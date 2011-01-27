Star Tracks: Thursday, January 27, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:40 PM

1 of 17

LET IT SNOW

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman continues to show his love for snow while basking in a wintry New York City after his workout on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

BUY THE WAY

Credit: National Photo Group

Lovebirds Kristin Cavallari and her Chicago Bears quarterback beau Jay Cutler may live in Chicago but they shop in Los Angeles, where the happy couple made a casual stop at The Grove on Wednesday.

3 of 17

IT'S A WRAP!

Credit: XposurePhoto

Kate Hudson braves London's frigid temps with boyfriend Matthew Bellamy (not pictured) – and keeps her baby bump chicly under wraps in her Burberry coat – after leaving dinner at Zuma restaurant Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

JOY RIDE

Credit: X17

After taking a stroll with baby boy Flynn, new dad Orlando Bloom wheels ahead with a commercial shoot in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 17

STAR TURN

Credit: Hellmuth Dominguez/Pacific Coast News

A beaming Eva Longoria takes off after dinner at Cafe Was after reportedly dining with Eduardo Cruz, brother of new mom Penelopé, on Wednesday night in West Hollywood.

6 of 17

FAN MALE

Credit: Ramey

Matt Damon takes a break from filming his latest movie, We Bought a Zoo, to accept flowers from a fan and sign a few autographs Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

LANDING GEAR

Credit: GVK/Bauer-Griffin

Following a fun-filled few days at the Sundance Film Festival, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher return home Wednesday, touching down together at Los Angeles International Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

HAPPY GO LUCKY

Credit: Flynet

Reese Witherspoon just cannot contain that megawatt smile while out in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday. "She's truly enjoying her life right now," a source told PEOPLE of the bride-to-be.

Advertisement

9 of 17

RUNNING MAN

Lead the way, little man! Amy Poehler hits the shops – and chases after 2-year-old son Archie during an outing Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

FAMILY DINNER

Credit: National Photo Group

Just call it a working dinner! John Travolta meets up with John "Junior" Gotti, son of John Gotti, Wednesday at Amici restaurant Brentwood, Calif. Why? The new dad is in talks to play the "Teflon Don" in a biopic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

HAVING A 'BALL'

Credit: Tim-Katie B/EaglePress

Ready, set, throw! Liev Schreiber gives snowball-toting son Sasha, 3, a lift Wednesday while out in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

DOOR PRIZE

Credit: Anthony Lockhart/Pacific Coast News

A smiley Katie Holmes looks to be in good spirits Tuesday evening after enjoying a girls' night out at the trendy Bouchon restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

KEEPING THE PEACE

Credit: INF

After opening a new branch of his bar in Chicago last week, Pete Wentz lands back in L.A., stepping out to run errands Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

DOUBLE FISTING

Credit: National Photo Group

Is he getting a pat down? Funnyman Russell Brands brings flexy back, joking around while being searched by security Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

CLEAN SWEEP

Credit: Brod/DPA/Zuma

Looks like the tables have turned! A fresh-faced Heidi Klum tries her hand at applying makeup on a lucky drugstore contest winner Wednesday in Stuttgart, Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

CHIC STROLL

Credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Tara Reid stays warm while hitting the streets of Paris Wednesday. Earlier in her trip, she was spotted dining with friends Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

SHAKE THAT BOOTY

Credit: Wales News Service/Splash News Online

David Hasselhoff works his "assets" Wednesday, flaunting off his "Back Hoff" jeans while heading to judge a new round of Britain's Got Talent auditions in Cardiff, Wales.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff