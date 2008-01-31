Star Tracks - Thursday, January 31, 2008
CROP STOP
After arriving in New York for meetings, Jessica Simpson doesn't waste any time before heading out for some fun with friends as she makes a fashionable appearance Wednesday at a restaurant in SoHo.
'SUPER' HEADLINER
Meanwhile in Arizona, sweethearts Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz, in town for the Super Bowl, pass through Myst nightclub Wednesday in Scottsdale, where Simpson was set to perform her new single, "Outta My Head." Earlier in the night, the pair enjoyed dinner at Mondrian Scottsdale’s Asia de Cuba.
GOOD JEANS
A glammed-up Hayden Panettiere shares a moment with scruffy Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford Wednesday during a party for Old Navy's new line at Eyebeam Atelier in New York. Maybe they're discussing denim?
UP ALL NIGHT
Before being rushed to the hospital Wednesday night, Britney Spears is accompanied to lunch at Jerry's Deli in Studio City, Calif., by Adnan Ghalib. Later, Spears, who hadn't slept since Saturday, was admitted to UCLA Medical Center for a psychiatric hold.
FEARSOME FOURSOME
Also at the Old Navy party: Kristen Bell leans on Sophia Bush, Blake Lively and Ugly Betty's Becki Newton to take advantage of a picture perfect moment – and the chance to share fashion advice.
BROWN BAGGING IT
Suited up against the chilly New York morning, a foxy Eva Longoria Parker arrives to a taping of the Today show Thursday to promote her latest movie, Over Her Dead Body. The actress recently premiered the comedy in Los Angeles with a little help from Desperate Housewives castmate Nicollette Sheridan.
MAN OF PEACE
In addition to a visit to India as a U.N. messenger of peace, George Clooney walks the walk in North Darfur, Sudan, recently while inspecting the headquarters for the United Nations African Union Mission in Darfur.
GEEK MEETS CHIC
Stepping out with her The Hottie and the Nottie costar Christine Lakin (in costume as her Nottie character), Paris Hilton has a beauty and the geek moment at Katsuya restaurant in Hollywood, on Wednesday.
GOLDEN TOUCH
At the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of Fool's Gold on Thursday, costars Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson work the room together. Of their second onscreen collaboration, McConaughey told reporters, "We fight well and we flirt well... And, it works, because we're always courting, but never courted."
SUNNY DAYS
Orlando Bloom has the antidote to a bright Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon – the perfect pair of wayfarer shades! Next month, the actor is expected to present at the Orange British Academy Film Awards – England's version of the Oscars – in London.
SNOW GEARED UP
Looking like she's ready for a blizzard, Renée Zellweger shows off longer locks Wednesday while shooting a scene for the romantic comedy Chilled in Miami in Manitoba, Canada.
LEAVING HIS MARK
Casey Affleck spreads the joy – and his autograph – among fans while heading into the 2008 Virtuosos Tribute at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, on Wednesday. The actor was honored along with emerging stars like Ellen Page and James McAvoy for their breakthrough performances last year.
TRAINING DAY
After officially changing her name, Miley Cyrus spent some quality time with her family – and a dolphin! – on Wednesday when she, mom Tish and sis Noah signed up for the Dolphin Trainer for a Day Program at the Mirage Hotel's Siegfried and Roy Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in Las Vegas.
MASS APPEAL
In New England for the latest leg of the Spice Girls world tour, Victoria Beckham hits Saks Fifth Avenue on Wednesday to promote her DVB denim line and greet her Boston public.
READ ALL ABOUT IT
Hayden Panettiere kills time with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows while waiting for her train at Union Station on Wednesday. She was in the capital to join the Save the Whales Again protest.
LUNCH LADY
Katie Holmes makes a star's exit through the back door of L.A. eatery Joan's on Third, where she lunched on a little meatloaf with a girlfriend Wednesday.
QUARTERBACK IN BUSINESS
After being photographed in a foot cast, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks like he's ready for some football Tuesday at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the site of Sunday's Super Bowl championship.
'DREAM' WEAVER
In town to promote her line of hair extensions, DreamCatchers, Paris Hilton works the convention floor during the International Salon and Spa Expo in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday.
ALL WRAPPED UP
Mom-to-be Camila Alves – Matthew McConaughey's girlfriend – bundles up her growing bump Tuesday while out and about in Malibu.
COLD COMFORT
Braving the New York City cold with a smile, Liv Tyler keeps warm on Tuesday by wrapping up in a fuzzy scarf.
GOODS TO GO
Naomi Watts, who attended a private memorial for former beau Heath Ledger, keeps things casual during a grocery run in Brentwood on Tuesday.
IN THE BAG
Running more errands in Malibu, Calif., Pamela Anderson exits a local CVS Tuesday after picking up some supplies.