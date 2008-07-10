Star Tracks - Thursday, July 10, 2008
HONKY TONK WOMAN
Howdy, y'all! Newly minted country star Jessica Simpson dresses the part as she steps out with pals for a 28th birthday lunch Thursday at Jinky's Café in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Meanwhile, beau Tony Romo has been hitting the links at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.
FAST-FOOD DELIVERY
Ardent PETA activist Pamela Anderson plays messenger for the day as she delivers a letter to KFC headquarters Thursday in Australia's Gold Coast. The actress is protesting the alleged mistreatment of chickens by the fast-food chain.
LIFT OFF!
Miley Cyrus gets on board her latest Hannah Montana project – with the help of some buff friends! – Wednesday while filming in Malibu. The day before, the teen star took some well deserved time off, visiting Universal Studios with her family and friends.
LIFE BOAT
In the worst case scenario, it's Prince William to the rescue! The British royal heads back to the HMS Iron Duke after leaving the island of Montserrat with his fellow Navy officers Monday, after another day of disaster relief training. The prince also recently took part in a rescue exercise in the Caribbean.
MAN FOR ALL SEASONS
Man of the hour Josh Hartnett catches up with Kirsten Dunst and Susan Sarandon during an afterparty for his film August inside New York's Soho Grand Hotel on Wednesday.
FORE SCORE
Tony Romo and Michael Jordan set their sights on the green Wednesday on the first day of the American Century golf tournament. The Dallas Cowboy – who tells PEOPLE girlfriend Jessica Simpson is one of his top iPod picks – and the basketball legend went putt for putt together at Nevada's Edgewood-Tahoe Golf Course.
PARTY TRICKS
Pick a card, any card! Kate Hudson and Lance Armstrong are amazed by the magician Matthew Furman's sleight of hand at the Celebrity Retreat Wednesday for the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Calif. The cyclist's foundation will be a beneficiary of the charity event.
BIG WHEELS
Queen Latifah is ready to motor! The actress powers up her bike – after making a call, of course – on Wednesday in Hollywood.
LONDON FOG
After clearing the crowds with boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, a well-equipped Reese Witherspoon ventures out on a rainy Wednesday to visit a local London art gallery.
BACK IT UP
Steering clear for a safe exit, Sarah Jessica Parker puts things in reverse Wednesday while shopping in New York City.
CROSSOVER APPEAL
Give them a hand! Rihanna and Spanish pop singer David Bisbal enjoy the crowd's reaction to their rendition of "Hate That I Love You," which they performed Wednesday on Operacéon Triunfo – the Spanish version of American Idol – in Barcelona, Spain.
AROUND THE BEND
After a bit of fine dining in Beverly Hills, a solo Justin Timberlake keeps his head in the game as he navigates his way back to his car Tuesday evening.
GOT MILK?
Dancing with the Stars hoofer Cristién de la Fuente enjoys a tender moment with Miss Maggie Moo (from Maggie Moo's Ice Cream and Treatery) Wednesday during a birthday celebration for the girls of the Boys amp Girls Club at New York City's Eva Scrivo Spa.
SHE'S A GEM!
Sabrina Bryan rocks her own handmade neck bling at a launch event Wednesday for the new Fisher-Price Color Me Gemz line of kids' accessories in New York City. The actress (whose The Cheetah Girls: One World movie airs Aug. 22 on the Disney Channel) played spokesmodel, showing attendees how to create their own jewelry.
BUON APPETITO
Expectant mom Gwen Stefani lets husband Gavin Rossdale lead the way after lunching at Italian restaurant Madeo in West Hollywood on Wednesday.