumps up the crowd on Thursday night during her set at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.</p>
pinterest
DANCE PARTY

Charli XCX pumps up the crowd on Thursday night during her set at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Splash News Online
<p>Jessica Alba continues her Cancun vacation on Thursday, hitting the beach in a summery kaftan and hat.</p>
pinterest
BEACHY KEEN

Jessica Alba continues her Cancun vacation on Thursday, hitting the beach in a summery kaftan and hat.

Splash
<p>Liev Schreiber has his eye on the sky on Thursday while filming <em>Ray Donovan</em> in New York City.</p>
pinterest
TO THE POINT

Liev Schreiber has his eye on the sky on Thursday while filming Ray Donovan in New York City.

John Eddy/Instar
<p>Justin Bieber leads the way after dining at New York City&#8217;s Nobu with rumored love interest Hailey Baldwin on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
HANDY MAN

Justin Bieber leads the way after dining at New York City’s Nobu with rumored love interest Hailey Baldwin on Thursday.

Splash
<p>Back from their Italian getaway, Katharine McPhee and <a href="https://people.com/music/david-foster-katharine-mcphee-engaged/">fianc&eacute; David Foster</a> hit the streets of New York City on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
NEW YORK MINUTE

Back from their Italian getaway, Katharine McPhee and fiancé David Foster hit the streets of New York City on Thursday.

Splash
<p>Mariah Carey takes the stage on Thursday night at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for her show,&nbsp;<em>The Butterfly Returns</em>.</p>
pinterest
MAGIC MIC

Mariah Carey takes the stage on Thursday night at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for her show, The Butterfly Returns.

Splash
<p>New York&nbsp;gubernatorial hopeful Cynthia Nixon continues her campaign in New York City on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
MESSAGE RECEIVED

New York gubernatorial hopeful Cynthia Nixon continues her campaign in New York City on Thursday.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
<p>Pen&eacute;lope Cruz launches her own collection of Atelier Swarovski jewels at a Thursday night cocktail party in Paris.</p>
pinterest
WHAT A GEM

Penélope Cruz launches her own collection of Atelier Swarovski jewels at a Thursday night cocktail party in Paris.

Splash
<p>Also in Paris on Thursday, model Alessandra Ambr&oacute;sio sparkles at the&nbsp;Zuhair Murad Haute Couture fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion show.</p>
pinterest
LEADER OF THE PACK

Also in Paris on Thursday, model Alessandra Ambrósio sparkles at the Zuhair Murad Haute Couture fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion show.

Splash
<p>A colorful Elizabeth Hurley stands out while leaving Annabel&#8217;s nightclub in London on Thursday night.</p>
pinterest
DRESSED TO IMPRESS

A colorful Elizabeth Hurley stands out while leaving Annabel’s nightclub in London on Thursday night.

Crystal Pix/Splash
<p>Karlie Kloss is pretty in pink while shooting a commercial along the Seine River in Paris on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
HOLD THAT THOUGHT

Karlie Kloss is pretty in pink while shooting a commercial along the Seine River in Paris on Thursday.

Splash
<p>Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum are in perfect harmony on Friday while performing on&nbsp;<em>Today</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
SING THING

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum are in perfect harmony on Friday while performing on Today in N.Y.C.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
<p>That&#8217;s dedication! Adriana Lima supports Brazil&#8217;s World Cup soccer team on Thursday &mdash; and makes the jersey quite high fashion &mdash; while leaving a fashion show in Paris.</p>
pinterest
JERSEY CHASER

That’s dedication! Adriana Lima supports Brazil’s World Cup soccer team on Thursday — and makes the jersey quite high fashion — while leaving a fashion show in Paris.

Splash
<p>Nick Jonas and girlfriend Priyanka Chopra hang with&nbsp;Ari&#8217;el Stachel of <em>The Band&#8217;s Visit&nbsp;</em>after taking in the Tony Award-winning show in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
WITH THE BAND

Nick Jonas and girlfriend Priyanka Chopra hang with Ari’el Stachel of The Band’s Visit after taking in the Tony Award-winning show in New York City on Tuesday.

Ari’el Stachel
<p>Queen Elizabeth and Prince William don their finest on Friday for the Order of the Thistle service at St Giles&#8217; Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
pinterest
ALL DRESSED UP

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William don their finest on Friday for the Order of the Thistle service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Margot Robbie looks lovely in lace on Thursday for a special screening of&nbsp;<em>Terminal</em> in London.</p>
pinterest
NO MORE 'TIERS'

Margot Robbie looks lovely in lace on Thursday for a special screening of Terminal in London.

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Carrie Underwood shows off her vocal talents (and those killer legs!) on Wednesday night during&nbsp;Spotify&#8217;s Hot Country Live Series at Pier 17 in New York City.</p>
pinterest
SING THING

Carrie Underwood shows off her vocal talents (and those killer legs!) on Wednesday night during Spotify’s Hot Country Live Series at Pier 17 in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Serena Williams finds her momentum on Wednesday during a match against&nbsp;Bulgaria&#8217;s Viktoriya Tomova at Wimbledon in London.</p>
pinterest
CAUSING A 'RACQUET'

Serena Williams finds her momentum on Wednesday during a match against Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova at Wimbledon in London.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock
<p>It&#8217;s beer o&#8217;clock for Julianne Hough, who happily hauls some Corona home before her Fourth of July festivities on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
DRINK IT UP

It’s beer o’clock for Julianne Hough, who happily hauls some Corona home before her Fourth of July festivities on Wednesday in L.A.

Splash
<p>Happy lovebirds Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande head out hand-in-hand <a href="https://people.com/music/ariana-grande-pete-davidson-holding-hands-late-night-drive/">for a late-night drive</a> around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
YOUNG LOVE

Happy lovebirds Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande head out hand-in-hand for a late-night drive around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Jawad Elatab / Splash
<p>Teresa Giudice cools off poolside in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
POOL PARTY

Teresa Giudice cools off poolside in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday. 

AM/Splash
<p>Pitbull brings the drama to the opening of Sugar Factory at the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
CANDY MAN

Pitbull brings the drama to the opening of Sugar Factory at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Dave Kotisnky/Getty
<p>Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch a pantomime performance during the reopening of the newly renovated Strand Hall in Wales on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
ROYAL WATCH

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch a pantomime performance during the reopening of the newly renovated Strand Hall in Wales on Wednesday.

ALPR/AdMedia
<p>Meanwhile on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth exhibits her flower power at a gaden party in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
pinterest
PRETTY IN PINK

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth exhibits her flower power at a gaden party in Edinburgh, Scotland.

PA/Instar Images
<p>On Thursday, Prince William greets admirers as he leaves the Royal Society of Edinburgh in Scotland following the presentation of Royal Medals.</p>
pinterest
WHY HELLO THERE

On Thursday, Prince William greets admirers as he leaves the Royal Society of Edinburgh in Scotland following the presentation of Royal Medals.

Jane Barlow/Getty
<p><a href="https://people.com/royals/pregnant-pippa-middleton-wimbledon-white-eyelet-dress/">Pregnant Pippa Middleton</a> and brother James make their annual outing to Wimbledon in London on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
PREGNANT PAUSE

Pregnant Pippa Middleton and brother James make their annual outing to Wimbledon in London on Thursday.

James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock
<p>Now that&#8217;s some volume! Kaia Gerber goes totally high-fashion on Wednesday while walking the runway at the Valentino haute couture fashion show in Paris.</p>
pinterest
HAIR APPARENT

Now that’s some volume! Kaia Gerber goes totally high-fashion on Wednesday while walking the runway at the Valentino haute couture fashion show in Paris.

Splash
<p>A day after <a href="https://people.com/movies/david-victoria-beckham-celebrate-19-years-marriage/">celebrating her 19th wedding anniversary</a> with husband David, Victoria Beckham heads out alone for some shopping and lunch in Paris on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
FLYING SOLO

A day after celebrating her 19th wedding anniversary with husband David, Victoria Beckham heads out alone for some shopping and lunch in Paris on Thursday.

Splash
<p>Joey Chestnut triumphantly lifts his belt on Wednesday after winning the Nathan&#8217;s Hot Dog Eating Contest &mdash; <a href="https://people.com/food/joey-chesnut-miki-sudo-2018-nathans-hot-dog-eating-contest/">and breaking a world record!</a> &mdash; on Wednesday in Coney Island, New York.</p>
pinterest
REIGNING CHAMP

Joey Chestnut triumphantly lifts his belt on Wednesday after winning the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest — and breaking a world record! — on Wednesday in Coney Island, New York.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty
<p>Heidi Klum has the street to herself on Thursday morning while grabbing coffee in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
PEACE & QUIET

Heidi Klum has the street to herself on Thursday morning while grabbing coffee in N.Y.C.

Elder Ordonez/Splash
<p>Jillian Michaels smiles wide on Wednesday while celebrating the Fourth of July in Miami.</p>
pinterest
MIAMI NICE

Jillian Michaels smiles wide on Wednesday while celebrating the Fourth of July in Miami.

Flight
<p>All she needs is a touch of red! Jennifer Garner looks all-American on Tuesday as she runs errands in Brentwood, California.</p>
pinterest
AMERICAN GIRL

All she needs is a touch of red! Jennifer Garner looks all-American on Tuesday as she runs errands in Brentwood, California.

SplashNews.com
<p>Following <a href="https://people.com/movies/eiza-gonzalez-accidentally-showed-boyfriend-josh-duhamel-getting-undressed/">her social media snafu</a>, Eiza Gonzalez and boyfriend Josh Duhamel go for a bike ride during their Mexican getaway.</p>
pinterest
RIDE ON

Following her social media snafu, Eiza Gonzalez and boyfriend Josh Duhamel go for a bike ride during their Mexican getaway.

BACKGRID
<p>Priyanka Chopra, who is <a href="https://people.com/music/nick-jonas-priyanka-chopra-places-traveled/">currently dating Nick Jonas</a>, steps out in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
UNDER MY UMBRELLA

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently dating Nick Jonas, steps out in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Pink pumps up her audience during a performance in Australia.</p>
pinterest
SING OUT LOUD

Pink pumps up her audience during a performance in Australia.

Paul Kane/Getty
<p>Leslie Mann and husband Judd Apatow are seen walking through New York City&#8217;s Soho neighorhood on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Leslie Mann and husband Judd Apatow are seen walking through New York City’s Soho neighorhood on Tuesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Striking a pose in Calabasas, California, Kim Kardashian West debuts a form-fitting outfit on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
CALIFORNIA GIRL

Striking a pose in Calabasas, California, Kim Kardashian West debuts a form-fitting outfit on Tuesday.

<p>Fergie perfects cool-girl style as she heads to an office building in L.A.</p>
pinterest
THROWING SHADE

Fergie perfects cool-girl style as she heads to an office building in L.A.

BACKGRID
<p>Vanessa Paradis, her daughter Lily-Rose Depp and Pen&eacute;lope Cruz attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter show during Paris Fashion Show.</p>
pinterest
STYLISH LADIES

Vanessa Paradis, her daughter Lily-Rose Depp and Penélope Cruz attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter show during Paris Fashion Show.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
<p>Sofia Vergara wears distressed denim as she hangs out in L.A. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
IN DISTRESS

Sofia Vergara wears distressed denim as she hangs out in L.A. on Monday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Orange Is the New Black</em> star Natasha Lyonne rocks her curly red hair for a photo shoot in New York City on Monday.</p>
pinterest
LADY IN RED

Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne rocks her curly red hair for a photo shoot in New York City on Monday.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jesse Eisenberg holds on to a plush Winnie the Pooh bear given to him by fans, on Tuesday in Shanghai, China.</p>
pinterest
BEAR-Y CUTE

Jesse Eisenberg holds on to a plush Winnie the Pooh bear given to him by fans, on Tuesday in Shanghai, China.

Sipa Asia/REX/Shutterstock
<p>50 Cent takes center stage in Miami on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
ALL EYES ON YOU

50 Cent takes center stage in Miami on Sunday.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto
<p>Orlando Bloom exits the London production of &#8220;Killer Joe&#8221; on Monday.</p>
pinterest
PLAY TIME

Orlando Bloom exits the London production of “Killer Joe” on Monday.

TheImageDirect
<p>Angela Bassett channels her <em>Otherhood</em> character while filming scenes for the movie in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
BAGGAGE CLAIM

Angela Bassett channels her Otherhood character while filming scenes for the movie in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>It&#8217;s siblings&#8217; night out!&nbsp;AnnaLynne McCord and Angel McCord strike poses outside Craig&#8217;s in L.A.</p>
pinterest
SISTER, SISTER

It’s siblings’ night out! AnnaLynne McCord and Angel McCord strike poses outside Craig’s in L.A.

Splash News
<p>Mandy Moore joins Kelis and Alex Jung in the front row at Ralph and Russo&#8217;s Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.</p>
pinterest
FRONT ROW FAVORITES

Mandy Moore joins Kelis and Alex Jung in the front row at Ralph and Russo’s Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Mondays are no less exciting for Pen&eacute;lope Cruz who slays the start of the week while attending the&nbsp;Atelier Swarovski Cocktail Party in Paris on Monday.</p>
pinterest
READY TO SLAY

Mondays are no less exciting for Penélope Cruz who slays the start of the week while attending the Atelier Swarovski Cocktail Party in Paris on Monday.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
<p>Serena Williams celebrates her win at Wimbledon on Monday in London.</p>
pinterest
GIRL ON FIRE

Serena Williams celebrates her win at Wimbledon on Monday in London.

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Kate Bosworth and Karlie Kloss happily express themselves at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SELFIE EXPRESSION

Kate Bosworth and Karlie Kloss happily express themselves at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
<p>Queen Elizabeth II is mellow in yellow at the Ceremoy of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.</p>
pinterest
ROYAL WELCOME

Queen Elizabeth II is mellow in yellow at the Ceremoy of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Splash News
<p>Dwayne &#8220;The Rock&#8221; Johnson and Neve Campbell head to the<em> Skyscraper</em> premiere with their pint-sized costars on Monday.</p>
pinterest
TOP OF THE WORLD

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Neve Campbell head to the Skyscraper premiere with their pint-sized costars on Monday.

VCG
<p>Nicky Hilton Rothschild and mom Kathy Hilton have themselves a shopping trip during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on Monday.</p>
pinterest
WHEN IN FRANCE

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and mom Kathy Hilton have themselves a shopping trip during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

INSTARimages
<p>Game of Thrones alumna Natalie Dormer enjoys a cold glass of Stella Artois during Wimbledon on Monday in London.</p>
pinterest
SUIT YOURSELF

Game of Thrones alumna Natalie Dormer enjoys a cold glass of Stella Artois during Wimbledon on Monday in London.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Molly Shannon, Selena Gomez and Kathryn Hahn come together at the world premiere of <em>Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation</em> in L.A. on Friday.</p>
pinterest
COOL FOR THE SUMMER

Molly Shannon, Selena Gomez and Kathryn Hahn come together at the world premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in L.A. on Friday.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Katie Holmes leaves her hotel in Paris to go to the Dior fashion show.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PASSPORT TO PARIS

Katie Holmes leaves her hotel in Paris to go to the Dior fashion show. 

Splash News
<p>On Saturday, Christie Brinkley is joined by daughters Sailor and Alexa Ray and her son&#8217;s girlfriend, Nina Agdal at the Bellissima Bambini launch in Montauk, New York.</p>
pinterest
GIRLS WEEKEND

On Saturday, Christie Brinkley is joined by daughters Sailor and Alexa Ray and her son’s girlfriend, Nina Agdal at the Bellissima Bambini launch in Montauk, New York.

Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Adam Lambert performs with Queen on Sunday in London.</p>
pinterest
ROCKIN' OUT

Adam Lambert performs with Queen on Sunday in London.

Dave J Hogan/Getty
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow poses with the cast of her new Broadway musical, &#8220;Head Over Heels,&#8221; on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
CAST OF CHARACTERS

Gwyneth Paltrow poses with the cast of her new Broadway musical, “Head Over Heels,” on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Kim Kardashian West continues to support husband Kanye West by wearing clothes from his Yeezy line on Sunday in West Hollywood.</p>
pinterest
CASUAL KIM

Kim Kardashian West continues to support husband Kanye West by wearing clothes from his Yeezy line on Sunday in West Hollywood.

BACKGRID
<p>Mandy Moore is pretty in pink as she arrives at the&nbsp;Schiaparelli Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.</p>
pinterest
FLOWER POWER

Mandy Moore is pretty in pink as she arrives at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
<p>Shawn Mendes holds the Brazilian flag close to his heart as he belts out his hits during a concert at the Goiania&#8217;s Villa Mix Festival in Brazil.</p>
pinterest
FULL OF HEART

Shawn Mendes holds the Brazilian flag close to his heart as he belts out his hits during a concert at the Goiania’s Villa Mix Festival in Brazil.

GADE / BACKGRID
<p>Prince Harry participates in the Audi Polo Challenge on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
HORSIN' AROUND

Prince Harry participates in the Audi Polo Challenge on Sunday.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK
<p>Ashley and Jared from <em>Bachelor in Paradise</em>&nbsp;lock lips like no one&#8217;s watching during a Friday night out that included stops at&nbsp;the&nbsp;Red Lantern restaurant and&nbsp;Shrine nightclub at&nbsp;Foxwoods Resort Casino in&nbsp;Mashantucket, Connecticut.</p>
pinterest
SERIOUS SMOOCH

Ashley and Jared from Bachelor in Paradise lock lips like no one’s watching during a Friday night out that included stops at the Red Lantern restaurant and Shrine nightclub at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

BNEG
<p>Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss and Emily Ratajkowski are quite the fashionable trio at the launch of&nbsp;Nammos Village in&nbsp;Mykonos, Greece, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SUPERMODEL MOMENT

Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss and Emily Ratajkowski are quite the fashionable trio at the launch of Nammos Village in Mykonos, Greece, on Saturday. 

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Actress Diane Guerrero, whose <a href="https://people.com/tv/orange-is-the-new-black-actress-diane-guerrero-my-parents-were-deported/">parents were deported to their native Colombia</a>&nbsp;when she was just 14 years old, speaks at the Families Belong Together march in&nbsp;Washington, D.C. on Saturday.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SPEAKING OUT 

Actress Diane Guerrero, whose parents were deported to their native Colombia when she was just 14 years old, speaks at the Families Belong Together march in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.  

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
<p>Uma Thurman works it during the&nbsp;Miu Miu show in Paris on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CATWALK SMILES

Uma Thurman works it during the Miu Miu show in Paris on Saturday. 

WWD/REX/Shutterstock
<p>A stylish Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hold hands after a visit to Italian eatery Casa Lever in New York City on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
NEW YORK BALLERS

A stylish Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hold hands after a visit to Italian eatery Casa Lever in New York City on Friday. 

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com
<p>Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino hold hands in New York City on Friday.</p>
pinterest
SUMMERTIME STROLL

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino hold hands in New York City on Friday.

SplashNews.com
<p>DJ Irie and <em>Baby Driver</em> star&nbsp;Jamie Foxx hang out at the Concert On The Green during the Monster 14th Annual Irie Weekend powered by South Florida Ford in Miami on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BABY DRIVERS

DJ Irie and Baby Driver star Jamie Foxx hang out at the Concert On The Green during the Monster 14th Annual Irie Weekend powered by South Florida Ford in Miami on Friday. 

Dylan Rives
1 of 173

Advertisement
1 of 173 Kevin Mazur/Getty

KISSY FACE

Former child stars Ashley Tisdale and (newly-engaged!) Ariana Grande reunite backstage at the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day event in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.

Advertisement
2 of 173 Emma McIntyre/Getty

MRS. STEAL YO GIRL

Sad! John Legend jokingly pouts as his wife, Chrissy Teigen, embraces BFF Brooklyn Decker at the model’s Finery App launch party on Wednesday.

3 of 173 Noel Vasquez/Getty

GET IT RIGHT

Bachelor In Paradise alums Jared Haibon and fiancée Ashley Iaconetti play a couples game during their Wednesday appearance on Extra.

Advertisement
4 of 173 Jason Kempin/TAS18/Getty

LET'S SING

Charli XCX connects with fans during her performance at friend Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour on Wednesday.

Advertisement
5 of 173 Michael Simon/Startraks

ON AIR

With her pup and luggage in tow, Jamie Chung makes her way to the Atlanta airport on Wednesday.

Advertisement
6 of 173 Jose Perez/INSTARimages

READY, SET, ACTION

On Wednesday, Jaimie Alexander films scenes for Blindspot in Harlem, New York.

Advertisement
7 of 173 Donato Sardella/Getty

PARTY PEOPLE

Emmy Rossum and Emma Roberts come together at the Beats by Dre for Violet Grey party on Wednesday.

Advertisement
8 of 173 Michael Simon/Startraks

HANGING OUT

Bethenny Frankel flashes a smile at the Bulletproof pop Up Experience Grand Opening Event in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
9 of 173 Charley Gallay/Getty

TAKE YOUR PIC

Jimmy Kimmel, Bobcat Goldthwait and Bob Saget pose for photos together at the Misfits & Monsters peremiere on Wednesday.

Advertisement
10 of 173 Anadolu Agency/Getty

PUMP IT UP

Shakira and her fans feel the music as the singer performs in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday.

Advertisement
11 of 173 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

A STAR IS BORN

Niecy Nash gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Advertisement
12 of 173 Splash News Online

READY TO ROCK

Lady Gaga braves the New York City heat on Wednesday by rocking an all-leather ensemble while on her way to a photo shoot.

Advertisement
13 of 173 Splash News Online

WHO'S THE BOSS?

Bruce Springsteen enjoys a morning walk in the sunshine in New York before heading to the theater for a performance on Wednesday.

Advertisement
14 of 173 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

FEELING EXTRA

After teaching Mark Wright how to properly twerk on Extra, Iggy Azalea takes a seat to field questions on Tuesday.

Advertisement
15 of 173 Shutterstock

HERE WE GO AGAIN!

The cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — including Stellan Skarsgard, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, and Lily James — cuddle up with the film’s producer, director and two members of Abba, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, for a giant cast photo at the Stockholm photo call on Wednesday.

Advertisement
16 of 173 Monica Schipper/Getty

MOVIE MOMENT

Forest Whitaker smiles while attending the N.Y.C. screening of Netflix’s How It Ends on Tuesday.

Advertisement
17 of 173 John Nacion/startraks

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Dwayne Johnson takes daughter Simone and mother Ata to the N.Y.C. premiere of his new film, Skyscraper, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
18 of 173 Frank Hoensch/Redferns

STAGE PRESENCE

Anderson .Paak performs in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday.

Advertisement
19 of 173 Jason Kempin/TAS18/Getty

QUEEN OF MY HEART

Taylor Swift gets up-close and personal with fans during her Reputation Tour in Landover, Maryland on Tuesday.

Advertisement
20 of 173 PA Images/INSTAR

ROYAL FEELING

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a sweet moment with a child while visiting Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.

Advertisement
21 of 173 Jean Catuffe/Getty

FRENCH CONNECTION

Pamela Anderson celebrates France’s victory at the World Cup Semi Final match on Tuesday.

Advertisement
22 of 173 Noel Vasquez/Getty

GET LOW

Iggy Azalea teaches Mark Wright how to twerk on a Tuesday appearance on Extra.

Advertisement
23 of 173 Paul Archuleta/Getty

OPEN HOUSE

Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa stop by Hallmark’s Home & Family where they posed alongside a delectable gingerbread house at the show’s “Christmas in July” event.

Advertisement
24 of 173 David Livingston/Getty

FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC

Gloria Estefan and longtime love Emilio Estefan attend an event celebrating the couple’s Broadway musical, “On Your Feet!”, on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
25 of 173 Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

LATE-NIGHT STOP

Skyscraper star Neve Campbell chats about her new movie, which also stars Dwayne Johnson, on The Late Show on Tuesday.

Advertisement
26 of 173 MEGA

TAKING FLIGHT

Kate Upton keeps it casual while making catching a flight out of LAX Airport on Tuesday.

Advertisement
27 of 173 Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

WHITE HOT

Natalie Dormer brightens up a dreary London evening on Tuesday in an all-white ensemble, while on her way to the Delvaux store opening.

Advertisement
28 of 173 Broadimage/Shutterstock

SEEING DOUBLE

Gigi Hadid strikes a pose in front of an advertisement that she’s in while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
29 of 173 John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock

IN BLOOM

January Jones plays coy for photographers as she arrives at the Maison St-Germain event on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
30 of 173 Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock

BACK AT YA

Carla Gugino is all smiles as she poses for photos at the New York premiere of her new film, Skyscraper, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
31 of 173 Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock

OH SO CHIC

Legendary guitarist and Chic front man Nile Rodgers gets the party started on Tuesday while performing at the London Stock Exchange to celebrate the Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited’s floatation.

Advertisement
32 of 173 Splash News

BLONDE AMBITION

Comedian Pete Davidson shows off his newly platinum hair while visiting fiancée Ariana Grande (not pictured) on set in Queens on Tuesday.

Advertisement
33 of 173 Splash News

RETAIL THERAPY

Reese Witherspoon multitasks while out and about on Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
34 of 173 Michael Wright/WENN

MAN ABOUT TOWN

Newly married Kit Harington steps out in London without wife Rose Leslie to do some radio interviews at the BBC Radio 2 Studios on Tuesday.

Advertisement
35 of 173 Karwai Tang/WireImage

FAN SERVICE

He’s not upset anymore! Rapper Drake is all smiles as he attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Tuesday in London.

Advertisement
36 of 173 Karwai Tang/WireImage

LAUGHING MATTER

Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake share a sweet candid moment on day 8 of Wimbledon in London on Tuesday.

Advertisement
37 of 173 James Devaney/GC Images

TAXI!

Keanu Reeves makes a furry friend on the N.Y.C. set of the third installment of John Wick on Monday.

Advertisement
38 of 173 Planet Hollywood Orlando

SHAKE IT OFF

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice treats her daughter and friends to Super Nova Shakes at Planet Hollywood Orlando on Sunday.

Advertisement
39 of 173 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

SIGN LANGUAGE

Dwayne Johnson keeps things uniform in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
40 of 173 Splash News Online

PUMPED UP

Ariana Grande and a friend step out for coffee while en route to a photo shoot in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
41 of 173 The Image Direct

HOT WHEELS

Lea Michele and fiancé Zandy Reich (not pictured) go or a bike ride in the Hamptons on Monday.

Advertisement
42 of 173 Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

FASHION FIRST

A very stylish Lady Gaga shows off her outfit in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
43 of 173 Stewart Cook Variety/Shutterstock

SCREEN TEAM

Rafael Casal, Barry Jenkins and Daveed Diggs attend an L.A. special screening and Q&A of Blindspotting on Monday.

Advertisement
44 of 173 Adam Nemser/Startraks

COME TOGETHER

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sandra Bernhard host a fundraising concert, “Sing Out for Cynthia,” for gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
45 of 173 Ollie Millington/Redferns

BELT IT OUT

Camila Cabello sings her heart out at the 51st Festival d’ete de Quebec in Canada on Sunday.

Advertisement
46 of 173 MEGA

JE T'AIME, PARIS

On Monday, Bella Hadid is seen walking inside her Paris hotel.

Advertisement
47 of 173 Darren Gerrish/WireImage

A LOOK BACK

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue Wimbledon day in London.

Advertisement
48 of 173 Ernesto Ruscio/Redferns

LET'S ROCK

Alanis Morisette lets her voice be heard on Monday in Rome, Italy.

Advertisement
49 of 173 Emma McIntyre/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

Amanda Brugel, Yvonne Strahovski and Kylie Jenner attend the finale of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale on Monday.

Advertisement
50 of 173 The Image Direct

SHADY LADIES

Kris Jenner chats with a friend while on an Italian getaway on Monday.

Advertisement
51 of 173 JOHN EDDY/INSTAR

MAKING WAVES

Keanu Reeves greets photographers while filming the third installment of John Wick in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
52 of 173 Emma McIntyre/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale finale on Monday.

Advertisement
53 of 173 Gotham/GC Images

LOVE ON TOP

On Monday, Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski walk hand-in-hand in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
54 of 173 Splash News

CITY GIRL

Julianne Moore goes incognito as she takes a stroll in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood.  

Advertisement
55 of 173 Ollie Millington/Redferns

GUITAR HERO

The Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl performs during a music festival in Quebec City in Canada.

Advertisement
56 of 173 The Image Direct

L.A. LADY

A fresh-faced Mila Kunis is spotted shopping in L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
57 of 173 David Fisher/Shutterstock

ROYAL CHAT

Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force on Tuesday.

Advertisement
58 of 173 Tim Ireland/AP/Shutterstock

YOU GO, GIRL

Serena Williams celebrates her women’s singles win at Wimbledon in London.

Advertisement
59 of 173 Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

SCENE & HEARD

Tracy Morgan is seen filming scenes for The Last O.G. on Monday in New York City.

Advertisement
60 of 173 Gotham/GC Images

GIRL ON FILM

Yara Shahidi is seen filming The Sun Is Also a Star in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
61 of 173 Pacific Coast News

WEDDING SEASON

Following her recent hospitalization, Sarah Hyland films scenes for The Wedding Year in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
62 of 173 Rob Kim/Getty

SWEET STUFF

Jacques Torres and Nicole Byers discuss their hit Netflix show, Nailed It, at BUILD Studios on Monday.

Advertisement
63 of 173 The Image Direct

SUMMER OF LOVE 

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner hold hands as they walk around N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
64 of 173 Neil Mockford/GC Images

LONDON CALLING

Stella McCartney arrives at Wimbledon in London on Monday.

Advertisement
65 of 173 Splash News Online

PUPPY LOVE

Lena Dunham holds her pup in New York City.

Advertisement
66 of 173 Splash News Online

CALLING THE SHOTS 

Krysten Ritter directs an episode of Jessica Jones in Manhattan.

Advertisement
67 of 173 Dave J Hogan/Getty

STAR POWER

Justin Timberlake performs in London on Monday.

Advertisement
68 of 173 Karwai Tang/WireImage

TO THE POINT 

Alexa Chung and Lottie Moss take in the competition on Monday at Wimbledon. 

Advertisement
69 of 173 BACKGRID

HAT'S OFF

Emmy Rossum sports a very summer-appropriate ensemble during a day out in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
70 of 173 WENN

FOR THE LOVE OF FITNESS

Emma Roberts is seen en route to a workout in L.A.

Advertisement
71 of 173 Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock

RIDE ALONG

Céline Dion goes for a ride in Taiwan on Sunday.

Advertisement
72 of 173 Mike Marsland/WireImage

PROUD OF YOU

Ian McKellen proudly waves a rainbow flag while celebrating Pride in London on Saturday.

Advertisement
73 of 173 Jevone Moore/Splash News

AT THE MIC

Terry Crews takes the stage at the Best by Farr Awards at the London West Hollywood.

Advertisement
74 of 173 Mark Sagliocco/Getty

COVER GIRL

Rose Byrne attends the Hamptons Magazine‘s Saturday party celebrating the actress’s cover.

Advertisement
75 of 173 BG022/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

FLYING HIGH

A sunglasses-clad Pierce Brosnan is spotted at LAX Airport on Saturday.

Advertisement
76 of 173 Bennett Raglin/Getty

WORK IT

Missy Elliott is as happy as can be while performin at Essence Fest on Saturday.

Advertisement
77 of 173 The Image Direct

SO SILLY

Jessica Chastain and her It: Chapter 2 director, Andy Muschietti, strike silly poses during the cast’s night out on Saturday.

Advertisement
78 of 173 Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

I WANT CANDY

Brooke Shields takes daughters Grier Henchy, 12, and Rowan Henchy, 15 to a Sony Pictures Animation’s screening of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at Dylan’s Candy Bar in East Hampton.

Advertisement
79 of 173 Paras Griffin/Getty

SOUTHERN CHARM 

Michael B. Jordan takes the Essence Festival stage in New Orleans on Sunday. 

Advertisement
80 of 173 Bryan Steffy/Getty

DAREDEVILS 

On Sunday in Las Vegas, Johnny Knoxville and Carey Hart attend Evel Live

Advertisement
81 of 173 Robino Salvatore/GC Images

SEA WHAT'S UP 

Alessandra Ambrosio tests the waters in Ibiza on Sunday. 

Advertisement
82 of 173 Samir Hussein/Getty

MUSIC MAN 

On Sunday, Carlos Santana performs at British Summer Time Hyde Park. 

Advertisement
83 of 173 Shutterstock

HOT 'MAMA' 

Jennifer Lopez steps out in L.A. Sunday wearing an abs-baring suit. 

Advertisement
84 of 173 Bennett Raglin/Getty

FESTIVE FEELINGS 

Ginuwine poses at Essence Festival on Saturday in New Orleans. 

Advertisement
85 of 173 Christopher Peterson/Splash News

SCREEN SHARERS 

Krysten Ritter and Rachael Taylor are spotted working on the New York City set of Jessica Jones.  

Advertisement
86 of 173 Jemal Countess/Getty

MORE THAN A MODEL 

Naomi Campbell speaks at a Johannesburg press conference for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 on Monday. 

Advertisement
87 of 173 Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

SUITED UP

Chris Hemsworth got into uniform for his first day on the set of the untitled Men in Black movie in London.

Advertisement
88 of 173 Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

SUPER STARS

Samuel L. Jackson and Holly Hunter attended the U.K. premiere of Incredibles 2 held at BFI Southbank in London.

Advertisement
89 of 173 Joseph Okpako/WireImage

INTO THE GROOVE

Madonna watched Migos perform during the Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park in London.

Advertisement
90 of 173 Roger Kisby/Getty Images

BIRTHDAY BASH

Kevin Hart celebrated his 39th birthday party at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
91 of 173 MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

WINNER WINNER

Robert Pattinson received the Festival President’s Award during the Czech Republic’s 53rd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Advertisement
92 of 173 REX/Shutterstock

BEATING THE HEAT

Hilary Duff, who is expecting her second child with first-time dad-to-be Matthew Koma, steps out for a refreshing snack in Los Angeles on Friday as temperatures hit 108 degrees.

Advertisement
93 of 173 Lionel Urman/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

THEY SAY IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY

Sir Ringo Starr celebrates his 78th birthday on Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Nice, France.

Advertisement
94 of 173 Dave Benett/Getty

PEACE OUT

Will.i.am performs at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, presented by Vast Digital and The Foundry, on June 19.

Advertisement
95 of 173 Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A SET IT OFF REUNION

Set It Off costars Queen Latifah and Vivica A. Fox reunit on Firday at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement
96 of 173 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

GIRLS NIGHT OUT

Liv Tyler, Rosemary Ferguson and Kate Moss attend the London launch of Darren Strowger’s ambitious new tech platform, intothewhite, on Friday.

Advertisement