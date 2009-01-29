Star Tracks: Thursday, January 29, 2009
9021-AWW
Donna Martin's back! Tori Spelling takes five with 7-month-old daughter Stella on the Los Angeles set of 90210 on Wednesday. Husband Dean McDermott also brought 22-month-old son Liam (not pictured) along to watch Mommy reprise her famous role for upcoming episodes of the CW show.
TAKING COVER
With all the buzz over her curvy figure, Jessica Simpson opts for a layered look while arriving at the Charlottesville, Va., airport on Wednesday. The singer is expected to perform in town Thursday at the John Paul Jones Arena.
SIGNING BONUS
After a wild welcome at Japan's Narita International Airport, the madness continues for Angelina Jolie, who stops to sign autographs for enthusiastic fans while walking the red carpet with partner Brad Pitt (not pictured), at the premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in Tokyo on Thursday.
GETTING CHEEKY
Jessica Alba kisses up to her swingin' 7-month-old daughter Honor Marie at a Los Angeles park on Wednesday during another day of playground fun.
FLOWER POWER
International style icon Kylie Minogue sniffs out the fashions during Jean Paul Gaultier's runway show Wednesday at Paris's Musée Rodin. After seeing the gender-bending collection, the pop star raved, telling reporters, "I was coveting it."
THRIFTY SHOPPERS
They like a bargain! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt know a deal when they see it, picking up a load of goodies Wednesday at a 99-cent store in L.A. They even did a little early Valentine's Day gift browsing, with Pratt reportedly buying some budget-friendly roses for his Hills sweetie.
MAMA'S BOY
Shia LaBeouf is one dutiful son! The recovering actor enjoys a lunch date with mom, Shayna, at a Los Angeles-area IHOP on Wednesday.
TRESSED OUT
Grunge is making a comeback…on Orlando Bloom! The British actor, outfitted in a shaggy wig and tats, heads to the set of his latest comedy, Sympathy for Delicious, filming on location in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.
CHOC-MATE
Brooke Shields makes a tasty move on a chessboard created from chocolates Wednesday at the unveiling of the Godiva Decadence Suite at New York City's Bryant Park Hotel. Home designer Jonathan Adler crafted furniture and accessories – including an elaborate chandelier! – in the space from Godiva confections.
MISSION STATEMENT
Matt Damon happily joins the panel Tuesday in a Kennedy Library Forum to discuss "Change Haiti Can Believe In" at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library amp Museum in Boston. The actor embarked on a humanitarian mission to Haiti last year.
LETTER CARRIERS
Clearly happy with their mail, new parents Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber – carrying 6-week-old son Samuel's carseat – make a cheery exit Wednesday from the post office in Brentwood, Calif.
BAR SCENE
Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler enjoy the view from the top (of the jungle gym!) while shooting the former Saturday Night Live star's still-untitled NBC sitcom in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The new mom plays a parks-and-recreation department employee in the sitcom, set to premiere in the spring.
PIT STOP
Drinks for two? Audrina Patridge makes a beverage run Wednesday during an afternoon of errands in Hollywood. The Hills star has been keeping busy during the show’s hiatus: She was spotted recently smooching a mysterious new man.
MOVIE DATE
He cleans up well! A dapper Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila Alves take in the action Tuesday at the First Annual Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival's opening gala at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. The film fest is dedicated to fostering connections between the Brazilian and international film communities.