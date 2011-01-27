Star Tracks: Thursday, January 27, 2011
LET IT SNOW
Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman continues to show his love for snow while basking in a wintry New York City after his workout on Wednesday.
BUY THE WAY
Lovebirds Kristin Cavallari and her Chicago Bears quarterback beau Jay Cutler may live in Chicago but they shop in Los Angeles, where the happy couple made a casual stop at The Grove on Wednesday.
IT'S A WRAP!
Kate Hudson braves London's frigid temps with boyfriend Matthew Bellamy (not pictured) – and keeps her baby bump chicly under wraps in her Burberry coat – after leaving dinner at Zuma restaurant Wednesday night.
JOY RIDE
After taking a stroll with baby boy Flynn, new dad Orlando Bloom wheels ahead with a commercial shoot in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.
STAR TURN
A beaming Eva Longoria takes off after dinner at Cafe Was after reportedly dining with Eduardo Cruz, brother of new mom Penelopé, on Wednesday night in West Hollywood.
FAN MALE
Matt Damon takes a break from filming his latest movie, We Bought a Zoo, to accept flowers from a fan and sign a few autographs Wednesday in L.A.
LANDING GEAR
Following a fun-filled few days at the Sundance Film Festival, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher return home Wednesday, touching down together at Los Angeles International Airport.
HAPPY GO LUCKY
Reese Witherspoon just cannot contain that megawatt smile while out in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday. "She's truly enjoying her life right now," a source told PEOPLE of the bride-to-be.
RUNNING MAN
Lead the way, little man! Amy Poehler hits the shops – and chases after 2-year-old son Archie during an outing Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
FAMILY DINNER
Just call it a working dinner! John Travolta meets up with John "Junior" Gotti, son of John Gotti, Wednesday at Amici restaurant Brentwood, Calif. Why? The new dad is in talks to play the "Teflon Don" in a biopic.
HAVING A 'BALL'
Ready, set, throw! Liev Schreiber gives snowball-toting son Sasha, 3, a lift Wednesday while out in New York.
DOOR PRIZE
A smiley Katie Holmes looks to be in good spirits Tuesday evening after enjoying a girls' night out at the trendy Bouchon restaurant in Beverly Hills.
KEEPING THE PEACE
After opening a new branch of his bar in Chicago last week, Pete Wentz lands back in L.A., stepping out to run errands Wednesday.
DOUBLE FISTING
Is he getting a pat down? Funnyman Russell Brands brings flexy back, joking around while being searched by security Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport.
CLEAN SWEEP
Looks like the tables have turned! A fresh-faced Heidi Klum tries her hand at applying makeup on a lucky drugstore contest winner Wednesday in Stuttgart, Germany.
CHIC STROLL
Tara Reid stays warm while hitting the streets of Paris Wednesday. Earlier in her trip, she was spotted dining with friends Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez.
SHAKE THAT BOOTY
David Hasselhoff works his "assets" Wednesday, flaunting off his "Back Hoff" jeans while heading to judge a new round of Britain's Got Talent auditions in Cardiff, Wales.