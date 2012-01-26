Star Tracks: Thursday, January 26, 2012
HOLDING COURT
Scott Disick finds a fellow basketball lover in David Beckham Wednesday at L.A.'s Staples Center, where the pair cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers to a 96-91 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
HAPPY STROLL
Mom-to-be Kristin Cavallari and fiancé Jay Cutler lock hands in Hollywood on Wednesday.
HORSING AROUND
Tom Cruise lovingly looks on as daughter Suri, 5, takes the reigns for a carousel ride Wednesday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
STANDING TALL
A sleek and svelte Jessica Alba brightens up the L.A. set of Extra in a vivid blazer while promoting the launch of The Honest Company on Wednesday.
BAND TOGETHER
Meanwhile, a hopeful Seal shows off his wedding ring while visiting Extra on Wednesday to promote his new album Soul 2.
LOVE SHOT
Expectant mom Jennifer Garner and her shaggy-looking hubby Ben Affleck share a sweet moment while walking their German shepherd Wednesday in Brentwood, Calif.
STRIDE RIGHT
Hugh Jackman puts some pep in his step Wednesday at New York's JFK International Airport.
SNUGGLE BUDDY
Animal lover Kellie Pickler cuddles a furry friend Wednesday after performing songs from her new album 100 Proof on Good Morning America in New York.
DOUBLE GREETING
Drew Barrymore waves to fans outside Good Morning America Wednesday in New York City, where the gushing bride-to-be promoted her whale flick, Big Miracle, out Feb. 3.
TOUCH DOWN
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attempt to go incognito Wednesday while arriving at New York's JFK International Airport.
MAGIC WAND
Isn't she enchanting? Cash Warren takes his wizarding daughter Honor, 3, out for a little daddy-and-me time Wednesday in L.A.
SHE'S SO HIP
Kate Beckinsale is on top with her No. 1 movie, Underworld: Awakening, during a promotional appearance for the fourth supernatural flick in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday.
SHOPPING HIGH
With baby number two on the way, How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan picks up some new maternity gear Wednesday at A Pea in The Pod in Beverly Hills.
STEP RIGHT UP
Hilary Duff lets her baby bump do the leading while out with husband Mike Comrie in Beverly Hills Wednesday.
HAPPY MEAL
After spending the weekend in Palm Springs, Olivia Wilde and new beau Jason Sudeikis step out hand-in-hand for lunch at Little Dom's restaurant Wednesday in Los Feliz, Calif.