Jared Leto Gets Animated in Italy, Plus Kendall Jenner, Miranda Lambert & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
July 11, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 75

Pedal Power

MEGA

Kendall Jenner keeps it moving through the waters of Mykonos, Greece, during a getaway with friends on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 75

We Are the Champions

John Lamparski/WireImage

The members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team celebrate their recent World Cup victory during a ticker tape parade and ceremony in New York City on Wednesday.

3 of 75

To a Tee

Splash News Online

In a Rolling Stones T-shirt and denim shorts, Miranda Lambert pounds the pavement on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 75

Christmas in July

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Danica McKellar, Happy the Dog and Santa Claus come together in Hollywood on Wednesday to celebrate 10 Years of the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and McKellar’s new holiday special, Christmas at Dollywood.

Advertisement

5 of 75

Show of Strength

Harry How/Getty

Brandi Chastain poses with statue of herself during an unveiling of a statue honoring the United States win at the 1999 Women’s World Cup in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.

6 of 75

Premiere Plaid

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Donald Glover, a.k.a. Simba, playfully points to the crowd at the world premiere of Disney’s The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 75

Disney Darlings

Charley Gallay/Getty

Also at The Lion King premiere, Chloe and Halle Bailey — the new Little Mermaid — snap selfies with fans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 75

Seeing Double

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Lindsey Vonn poses with a cake with her face on it at Red Bull’s Celebration of Lindsey Vonn at Liaison Restaurant on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement

9 of 75

Gronk Family Fun

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Rob Gronkowski and his brothers Gordie and Chris get silly at the ESPYs official pre-party in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 75

Honoring Tradition

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Charles receives a traditional Gurkha Kukri knife to cut a birthday cake as he visits the Battalion during the 25th anniversary of their formation to present operational medals at Sir John Moore Barracks on Tuesday in Folkestone, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 75

Staten Style

Steve Sands/MEGA

Marisa Tomei wears a country-inspired ensemble while filming Judd Apatow’s Staten Island on Tuesday in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 75

First Stop

Paras Griffin/Getty

Wiz Khalifa takes the stage on Tuesday during the opening night of his The Decent Exposure tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 75

Beauty in Blue

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Jenna Coleman reaches peak summer elegance in her off-the-shoulder gown at BVLGARI’s Splendida Tubereuse Mystique event on Tuesday in Cernobbio, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 75

Proud Partners

Michael Kovac/Getty

Shaquille O’Neal poses with an Epson printer to celebrate his new partnership with the company at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 75

Editor-at-Large

Dave Benett/Getty

Tilda Swinton poses with Cressida Bonas at her intimate “In Conversation” discussion event, celebrating her guest editor role for the Aperture Magazine Orlando issue, at Teatulia on Tuesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 75

Fitness & Fuel

Splash News Online

Lily Collins grabs some groceries after a workout session in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 75

Got the Goods

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Martha Stewart and Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette pose together at STORY at Macy’s event with DICK’S Sporting Goods and Miracle-Gro on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 75

'Blazing' Hot

James Devaney/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a bandeau top and oversized blazer on a toasty Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 75

Peaceful Pools

Anthony Harvey/IOMTV Malta/Shutterstock

Headliner Bebe Rexha throws up a peace sign at an Isle of MTV festival photo call on Tuesday in Malta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 75

'Priceless' Pose

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Alex Rodriguez partners with Mastercard to Start Something Priceless and help support Stand Up to Cancer by using his Mastercard while dining out on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 75

Vintage Vibes

BACKGRID

Ashlee Simpson steps out in a Bob Marley T-shirt and a Chanel choker on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 75

Green Machine

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish lights up the night during her concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 75

King Cuties

Phil McCarten/Invision/AP

Justin Baldoni and daughter Maiya attend the Ocean Spray x The Lion King premiere at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 75

Star Selfie

Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television/Getty

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe poses for a photo with a fan on Tuesday on her way into Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 75

Dressed to Impress

Splash News Online

Angelina Jolie and Jacqueline Bisset leave a Paris hotel together on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 75

Funny Faces

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi pull out their pouts at The Jenny McCarthy Show at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 75

Suit Yourself

George Pimentel/Getty

On Tuesday, Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Jason Priestley donates a suit to the 10th Annual Moores Suit Drive at the Moores flagship clothing store in Toronto.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 75

Dog Days

Splash News Online

Andy Cohen shows his Cardinals pride during a walk with his pup Wacha on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 75

One Cool Car

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

David Hasselhoff hangs with KITT, the car from his old series Knight Rider, during a stop at Good Morning America in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 75

Silly Spouses

MEGA

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin playfully pose for photographers as they stroll through N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 75

Keeping Up with Kendall

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner cools off in a yellow bikini at the beach in Mykonos, Greece, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 75

Morning Pick-Me-Up

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Liam Hemsworth grabs two iced coffees to go while out in sunny L.A., on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 75

Chandelier Swinger

Action Press/MediaPunch

Pink wows the crowd with an aerial stunt while performing at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 75

So Long

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Awkwafina looks chic in a polka-dot dress at The Farewell screening at Metrograph on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 75

Armed with Love

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Dylan Sprouse wraps an arm around girlfriend Barbara Palvin at The Farewell premiere and afterparty on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 75

Hey, Hi, Hello!

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tracy Morgan enthusiastically waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 75

Celebs in the Stands

Karwai Tang/Getty

Tessa Thompson and Ruth Wilson attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Monday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 75

Cozy Costars

Kevin Winter/Getty

Damson Idris plants a kiss on costar Michael Hyatt’s hand at the Snowfall premiere afterparty on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 75

Costume Change

The Image Direct

Daniel Radcliffe is spotted in character on the set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt while filming in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 75

Hoops for Heart

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Rob Gronkowski and Snoop Dogg shoot hoops at the Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Monday in Westwood, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 75

Romance in France

MEGA

Chic couple Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne walk hand-in-hand through St. Tropez, France, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 75

Pop-Up Party

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Kel Mitchell cozies up with his wife Asia Lee and their daughter Wisdom Mitchell at the grand opening party for Nickelodeon’s Good Burger pop-up diner on Monday in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 75

Lady Louis

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emma Roberts totes an oversized Louis Vuitton purse as she steps out in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 75

A Hand to Hold

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

David Hasselhoff and daughter Hayley share a laugh at the GYM Capsule Collection at Marina Rinaldi Boutique on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 75

Namaste

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Lisa Rinna leaves a yoga class wearing her signature bandana in Studio City, California, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 75

Coffee Walk

Michael Simon

Rachel Bilson sips a La Colombe Triple Draft Latte while walking her dog in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 75

Stop and Stare

Splash News Online

Angelina Jolie is in dreamland on Monday while posing for a photo shoot in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 75

Ride Along

Splash News Online

Also in Paris on Monday: Diane Kruger, who shoots scenes for her new film 355.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 75

Paw Patrol

Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

Another day, another stroll for Emily Ratajkowski and her pup, who make their way through N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 75

Freeze Frame

Franziska Krug/Getty

Janelle Monáe hits her mark at the Belvedere X Janelle Monáe event at Hotel Zoo on Monday in Berlin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 75

Sip and See

Karwai Tang/Getty

Will Poulter gets a little cool-down on Monday while taking in the action at Wimbledon day seven in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 75

Cute Companion

Splash News Online

Hilary Duff has her arms full with her pooch while out on Monday in Studio City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 75

Queen Crew

Peter Forest/OWN

Queen Sugar’s Kofi Siriboe, Rutina Wesley, Bianca Lawson, Ava DuVernay, Omar Dorsey, Tina Lifford, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Tanyell Waivers attend the Summer of OWN party during the 25th Essence Festival in New Orleans on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 75

Summer Reading

The Image Direct

Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her toned figure in a one-piece bathing suit as she hits the beach with a book on Sunday in the Hamptons, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 75

'Dream' Girl

Gary Miller/WireImage

Zendaya beams at the AT&T Dream in Black Brunch during the 25th Annual Essence Festival on Sunday in New Orleans. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 75

Light Show

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Pharrell Williams wows the crowd with his performance at the Essence Festival on Sunday in New Orleans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 75

Sister Act

Courtesy of ENTER/The Golf Classic

AnnaLynne and Rachel McCord strike a pose while playing in The Golf Classic presented by Dosist and Malbon in Calabasas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 75

Sister Singalong

MEGA

Princess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie dance along to Céline Dion at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on Friday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 75

Horseplay

Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/INSTARimages

Mary-Kate Olsen shows off her horseback riding skills at the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping event on Saturday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 75

Musician Milestone

Jason Kempin/Getty

Kacey Musgraves takes the mic to discuss her new exhibit, “Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors,” at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 75

Retail Therapy

Splash News Online

Robert Downey Jr. bikes home after shopping at Blue&Cream in East Hampton, New York, on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 75

Teenage Dream

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Cinespia

Gabrielle Union surprises fans at Cinespia’s screening of her teen hit Bring It On, presented by Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 75

Home Is Where the Heart Is

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Matt Damon steps out wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball cap, repping his home state of Massachusetts, on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 75

Summer Soirée

Rebel Wilson is VIP status at the Barclaycard exclusive area at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 75