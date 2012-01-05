Star Tracks: Thursday, January 5, 2012
BEACH BOY
Soaking up the sun, Justin Bieber enjoys a low-key day at the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.
PEACHY KEEN
Donning a skimpy bikini, LeAnn Rimes swaps the Aspen chill for some fun in the sun in Hawaii on Wednesday.
GOOD JEANS
Who's the bearded babe? A denim-clad Jake Gyllenhaal shows off his new facial feature Wednesday in sunny Beverly Hills.
STREET CHIC
After enjoying her Mexican getaway, Jessica Alba gets back to business Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.
PREMIERE PAIR
Beaming newlyweds Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz couple up Wednesday night at the Madrid, Spain, premiere of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.
BRIGHT STAR
Zoe Saldana adds a pop of color to her casual ensemble during a grocery run in Silver Lake, Calif., on Wednesday.
'SEVENTEEN' AGAIN
Seventeen's February cover girl Demi Lovato stops by a Barnes amp Noble bookstore in Glendale, Calif., to sign copies of her cover on Wednesday.
MORNING GLORY
Vanessa Lachey brightens up her morning with an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America Thursday in New York City, where she promoted her new gig as co-host of Wipeout.
SCHOOL TIES
Halle Berry has her hands full with daughter Nahla, 3, and her school supplies Wednesday while heading out in Hollywood.
BOXING DAY
Making another barefoot appearance, Ryan Gosling proves he's tough stuff Wednesday after a training session in L.A.
THREE FOR THE ROAD
Expectant actress Alyson Hannigan steps to it with daughter Satyana, 2, on her hip and husband Alexis Denisof at her side in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday.
CHEERY DISPOSITION
A bundled-up Bethenny Frankel proves she's a pretty chipper morning person after an appearance Wednesday on Good Morning America in New York.
WORK IT
Vanessa Hudgens kicks off her New Year with a workout Wednesday at LA Fitness in Studio City, Calif.
TEXAS TWOSOME
After her move to the South, Khloé Kardashian takes her sister Kim on a shopping tour of Dallas on Wednesday.
ALWAYS A 'LADY'
Meryl Streep attends the U.K. premiere of her latest film The Iron Lady – a biopic on Margaret Thatcher – in London on Wednesday.