Kristin Cavallari Gets Going in N.Y.C., Plus Penn Badgley, the Like a Boss Cast & More

Work It
Kristin Cavallari makes the sidewalk her runway on Wednesday while out in N.Y.C.
Had to Be You
You star Penn Badgley stops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday to talk about season 2 of his hit show.
The Fab Four
Also at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday, Like a Boss stars Salma Hayek, Jennifer Coolidge, Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish pose for a photo during a Town Hall hosted by Hoda Kotb.
Wave Runner
Joel Kinnaman gets in an early morning surf session in L.A. on Wednesday.
City Slicker
Luke Evans is all dressed up for a trip to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Gym Goer
A casual Whitney Port heads to a workout class in L.A. on Wednesday.
Let's Talk About Sex
Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa attend the world premiere of Netflix’s Sex Education season 2 at The Genesis Cinema in London on Wednesday.
Mom on the Move
Mom-to-be Alex Morgan heads to the gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Dinner Dates
On Tuesday, Sophia Bush, Chef Kwame Onwuachi and Ludacris get together at the Spotify Supper during CES 2020 at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant and Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.
Once Upon a Time ...
Brad Pitt is spotted in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Big Smiles
Vivica A. Fox, Taraji P. Henson and Tasha Smith share a laugh at the Fox 2020 Winter TCA All-Star Party on Tuesday in Pasadena, California.
He Wore Blue Velvet
Andrew Scott, a.k.a. Hot Priest, smiles during the Fleabag screening and Q&A at the Landmark Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Easy Being Green
Rachel Brosnahan rocks a neon dress at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Whatcha Gonna Do?
Martin Lawrence signs his autograph at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday.
They Come in Peace
Underwater costars Jessica Henwick and Kristen Stewart throw up peace signs at the film’s premiere at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on Tuesday in L.A.
Men in Black
Tom Ford and Joe Alwyn pose together at the Tom Ford Beauty Du Jour event in London on Tuesday.
Meals & Wheels
Dakota Johnson heads to her car after a lunch meeting in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
Leading Ladies
Twins Nikki and Brie Bella speak at the Fearless Female Leadership: Creating Success with Strong Branding and Unshakeable Sisterhood keynote during CES on Tuesday in Las Vegas.
Roses Are Red
Brooklyn Beckham and rumored new girlfriend Nicola Peltz leave a restaurant in L.A. on Tuesday.
Big Little Reunion
Big Little Lies costars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern hold hands as they arrive at the New York Film Critics Circle on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
The Girl with the Gucci
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star Noomi Rapace struts out from iconic celeb hotspot Chateau Marmont in head-to-toe Gucci on Tuesday in L.A.
Money Moves
Kim Cattrall speaks about her show Filthy Rich during the Fox segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour on Tuesday in Pasadena, California.
Boss Babes
Salma Hayek, Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish attend the world premiere of their film Like a Boss on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Father-Son Fans
Jack Nicholson and his son Ray attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks in L.A. on Tuesday.
Bring the Drama
Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer costars Amy Poehler and John Slattery attend the Fox 2020 Winter TCA All-Star Party on Tuesday in L.A.
Smooth(ie) Moves
Charlize Theron takes her drink to-go on Tuesday while out in L.A.
Lone Lowe
Rob Lowe — with costar Liv Tyler and director Tim Minear — talks about his new series 9-1-1 Lone Star during the NBC segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.
Ride 'Em, Michael!
Michael Strahan does his best to stay on a mechanical bull during a segment on Strahan, Sara & Keke in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Where There's a Will ...
Will Smith gets to the point at the Tuesday premiere of Bad Boys for Life at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany.
Lutz Up?
After a visit to People Now, Kellan Lutz stops by BuzzFeed’s AM to DM in New York City on Tuesday.
Lots to Lift
Taika Waititi finds a new use for his trophy at the 9th AACTA International Awards at Mondrian Los Angeles in West Hollywood.
Say Cheese!
Michael B. Jordan snaps a selfie with fans as he arrives at the L.A. community screening of Just Mercy on Monday.
Shine Bright
Also at the Just Mercy screening in L.A. on Monday: Jordan’s costars Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx.
Leaving La La Land
Jason Momoa is ready to catch his flight out of L.A. on Monday, after attending the 2020 Golden Globes the night before.
Lounging with a Legend
Quincy Jones and Pharrell Williams kick back on a couch together at The Black Godfather AMPAS Screening at San Vicente Bungalows on Monday in West Hollywood.
Starstruck Stories
Kate McKinnon reveals how she “blew it” during her conversation with Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the 2020 Golden Globes during her guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday in Burbank, California.
Going Green
Kesha holds hands with longtime love Brad Ashenfelter as she lands in N.Y.C. wearing a Savage x Fenty bright green tiger print pajama set on Tuesday
Standing Ovation
On Monday, Erika Jayne, a.k.a. Erika Girardi, poses backstage after making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago at The Ambassador Theater in N.Y.C.
City Chic
Zachary Quinto hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Monday, dressed in a wool trench coat and matching sneakers.