Ciara and Russell Wilson Enjoy a Date Night in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Pratt, Gossip Girl Cast and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Dinner Date
Ciara and Russell Wilson walk arm-in-arm to dinner while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Star Spotlight
Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of Amazon's The Tomorrow War at Banc of California Stadium on June 30 in L.A. The theatrical military convoy will be traveling throughout L.A. and Huntington Beach July 2-4 with a sedated White Spike alien specimen from the film.
Big Kiss
Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith and Whitney Peak share a smooch ahead of the N.Y.C. premiere of Warner Bros. Television's Gossip Girl, which debuts on July 8 on HBO Max.
Total Transformation
Sebastian Stan transforms into Tommy Lee while playing the drums on the set of Pam and Tommy on June 30.
Keeping It Casual
A$AP Rocky rocks a white tee, jeans and sneakers while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Queens Unite
Nina West and Kristin Chenoweth pose at Stars in the House to celebrate $1 million raised for The Actor's Fund at Asylum in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Fashion Fans
Angèle and Rosalía pose at the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.
Bumpin' Beauty
Yvonne Strahovski is beaming with her beautiful baby bump at the premiere of The Tomorrow War at Banc of California Stadium in L.A. on June 30.
Lots of Love
Vin Diesel shows love at game 6 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in L.A. on June 30.
Radio Rendezvous
Quentin Tarantino visits SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on June 30 in L.A.
Effortless Elegance
Lady Gaga is seen leaving the Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Fun on Set
Gabrielle Union and Lala Anthony embrace on the set of The Perfect Find on June 29 in Newark, New Jersey.
Model Behavior
Bella Hadid attends the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.
When in Rome
Kim Kardashian wears a floral silk dress paired with strappy heels and a hat while heading to dinner in Rome on June 29.
Game Time
David Beckham and son Romeo get into the game at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany on June 29 at Wembley Stadium in London.
Gorgeous Glam
Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a yellow gown at the L.A. special screening of A24's Zola on June 29.
Wimbledon Win
Coco Gauff owns the court during her first round match at Wimbledon on June 29 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Seen on Set
Dakota Johnson is seen in costume as she films Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Persuasion.
Family Affair
LeBron James and his sons Bryce and Bronny attend Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain on June 29 in Valencia, California.
Space Jam Squad
Also at Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Tiffany Haddish poses with Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny.
Birthday Pup
Lisa Vanderpump celebrates her dog Schnooky's birthday at a See You Next Tuesday pride event in L.A. on June 29.
Cue the Cognac
50 Cent poses at the Branson Cognac booth during day 2 of the 35th Annual Nightclub & Bar Show and World Tea Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 29.
Workout Ready
Olivia Culpo steps out in a sports bra and leggings on June 29 in L.A.
Black Widow, Baby
Florence Pugh strikes a pose on the red carpet for Black Widow in London on June 29.
Number One
Director Spike Lee steps out in Paris on June 29.
The Knives? They're Out!
Daniel Craig is spotted on the set of Knives Out 2 on June 29 in Greece.
Orange You Glad?
Vanessa Hudgens rocks a bright orange look while out and about in L.A. on June 29.
Fierce Fit
Rihanna looks stunning in a lime green top and black skirt outside of The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 28.
First Look
Jon Hamm is seen on the set of the '08s comedy Fletch reboot in Boston on June 28.
Wimbledon Ready
Nicola Coughlan poses in evian's VIP suite during day two of Wimbledon in London on June 29.
Total Transformation
Sarah Paulson is unrecognizable as Linda Tripp on the set of American Crime Story: Impeachment in downtown L.A. on June 27.
On the Move
Joel and Benji Madden grab drinks to go while out in Beverly Hills on June 28.
City Style
Kaia Gerber is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the New York Public Library on June 28 in N.Y.C.
Freight Night
Sadie Sink attends the L.A. premiere of Fear Street Part 1: 1994 on June 28.
City Stroll
Michael Gandolfini steps out in downtown N.Y.C. on June 28.
Couchside Chat
Katja Herbers guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 28 in N.Y.C.
Roman Holiday
A casual Kim Kardashian heads out of a restaurant in Rome on June 28.
Wheely Fun Day
Owen Wilson is almost unrecognizable while taking his bike for a spin in New York City on June 28.
Fashion First
Gigi Hadid gives a peace sign to photographers on June 28 while arriving to the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the New York Public Library.
Shine On
Ashley Benson stands out on June 28 while heading to dinner in West Hollywood.
Winner, Winner
Megan Thee Stallion shows off her BET Award for best female hip hop artist in L.A. on June 27.
Golden Boy
Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards on June 27.
Show Some Pride
Leslie Jordan and Lady Bunny join Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27.
Run, Colin, Run
Colin Farrell goes for a run in sunny L.A. on June 26.
All Smiles
Rutherford Falls co-creators Ed Helms and Sierra Teller attend a photo call for an event at The Autry Museum of in L.A. on June 26.
Out and About
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks step out for groceries in Byron Bay, Australia on June 27.
Red Carpet Date Night
Ian Somerhalder gives Nikki Reed a smooch while attending Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards on June 26 in West Hollywood, where guests sipped on specialty Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktails.
Splashing Around
Rita Ora sports a sheer sequined dress while frolicking through the ocean on June 27 in Malibu for her new music video.
Floating Through Space
Tyler Cameron experiences zero-gravity at the launch of Dr. Pepper Zero.
Hug It Out
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Fernanda Rocha share a hug in L.A. on June 27.
Queen of the Cup
Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby stand out at Cartier Queen's Cup Polo 2021 in Egham, England.
Mona Lizzo
Lizzo makes a fashion statement in a Leonardo da Vinci-inspired look at Catch in Los Angeles.
Prom?
Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron pose together at CTAOP's Night Out in Los Angeles.
Actress Slash Restaurateur
Priyanka Chopra makes a colorful statement at the opening of her new Indian restaurant Sona in New York.
Nice Beatz
Swizz Beatz and D-Nice put the finishing touches on their looks for the 5th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch in Beverly Hills.
Jersey Guy and Girl
Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa share the stage on opening night of Springsteen on Broadway in New York City.
Just Deserts
Bella Hadid is all smiles at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Runner's High
Cynthia Erivo has fun on a run in her colorful workout gear in West Hollywood.
True Colors
Cynthia Nixon and NYFW designer Jonathan Simkhai celebrate Pride at a dinner for True Colors United in the Hamptons.
Greatest of All Time
Simone Biles nails her floor routine during Day 1 of the Women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials in St. Louis.
Model Couple
Lorena Rae enjoys a romantic stroll with her boyfriend in St. Tropez.
Sin City Nights
Kendall Jenner accessorizes her leather outfit with a blue feather boa while on her way to the Flamingo hotel in Las Vegas on June 25.
Beauty in Blue
H.E.R. performs on the Today show on June 25 at Rockefeller Plaza in N.Y.C.
First Look
Mackenzie Davis is seen for the first time on the set of the new HBO Max series Station Eleven in Toronto on June 24.
Best Buds
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper strike matching poses at The Standard High Line's New York Pride Kick-Off Party on June 24 in N.Y.C.