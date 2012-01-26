Star Tracks: Thursday, January 26, 2012

The stylish dads hang out courtside at the Lakers-Clippers game in L.A. Plus: Kristin Cavallari, Tom & Suri, Seal and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

HOLDING COURT

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Scott Disick finds a fellow basketball lover in David Beckham Wednesday at L.A.'s Staples Center, where the pair cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers to a 96-91 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

2 of 15

HAPPY STROLL

Credit: FameFlynet

Mom-to-be Kristin Cavallari and fiancé Jay Cutler lock hands in Hollywood on Wednesday.

3 of 15

HORSING AROUND

Credit: Splash News Online

Tom Cruise lovingly looks on as daughter Suri, 5, takes the reigns for a carousel ride Wednesday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

4 of 15

STANDING TALL

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

A sleek and svelte Jessica Alba brightens up the L.A. set of Extra in a vivid blazer while promoting the launch of The Honest Company on Wednesday.

5 of 15

BAND TOGETHER

Credit: Vince Flores/AFF-USA

Meanwhile, a hopeful Seal shows off his wedding ring while visiting Extra on Wednesday to promote his new album Soul 2.

6 of 15

LOVE SHOT

Credit: Dharma/INF

Expectant mom Jennifer Garner and her shaggy-looking hubby Ben Affleck share a sweet moment while walking their German shepherd Wednesday in Brentwood, Calif.

7 of 15

STRIDE RIGHT

Credit: Xposure

Hugh Jackman puts some pep in his step Wednesday at New York's JFK International Airport.

8 of 15

SNUGGLE BUDDY

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Animal lover Kellie Pickler cuddles a furry friend Wednesday after performing songs from her new album 100 Proof on Good Morning America in New York.

9 of 15

DOUBLE GREETING

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Drew Barrymore waves to fans outside Good Morning America Wednesday in New York City, where the gushing bride-to-be promoted her whale flick, Big Miracle, out Feb. 3.

10 of 15

TOUCH DOWN

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attempt to go incognito Wednesday while arriving at New York's JFK International Airport.

11 of 15

MAGIC WAND

Credit: AKM Images

Isn't she enchanting? Cash Warren takes his wizarding daughter Honor, 3, out for a little daddy-and-me time Wednesday in L.A.

12 of 15

SHE'S SO HIP

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Kate Beckinsale is on top with her No. 1 movie, Underworld: Awakening, during a promotional appearance for the fourth supernatural flick in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday.

13 of 15

SHOPPING HIGH

Credit: Splash News Online

With baby number two on the way, How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan picks up some new maternity gear Wednesday at A Pea in The Pod in Beverly Hills.

14 of 15

STEP RIGHT UP

Credit: Beverly News

Hilary Duff lets her baby bump do the leading while out with husband Mike Comrie in Beverly Hills Wednesday.

15 of 15

HAPPY MEAL

Credit: GSI Media

After spending the weekend in Palm Springs, Olivia Wilde and new beau Jason Sudeikis step out hand-in-hand for lunch at Little Dom's restaurant Wednesday in Los Feliz, Calif.

By People Staff