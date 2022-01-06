Kate Walsh Makes a Splash in Perth, Plus Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Making a Splash
Kate Walsh has a blast on the beach while hanging out with her boyfriend Andrew Nixon (not pictured) in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 5.
On the Dot
Mom-to-be Jennifer Lawrence sits down with Stephen Colbert to talk Don't Look Up on The Late Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.
Layer Up
Kendall Jenner keeps it cool during an outing in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.
Happy Faces
Kanye West steps out with a smile in New York City on Jan. 5.
Head Turners
Penélope Cruz and Jessica Chastain chat with James Corden on The Late Late Show in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.
One Cool Crossover
Hilary Duff pops by the Jan. 10 episode of The Bachelor, helping contestants throw a birthday party on a group date in L.A.
Set Dressing
Joseph Gordon-Levitt gets into character on the L.A. set of the upcoming Showtime series, Super Pumped, on Jan. 5.
Thinking Pink
Tones and I performs during the final night of Elevate Sydney in Australia on Jan. 5.
Talking Tech
Tom Holland speaks during a Sony media event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.
Scene of the Crime
Mariska Hargitay smiles as she films a scene for Law & Order: SVU in Brooklyn on Jan. 5.
LBD Lady
Sabrina Carpenter gets all dressed up on Jan. 4 for a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Paris Hilton and new husband Carter Reum continue their lengthy honeymoon in The Maldives on Jan. 4.
Take a Stand
Anthony Anderson gives a round of applause while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 3.
Broadway Buzz
After taking in Slave Play on Broadway, Kanye West and model Julia Fox hit Carbone restaurant in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.
Colorful Convo
Jessica Chastain sits down with Ellen DeGeneres for a taping of her talk show in Burbank, California, on Jan. 5.
Rock the Block
A bundled Chris Rock takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Jan. 3.
A Horse, Of Course
Sylvester Stallone hangs out at the International Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, on Jan. 2.
Back to Work
Andy Cohen looks cheery as he heads to work in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.
An Offer You Can't Refuse
Ted Lesso star Juno Temple wears a sequin dress on the set of The Offer in L.A. on Jan. 3.
Perfect Shot
Katie Holmes takes her camera out for a spin in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.
Rev Your Engine
Keanu Reeves heads to L.A.'s Chateau Marmont via motorcycle on Jan. 3.
Flower Child
Lily Collins waves to the crowd while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk up Emily in Paris season 2 in Los Angeles on Jan. 3.
Walk the Walk
Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott film Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C. on Jan. 3.
Eye of the Beholder
Alessandra Ambrósio carries a statement tote on Jan. 3 while continuing her vacation in Florianópolis, Brazil.
Fear the Beard
Jack Black shows off his facial hair during a Jan. 3 walk through Los Feliz, California.
On the Go
Out in N.Y.C., Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen take their dog out for a walk on Jan. 2.
American Girl Trailblazer
Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson and their daughter Jagger celebrate American Girl's 2022 Girl of the Year Corinne Tan on New Year's Day in Aspen.
Book Lover
Katie Holmes goes shopping for some books in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.
Let's Go!
Grand Marshal LeVar Burton kicks off the 133rd Rose Parade with enthusiasm on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.
By the Ocean
Alessandra Ambrósio spends the first few days of 2022 in Florianópolis, Brazil, on the beach and in the water on Jan. 2.
Family Time
Kathy Hilton and daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild, wearing powersoft Old Navy leggings, head to a yoga class on Jan. 2 in L.A.
Three's Company
Selma Blair steps out with her pups for a stroll on Jan. 2 in L.A.
New Year in Paradise
Michael Bublé vacations in Hawaii on Jan. 2.
Good Morning!
Diane Keaton takes an early morning walk with her golden retriever in Brentwood on Jan. 2.
Set Sighting
Donnie Wahlberg films Blue Bloods in Queens, New York, on Jan. 3.
Meet the Family
Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Braunwyn Windham-Burke brings girlfriend Victoria Brito to meet the family in Palm Springs for the New Year on Dec. 31.
Happy Holidays!
Rachel Zoe and Behati Prinsloo attend the Brooks Brothers and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's annual holiday celebration at The West Hollywood Edition on Dec. 7 in West Hollywood.
Smooth Roller
Jacob Elordi hops on a one-wheeled skateboard for a ride around Hollywood on Jan. 2.
Island Vibes
Doja Cat performs live from the Royal Deck at Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on Jan. 1.
Play Ball
Brie Larson enjoys a basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Dec. 31.
Hello, 2022
LeAnn Rimes rings in the new year with her performance during the 133rd annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1.
Dynamic Duo
Ashanti and Ja Rule bundle up to perform their biggest hits in New York City's Time Square during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31.
Miami Heat
Miley Cyrus dances onstage while performing with Saweetie during Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami on Dec. 31.
Vegas, Baby
Kate Beckinsale sparkles at the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.
Touch Down in the Big Apple
Emma Watson arrives at N.Y.C.'s JFK airport on Dec. 29.
Bonding in Brazil
Alessandra Ambrósio explores Florianópolis, Brazil, with boyfriend Richard Lee on Dec. 29.
Wild Ride
Madonna rides rollercoasters at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland with rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams on Dec. 27 in London.
Let's Get This Party Started
Miley Cyrus fuels up and hangs out at soundcheck in Miami, ahead of her Miley's New Year's Eve Party concert, which will air on Peacock and NBC from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 31.
Chit Chat
Ashley Benson takes a call while out at Oaks Gourmet Market in L.A. on Dec. 30.
Snow Day
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards enjoys the flurries out in Aspen on Dec. 30.
Street Style
Bella Hadid layers up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 30.
Motor City
Cee Lo Green and the rest of Goodie Mob perform at the Sound Board Theater in Detroit on Dec. 29.
Perry Playland
Katy Perry kicks off her Katy Perry: Play Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.
Sharpen Your Appetite
Paris Jackson attends the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.
Color Pop
Nina Agdal stuns in a colorful ensemble at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.
Star Power
Dua Lipa rocks the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.
Life's a Beach
Noah Cyrus hits the beach in Miami ahead of the New Year on Dec. 29.
On the Go
Chantel Jeffries escapes the rain in West Hollywood after grabbing a smoothie from The Earth Bar on Dec. 29.
Hey There
Kelly Bensimon heads out in N.Y.C. after recording her podcast Hey Guys, Hey on Dec. 29.
More the Merrier
Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter step out together to meet up with friends in L.A. on Dec. 28.
Rain, Rain, Go Away
Anwar Hadid grabs a juice and some groceries at Erewhon on a rainy L.A. day, Dec. 28.
All About Athleisure
Derek Hough steps out in athletic apparel to pick up lunch on Dec. 28 in L.A.
Afternoon Stroll
Selma Blair is spotted out and about during a walk with her service dog, Scout, on Dec. 28 in L.A.
A Hand to Hold
Ariel Winter holds hands with boyfriend Luke Benward as they leave a lunch date on Dec. 28 in L.A.