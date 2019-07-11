Jared Leto Gets Animated in Italy, Plus Kendall Jenner, Miranda Lambert & More

Pedal Power
Kendall Jenner keeps it moving through the waters of Mykonos, Greece, during a getaway with friends on Wednesday.
We Are the Champions
The members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team celebrate their recent World Cup victory during a ticker tape parade and ceremony in New York City on Wednesday.
To a Tee
In a Rolling Stones T-shirt and denim shorts, Miranda Lambert pounds the pavement on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Christmas in July
Danica McKellar, Happy the Dog and Santa Claus come together in Hollywood on Wednesday to celebrate 10 Years of the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and McKellar’s new holiday special, Christmas at Dollywood.
Show of Strength
Brandi Chastain poses with statue of herself during an unveiling of a statue honoring the United States win at the 1999 Women’s World Cup in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.
Premiere Plaid
Donald Glover, a.k.a. Simba, playfully points to the crowd at the world premiere of Disney’s The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Disney Darlings
Also at The Lion King premiere, Chloe and Halle Bailey — the new Little Mermaid — snap selfies with fans.
Seeing Double
Lindsey Vonn poses with a cake with her face on it at Red Bull’s Celebration of Lindsey Vonn at Liaison Restaurant on Tuesday in L.A.
Gronk Family Fun
Rob Gronkowski and his brothers Gordie and Chris get silly at the ESPYs official pre-party in L.A. on Tuesday.
Honoring Tradition
Prince Charles receives a traditional Gurkha Kukri knife to cut a birthday cake as he visits the Battalion during the 25th anniversary of their formation to present operational medals at Sir John Moore Barracks on Tuesday in Folkestone, England.
Staten Style
Marisa Tomei wears a country-inspired ensemble while filming Judd Apatow’s Staten Island on Tuesday in New York City.
First Stop
Wiz Khalifa takes the stage on Tuesday during the opening night of his The Decent Exposure tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta.
Beauty in Blue
Jenna Coleman reaches peak summer elegance in her off-the-shoulder gown at BVLGARI’s Splendida Tubereuse Mystique event on Tuesday in Cernobbio, Italy.
Proud Partners
Shaquille O’Neal poses with an Epson printer to celebrate his new partnership with the company at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Editor-at-Large
Tilda Swinton poses with Cressida Bonas at her intimate “In Conversation” discussion event, celebrating her guest editor role for the Aperture Magazine Orlando issue, at Teatulia on Tuesday in London.
Fitness & Fuel
Lily Collins grabs some groceries after a workout session in L.A. on Tuesday.
Got the Goods
Martha Stewart and Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette pose together at STORY at Macy’s event with DICK’S Sporting Goods and Miracle-Gro on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
'Blazing' Hot
Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a bandeau top and oversized blazer on a toasty Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Peaceful Pools
Headliner Bebe Rexha throws up a peace sign at an Isle of MTV festival photo call on Tuesday in Malta.
'Priceless' Pose
Alex Rodriguez partners with Mastercard to Start Something Priceless and help support Stand Up to Cancer by using his Mastercard while dining out on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Vintage Vibes
Ashlee Simpson steps out in a Bob Marley T-shirt and a Chanel choker on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Green Machine
Billie Eilish lights up the night during her concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
King Cuties
Justin Baldoni and daughter Maiya attend the Ocean Spray x The Lion King premiere at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Tuesday.
Star Selfie
U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe poses for a photo with a fan on Tuesday on her way into Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
Dressed to Impress
Angelina Jolie and Jacqueline Bisset leave a Paris hotel together on Tuesday.
Funny Faces
Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi pull out their pouts at The Jenny McCarthy Show at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Suit Yourself
On Tuesday, Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Jason Priestley donates a suit to the 10th Annual Moores Suit Drive at the Moores flagship clothing store in Toronto.
Dog Days
Andy Cohen shows his Cardinals pride during a walk with his pup Wacha on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
One Cool Car
David Hasselhoff hangs with KITT, the car from his old series Knight Rider, during a stop at Good Morning America in New York City on Tuesday.
Silly Spouses
Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin playfully pose for photographers as they stroll through N.Y.C. on Monday.
Keeping Up with Kendall
Kendall Jenner cools off in a yellow bikini at the beach in Mykonos, Greece, on Monday.
Morning Pick-Me-Up
Liam Hemsworth grabs two iced coffees to go while out in sunny L.A., on Monday.
Chandelier Swinger
Pink wows the crowd with an aerial stunt while performing at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday.
So Long
Awkwafina looks chic in a polka-dot dress at The Farewell screening at Metrograph on Monday in N.Y.C.
Armed with Love
Dylan Sprouse wraps an arm around girlfriend Barbara Palvin at The Farewell premiere and afterparty on Monday in N.Y.C.
Hey, Hi, Hello!
Tracy Morgan enthusiastically waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.
Celebs in the Stands
Tessa Thompson and Ruth Wilson attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Monday in London.
Cozy Costars
Damson Idris plants a kiss on costar Michael Hyatt’s hand at the Snowfall premiere afterparty on Monday in L.A.
Costume Change
Daniel Radcliffe is spotted in character on the set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt while filming in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Hoops for Heart
Rob Gronkowski and Snoop Dogg shoot hoops at the Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Monday in Westwood, California.
Romance in France
Chic couple Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne walk hand-in-hand through St. Tropez, France, on Monday.
Pop-Up Party
Kel Mitchell cozies up with his wife Asia Lee and their daughter Wisdom Mitchell at the grand opening party for Nickelodeon’s Good Burger pop-up diner on Monday in West Hollywood.
Lady Louis
Emma Roberts totes an oversized Louis Vuitton purse as she steps out in L.A. on Monday.
A Hand to Hold
David Hasselhoff and daughter Hayley share a laugh at the GYM Capsule Collection at Marina Rinaldi Boutique on Monday in N.Y.C.
Namaste
Lisa Rinna leaves a yoga class wearing her signature bandana in Studio City, California, on Monday.
Coffee Walk
Rachel Bilson sips a La Colombe Triple Draft Latte while walking her dog in L.A. on Monday.
Stop and Stare
Angelina Jolie is in dreamland on Monday while posing for a photo shoot in Paris.
Ride Along
Also in Paris on Monday: Diane Kruger, who shoots scenes for her new film 355.
Paw Patrol
Another day, another stroll for Emily Ratajkowski and her pup, who make their way through N.Y.C. on Monday.
Freeze Frame
Janelle Monáe hits her mark at the Belvedere X Janelle Monáe event at Hotel Zoo on Monday in Berlin.
Sip and See
Will Poulter gets a little cool-down on Monday while taking in the action at Wimbledon day seven in London.
Cute Companion
Hilary Duff has her arms full with her pooch while out on Monday in Studio City, California.
Queen Crew
Queen Sugar’s Kofi Siriboe, Rutina Wesley, Bianca Lawson, Ava DuVernay, Omar Dorsey, Tina Lifford, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Tanyell Waivers attend the Summer of OWN party during the 25th Essence Festival in New Orleans on Saturday.
Summer Reading
Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her toned figure in a one-piece bathing suit as she hits the beach with a book on Sunday in the Hamptons, New York.
'Dream' Girl
Zendaya beams at the AT&T Dream in Black Brunch during the 25th Annual Essence Festival on Sunday in New Orleans.
Light Show
Pharrell Williams wows the crowd with his performance at the Essence Festival on Sunday in New Orleans.
Sister Act
AnnaLynne and Rachel McCord strike a pose while playing in The Golf Classic presented by Dosist and Malbon in Calabasas.
Sister Singalong
Princess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie dance along to Céline Dion at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on Friday in London.
Horseplay
Mary-Kate Olsen shows off her horseback riding skills at the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping event on Saturday in Paris.
Musician Milestone
Kacey Musgraves takes the mic to discuss her new exhibit, “Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors,” at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday in Nashville.
Retail Therapy
Robert Downey Jr. bikes home after shopping at Blue&Cream in East Hampton, New York, on Monday.
Teenage Dream
Gabrielle Union surprises fans at Cinespia’s screening of her teen hit Bring It On, presented by Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday night.
Home Is Where the Heart Is
Matt Damon steps out wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball cap, repping his home state of Massachusetts, on Saturday in L.A.
Summer Soirée
Rebel Wilson is VIP status at the Barclaycard exclusive area at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London, England.