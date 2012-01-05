Star Tracks: Thursday, January 5, 2012

A biceps-baring Bieber hits the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. Plus: LeAnn Rimes, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Alba and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

BEACH BOY

Credit: Fame

Soaking up the sun, Justin Bieber enjoys a low-key day at the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.

PEACHY KEEN

Credit: Splash News Online

Donning a skimpy bikini, LeAnn Rimes swaps the Aspen chill for some fun in the sun in Hawaii on Wednesday.

GOOD JEANS

Credit: X17

Who's the bearded babe? A denim-clad Jake Gyllenhaal shows off his new facial feature Wednesday in sunny Beverly Hills.

STREET CHIC

Credit: Abaca

After enjoying her Mexican getaway, Jessica Alba gets back to business Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

PREMIERE PAIR

Credit: AcePixs

Beaming newlyweds Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz couple up Wednesday night at the Madrid, Spain, premiere of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

BRIGHT STAR

Credit: Ramey

Zoe Saldana adds a pop of color to her casual ensemble during a grocery run in Silver Lake, Calif., on Wednesday.

'SEVENTEEN' AGAIN

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Seventeen's February cover girl Demi Lovato stops by a Barnes amp Noble bookstore in Glendale, Calif., to sign copies of her cover on Wednesday.

MORNING GLORY

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Vanessa Lachey brightens up her morning with an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America Thursday in New York City, where she promoted her new gig as co-host of Wipeout.

SCHOOL TIES

Credit: X17

Halle Berry has her hands full with daughter Nahla, 3, and her school supplies Wednesday while heading out in Hollywood.

BOXING DAY

Credit: GSI Media

Making another barefoot appearance, Ryan Gosling proves he's tough stuff Wednesday after a training session in L.A.

THREE FOR THE ROAD

Credit: AKM Images

Expectant actress Alyson Hannigan steps to it with daughter Satyana, 2, on her hip and husband Alexis Denisof at her side in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday.

CHEERY DISPOSITION

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

A bundled-up Bethenny Frankel proves she's a pretty chipper morning person after an appearance Wednesday on Good Morning America in New York.

WORK IT

Credit: GSI Media

Vanessa Hudgens kicks off her New Year with a workout Wednesday at LA Fitness in Studio City, Calif.

TEXAS TWOSOME

Credit: Brian Prahl/Splash News Online

After her move to the South, Khloé Kardashian takes her sister Kim on a shopping tour of Dallas on Wednesday.

ALWAYS A 'LADY'

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Meryl Streep attends the U.K. premiere of her latest film The Iron Lady – a biopic on Margaret Thatcher – in London on Wednesday.

By People Staff