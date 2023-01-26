Doja Cat Reigns as Paris Fashion Week Queen, Plus Gabrielle Union, Rita Ora and More

By People Staff
Published on January 26, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Fashion Week Queen

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock (13741443by) Doja Cat arriving at Jean Paul Gaultier show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France on January 25, 2023. PFW Jean Paul Gaultier Arrivals, Paris, France - 25 Jan 2023
Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Doja Cat is pictured arriving at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 25.

02 of 80

Empire State of Mind

Gabrielle Union Departs Her Hotel in New York City.
the image direct

Gabrielle Union is super stylish in a white jacket, semi sheer black dress and gold heels as she departs her hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 25.

03 of 80

Abs-olute Perfection

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Rita Ora seen arriving at St Pancras International on her way to Paris on January 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Rita Ora shows off her ripped midriff while arriving at St Pancras International in London on Jan. 25.

04 of 80

Date Night

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Anne Hathaway (R) and Adam Shulman attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway and her hubby Adam Shulman attend the Valentino Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

05 of 80

In Character

Naomi Watts
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Naomi Watts transforms into her character on the set of Feud: Capote and the Women in New York City on Jan. 24.

06 of 80

Superstar Glow

George Clooney
Darla Khazei/INSTARimages.com

George Clooney glows while on the set of Wolves in New York City on Jan. 24.

07 of 80

Big Kiss

Nikki Bella Artem
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev share a kiss outside Good Morning America on Jan. 25 in New York City.

08 of 80

In Action

Brad Pitt
The Image Direct

Brad Pitt hits the set of Wolves in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Jan. 24.

09 of 80

Daddy Duty

James Corden
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

James Corden watches his kids Max Corden and Carey Corden dance during a timeout of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 24.

10 of 80

Late Night Guest

Natasha Lyonne
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Actress Natasha Lyonne rocks zebra print during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 24 in N.Y.C.

11 of 80

Dinner in Paris

Diane Kruger Norman Reedus
Jerome Domine/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are pictured at a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection in Paris on Jan. 24.

12 of 80

Princess in Action

Kate Middleton
Daniel Leal/Getty

Kate Middleton meets with the Early Years Advisory Group at Windsor Castle on Jan. 25 in Windsor, England.

13 of 80

Cool Guy

Jason Segel
Cindy Ord/Getty

Jason Segel attends a screening of Apple Original's Shrinking at The Paley Museum in New York City on Jan. 24.

14 of 80

Say Cheese

Ben Stiller
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Ben Stiller and Susan Kelechi Watson are all smiles at the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavilers game at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 24.

15 of 80

Love in the City

Justin Bieber Hailiey Bieber
Splash News Online

Justin and Hailey Bieber bring their style to the streets of N.Y.C. on Jan 24.

16 of 80

Meeting Up in Style

Michelle Yeoh Baz Lurhman
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Michelle Yeoh and Baz Luhrmann share a moment at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Jan. 24 during Paris Fashion Week.

17 of 80

Happy Face

Andy Cohen
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

On his way out of Watch Happens Live in New York City, show host Andy Cohen flashes the cameras his winning smile on Jan. 24.

18 of 80

Holding On Tight

Tori Spelling Jenny Garth
Gotham/GC Images

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth link hands while out and about in Manhattan on Jan. 24.

19 of 80

Rinkside Approval

Kenan Thompson Rachel Brosnahan
MICHAEL SIMON/StarTraks

Kenan Thompson and Rachel Brosnahan show their support for the New York Rangers at the team's game on Jan. 23 at Madison Square Garden.

20 of 80

Bumping Along

Rumer Willis
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Rumer Willis shows off her growing baby bump while leaving a workout class in Los Angeles on Jan. 23.

21 of 80

Don't Rain on Her Parade!

Sarah Jessica Parker
James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is ready for the rain on the set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in New York City on Jan. 23.

22 of 80

Smile and Wave

Riz Ahmed Allison Williams
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams wave from the stage at the 95th Academy Awards nominations announcement on Jan. 24 in Los Angeles.

23 of 80

On a Roll

Jason Momoa
Backgrid

Jason Mamoa takes a ride on a motorcycle in Malibu on Jan. 23.

24 of 80

Off the Court

Steph Curry Aisiha Curry
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Stephen and Ayesha Curry pose together at the Stephen Curry: Underrated premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23 in Utah.

25 of 80

Camera's Rolling

Mandy Moore
SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Mandy Moore hits the set in Brooklyn, New York, for Dr. Death on Jan. 23.

26 of 80

Breaking a Sweat

Shailene Woodley
The Image Direct

Shailene Woodley takes to the hills of Los Angeles for a run dressed in a Jack Daniel's T-shirt and sporting a pair of sunglasses on Jan. 23.

27 of 80

Three's Company

Tiffany Haddish Sundance
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish, Kylie Rogers and Michael Gandolfini are all smiles at the premiere of Landscape with Invisible Hand at the Eccles Theatre during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 23.

28 of 80

Birthday Cheers

Chita Rivera
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Chita Rivera poses with her birthday cake at her 90th birthday celebration at Bathtub Gin in New York City on Jan. 23.

29 of 80

Bundled Up

Ally Maki
Suzi Pratt/Getty

Ally Maki posing in the SOREL Kinetic Breakthru Venture Mid at the Sundance Multicultural House Party on Jan. 21 in Utah.

30 of 80

MVP

Michael Strahan Robyn Roberts
JC Olivera/Getty

Robin Roberts joins her Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the former NFL player on Jan. 23 in L.A.

31 of 80

Eye Spy

Anya Taylor Joy
Victor Boyko/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her statement sunglasses at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

32 of 80

Man's Best Friend

Justin Theroux
MEGA

Justin Theroux is bundled up in New York City while taking his dog, Kuma, for a walk on Jan. 23.

33 of 80

Pearly White

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar poses during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 23

34 of 80

Staying Warm

Anna Camp
David Becker/GC Images

Anna Camp is seen in Park City, Utah, in a bright blue floral coat during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23.

35 of 80

Doing Big Work

Julia Louis Dreyfus
Anna Pocaro/Getty

With a little help from the ACLU, Julia Louis-Dreyfus shows she's got a lot to fight for at the IndieWire Sundance Studio on Jan. 22 in Park City, Utah.

36 of 80

Sing Now, Sleep Later

Drake
Drake. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Wearing a Degrassi jersey in homage to his early aughts acting debut, Drake performs at the Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. on Jan. 21.

37 of 80

Trailer Chilling

Ryan Gosling
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Ryan Gosling relaxes between scenes while filming The Fall Guy in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 22.

38 of 80

Golden Girl

Simone Biles
Marcus Ingram/Getty

Olympic legend Simone Biles flashes a winning smile during the AthletaWell Gold Medal Groove event in Houston on Jan. 22.

39 of 80

Friendly in the Front Row

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Rosamund Pike
Dave Benett/Getty

Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Rosamund Pike smile from the side of Christian Dior's Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 23.

40 of 80

Wild Child

Kylie Jenner
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

In a bold dress from the collection, Kylie Jenner attends Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2023 couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

41 of 80

Lots to Say

Colman Domingo
John Salangsang/Getty

Colman Domingo brings some passion to Cocktails and Conversations, hosted by Variety and Audible, on Jan. 22 in Park City, Utah.

42 of 80

Red Under Rain

Hillary Duff
The Image Direct

Despite wearing a rather sunny expression on her face, Hilary Duff lets the rain fall down (from beneath an umbrella) as she heads out of Good Morning America on Jan. 23 in N.Y.C.

43 of 80

Catching a Flick

Vivica Fox
Amy Sussman/Getty

Vivica A. Fox poses at the red carpet premiere of Skilled on Jan. 22 during the Sundance Film Festival's ChefDance in Park City, Utah.

44 of 80

Laker Girls

Karol G
Scott Dudelson/Getty

Singer Karol G fires up the stage during Calibash Latin Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Jan. 22.

45 of 80

Shades of Cool

2023 Sundance Studio
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet attends the Loewe menswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21 in France.

46 of 80

Bow Down

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

Beyoncé performs on stage while headlining the grand reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, on Jan. 21 in the United Arab Emirates.

47 of 80

Green Queen

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Rebel Wilson attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

Rebel Wilson attends the grand reveal weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel, on Jan. 21 in the United Arab Emirates.

48 of 80

All Gucci

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Jeremy O. Harris and Dakota Johnson attend as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival at Nickel Bar at Firewood on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Gucci)
Neilson Barnard/Getty for Gucci

Jeremy O. Harris and Dakota Johnson attend Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty event at the Sundance Film Festival at the Nickel Bar at Firewood on Jan. 21 in Park City, Utah.

49 of 80

Suki's Singing

Suki Waterhouse at Metro by Joshua Mellin jdmellin@gmail.com @joshuamellin
Joshua Mellin

Suki Waterhouse performs live at the Metro in Chicago on Jan. 21.

50 of 80

Signing Star

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Lea Michele poses at the Sony Masterworks Broadway "Funny Girl" New Broadway Cast Recording CD official release day signing at The August Wilson Theater Lobby on January 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Lea Michele poses at a Funny Girl CD signing event at the August Wilson Theater Lobby on Jan. 20 in New York City.

51 of 80

Bedazzled Babe

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 20: Nia Long attends the New Nobu Opening during the Atlantis, The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

Nia Long attends the opening of Nobu Dubai, located at the new Atlantis The Palm, on Jan. 20 in the United Arab Emirates.

52 of 80

Rapper's Delight

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 21: Post Malone performs at Mt Smart Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)
Dave Simpson/WireImage

Post Malone performs at the Mt. Smart Stadium on Jan. 21 in Auckland, New Zealand.

53 of 80

Dapper Dude

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Burna Boy attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Burna Boy attends the Kenzo Menswear fall/winter fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20 in France.

54 of 80

Trailblazers

Mary Berry Emma Thompson
Dave Benett/Getty

Dame Mary Berry and Dame Emma Thompson attend the Inspiration Awards For Women 2023 at The Landmark Hotel in London on Jan. 20.

55 of 80

Sunny Sundance

Emilia Clarke
DIGGZY/Splash news online

Emilia Clarke arrives at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 20.

56 of 80

Going Green

Kendall Jenner
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kendall Jenner attends the Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper to inaugurate the grand opening of Nobu Dubai on Jan. 20

57 of 80

Denim on Denim

Haley Bennett
Diggzy/Splash News Online

Haley Bennett sports head-to-toe denim while taking a walk at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20.

58 of 80

Moustache Man

Tyler Posey
Jesse Grant/Getty

Tyler Posey dons a killer moustache while attending the Wolf Pack premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.

59 of 80

Y2K Queen

Lindsay Lohan
Slimi/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan rocks an Aerie velour tracksuit reminiscent of iconic Y2K fashion while in Dubai on Jan. 17.

60 of 80

Father-Son Fashion

Robert Pattison and Beckham Boys Attend Dior PFW Show
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

David and Cruz Beckham attend the Dior Homme menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20.

61 of 80

Girl Power

Reese Witherspoon Gabrielle Union Octavia Spencer
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer are all smiles while at the season 3 premiere of Apple's Truth Be Told on Jan. 19 in L.A.

62 of 80

When in Paris

Robert Pattinson
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19.

63 of 80

Coupled Up

Sarah Michelle Gellar Freddie Prinze
Jesse Grant/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have a date night at the Wolf Pack premiere in L.A. on Jan. 19.

64 of 80

Relationship Goals

Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta Jones
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 19.

65 of 80

Bangin' Around

Dakota Johnson
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Dakota Johnson shows off a full bang and long locks while speaking onstage at Sundance on Jan. 19.

66 of 80

Touch Down

Maisie Williams
Diggzy/Shutterstock/Splash News Online

Maisie Williams is nice and bright while wearing a chartreuse ensemble as she touches down in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20.

67 of 80

Front Row Access

Gwendolyn Christie
Dave Benett/Getty

Gwendoline Christie looks striking while front row at the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris on Jan. 20.

68 of 80

Statement Attire

W Kamau Bell
Michael Loccisano/Getty

W. Kamau Bell attends Sundance Institute's Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance presented by IMDbPro at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 19.

69 of 80

Suited Up

Daisy Ridley Brittany O'Grady
Jack Dempsey/Shutterstock

Daisy Ridley and Brittany O'Grady stop for a snap at the Sometimes I Think About Dying cast party at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 19.

70 of 80

In the Wild

Kit Harington Rose Leslie
Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19.

71 of 80

Speech, Speech, Speech

Emily Ratajkowski
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski poses for a picture before delivering the winter commencement address for Hunter College in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.

72 of 80

Effortless Slay

Zoe Kravitz
The Image Direct

Zoë Kravitz wears a Sex and the City cap, oversized green trench coat, blue trousers and chunky boots while out on a stroll in N.Y.C. on Jan. 18.

73 of 80

Cleaning Up

Skai Jackson
Sara Jaye Weiss

Skai Jackson stocks up on Garnier's Micellar Cleansing Jelly Water with Charcoal at Walmart on Jan. 19.

74 of 80

Grand Opener

Kid Laroi
Jerritt Clark/Getty

The Kid LAROI performs at the OBB Media's grand opening of OBB Studios in Hollywood on Jan. 14.

75 of 80

Courtside Costars

Bryan Cranston
Logan Riely/NBAE/Getty

Former Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul strike some interesting poses at the Houston Rockets basketball game in Texas on Jan. 18.

76 of 80

Romance, Ruffles and Rhinestones

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Christopher Polk/Getty

Shotgun Wedding star Jennifer Lopez snaps a selfie and her husband Ben Affleck steals a smooch at the movie's Jan. 18 premiere afterparty in L.A.

77 of 80

Peace Out

Lenny Kravitz
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In his signature sunglass-wearing style, Lenny Kravitz brings his cool vibe to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 18 in L.A.

78 of 80

All That Glitters

Bling Empire cast
Kristina Bumphrey/Getty

Richard Chang, Vika Abbyaeva, Nam Laks, Blake Abbie, Lynn Ban, Debora Hung and Tina Leung pose with designer Michael Kors at the launch celebration for Bling Empire New York, held at N.Y.C. restaurant The House of the Red Pearl on Jan. 18.

79 of 80

Dad-Daughter Date Night

Seal Leni Klum
Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Sipa USA

It's all smiles from Seal and his daughter Leni Klum, whom he shares with supermodel Heidi Klum, at the Hollywood premiere of Shotgun Wedding on Jan. 18.

80 of 80

All Hugs at the Afterparty

Elizabeth Banks
Emma McIntyre/Getty

D'Arcy Carden and Elizabeth Banks show some love for each other after the L.A. premiere of Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding on Jan. 18.

