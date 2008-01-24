Star Tracks - Thursday, January 24, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

UNDER THE HOOD

Credit: CAD/Fame Pictures

After a recording session for her upcoming album, Razzie Award nominee Lindsay Lohan tries to dodge raindrops and photographers Wednesday as she leaves a Burbank music studio.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

ROAD TO RECOVERY?

Credit: WENN

Amy Winehouse straightens up as she steps out of her apartment Thursday with her father, Mitch. Together they strolled through London before the singer's record label announced she's entering a rehab facility.

3 of 15

RUN BABY RUN

Credit: Gaz Shirley, PacificCoastNews

After making a truck stop at a friend's home, Matthew McConaughey opts for a more basic method of transportation Wednesday in Malibu.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

PUFF PIECE

Credit: Nebinger-Taamallah/ABACA

What does Lucy Liu have up her sleeves? The Cashmere Mafia star revealed a head-turning – and head-to-toe Valentino – outfit Wednesday at the designer's haute couture show at Paris's Musée Rodin, where the fashion icon announced his retirement from the fashion business. Is her look a hit or a miss?

Advertisement

5 of 15

REGULAR CUSTOMERS

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Anne Hathaway and boyfriend Raffaello Follieri make a gripping exit from their favorite spot, the Waverly Inn, in downtown New York, on Wednesday.

6 of 15

THE RUN AROUND

Credit: Respicio/ JFX

Zac Efron takes charge, working up a sweat on the set of his film Seventeen Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

CHEST FRIENDS

Credit: Phil McCarten / Reuters/ Landov

Carmen Electra sure knows how to bring an entourage! The actress gets friendly with a squad of hunky men at the premiere of her movie Meet the Spartans Wednesday in Los Angeles. The comedy hits theaters Feb. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

'COUNTRY' CLUB

Credit: Dan Herrick/Getty

The stars of the new reality series Gone Country – singers Dee Snider, John Rich and Carnie Wilson – hear the bell toll at the closing of the New York Stock Exchange in Lower Manhattan Wednesday. The show premieres Friday on CMT.

Advertisement

9 of 15

THAT'S SO 'HOTTIE'

Credit: Tim Sharp/ AP

After rocking out at Sundance, Paris Hilton – in winter white with a peek of summery yellow – waves to fans at a Dallas screening of her upcoming romantic comedy The Hottie amp The Nottie on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

FRINGE BENEFITS

Credit: Big Pictures/ Bauer-Grififn

In London after a stay in Miami, Eva Longoria debuts a bangin' new 'do Wednesday as she greets fans outside Claridge's Hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

STANDING BY

Credit: Whittle/Splash News Online

John Stamos sticks close to his A Raisin in the Sun costar Sean "Diddy" Combs while promoting their TV movie – which airs Feb. 25 on ABC – at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

KEEPING COOL

Credit: Whittle/Splash News Online

Adding some style to his puffy parka, Josh Hartnett – at Sundance for his new drama, August – strolls the streets of Park City Wednesday in a pair of white-rimmed shades.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

HE GOT GAME

Credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire/AP

Decked out in a full rugby outfit, Will Ferrell puts on his fiercest game face during a visit with the Literary and Historical Society of the University College Dublin on Wednesday, where the group presented him with the James Joyce Award for his contribution to comedy and entertainment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

RUNNING MAN

Credit: Ramey

Ben Affleck mixes jogging with house hunting Wednesday while checking out Bel Air homes with wife Jennifer Garner (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

FASHION GIRL

Credit: INF

After dining in diamonds in New York, Blake Lively stylishly makes the rounds at Fashion Week in Paris Wednesday, where she checked out the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff