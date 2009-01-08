Star Tracks - Thursday, January 8, 2009
SPIRIT FINGERS
Heidi Montag loves Chanel – and she's not afraid to show it! The Hills star shows off a fresh manicure – her nails are emblazoned with the luxury brand's logo – before stopping into the Chanel store in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
COUNTING DOWN
Just days before tying the knot, Josh Duhamel and Fergie celebrate their Jan. 10 wedding with a joint bachelor-bachelorette party Wednesday at the Dakota Lounge in Santa Monica. At the bash, the happy couple were joined by 75 of their closest friends, including the singer's Black Eyed Peas bandmate Will.i.am.
RAPPER'S DELIGHT
After a relaxing vacation in St. Bart's, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are back on the New York scene! The newlyweds went to the movies Wednesday, hitting up the premiere of the Notorious B.I.G. biopic Notorious at the AMC Lincoln Square.
HOT TO TROT
A stunning Kim Kardashian struts her stuff and flaunts her flowing locks during a day out with mom Kris Jenner (not pictured) Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
SLAP HAPPY
Reese Witherspoon does a little glad-handing with fans while accepting her favorite female movie star award Wednesday at the People's Choice Awards. "This year I won an award for having a baby throw up on me," the Four Christmases star joked onstage.
BUSS STOP
Talk about a friendly greeting! Also at the People's Choice Awards, Kid Rock plants a smooch on Ellen DeGeneres as she presents him with a favorite rock song trophy for his hit "All Summer Long." And it was also a big night for Ellen, who was named favorite talk show host.
SOLO STAR
Lindsay Lohan brings along her trusty BlackBerry to stay in touch while shopping at Burberry in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. And the actress has been stepping out solo in recent days, including a visit to West Hollywood's Apple Lounge sans girlfriend Samantha Ronson.
THE WAY SHE MOVES
Rosario Dawson kicks up her heel in delight opposite her Seven Pounds costar Will Smith Tuesday, during the German premiere of the drama at Berlin's CineStar Cinema.
SHORT & SWEET
Debuting a shorter new 'do, Jessica Alba lets her hair down Wednesday after an appointment at West Hollywood's Andy Lecompte Salon.
THE EYES HAVE IT
Uh-oh – he's got that devious Chuck Bass look! Ed Westwick is clearly planning some kind of scandalous scheme Tuesday while in character on the New York City set of Gossip Girl.
HOME AGAIN
Back from her sun-and-fun-filled Hawaiian getaway, Nicole Richie gets back to business Wednesday during a visit to the Wilshire Courtyard office complex in Los Angeles.
'ANATOMY' OF LOVE
Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery bask in a courtside cuddle Tuesday as they watch the New Orleans Hornets defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-105 at L.A.'s Staples Center.
SOLID GOLD
High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale adds a golden touch to her laidback look – check out her shiny Louis Vuitton handbag! – while running errands Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
NAME BRAND
It's her bag, baby! Paris Hilton totes a very personalized purse as she arrives Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport.