Star Tracks - Thursday, January 24, 2008
UNDER THE HOOD
After a recording session for her upcoming album, Razzie Award nominee Lindsay Lohan tries to dodge raindrops and photographers Wednesday as she leaves a Burbank music studio.
ROAD TO RECOVERY?
Amy Winehouse straightens up as she steps out of her apartment Thursday with her father, Mitch. Together they strolled through London before the singer's record label announced she's entering a rehab facility.
RUN BABY RUN
After making a truck stop at a friend's home, Matthew McConaughey opts for a more basic method of transportation Wednesday in Malibu.
PUFF PIECE
What does Lucy Liu have up her sleeves? The Cashmere Mafia star revealed a head-turning – and head-to-toe Valentino – outfit Wednesday at the designer's haute couture show at Paris's Musée Rodin, where the fashion icon announced his retirement from the fashion business. Is her look a hit or a miss?
REGULAR CUSTOMERS
Anne Hathaway and boyfriend Raffaello Follieri make a gripping exit from their favorite spot, the Waverly Inn, in downtown New York, on Wednesday.
THE RUN AROUND
Zac Efron takes charge, working up a sweat on the set of his film Seventeen Wednesday in Los Angeles.
CHEST FRIENDS
Carmen Electra sure knows how to bring an entourage! The actress gets friendly with a squad of hunky men at the premiere of her movie Meet the Spartans Wednesday in Los Angeles. The comedy hits theaters Feb. 1.
'COUNTRY' CLUB
The stars of the new reality series Gone Country – singers Dee Snider, John Rich and Carnie Wilson – hear the bell toll at the closing of the New York Stock Exchange in Lower Manhattan Wednesday. The show premieres Friday on CMT.
THAT'S SO 'HOTTIE'
After rocking out at Sundance, Paris Hilton – in winter white with a peek of summery yellow – waves to fans at a Dallas screening of her upcoming romantic comedy The Hottie amp The Nottie on Tuesday.
FRINGE BENEFITS
In London after a stay in Miami, Eva Longoria debuts a bangin' new 'do Wednesday as she greets fans outside Claridge's Hotel.
STANDING BY
John Stamos sticks close to his A Raisin in the Sun costar Sean "Diddy" Combs while promoting their TV movie – which airs Feb. 25 on ABC – at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Friday.
KEEPING COOL
Adding some style to his puffy parka, Josh Hartnett – at Sundance for his new drama, August – strolls the streets of Park City Wednesday in a pair of white-rimmed shades.
HE GOT GAME
Decked out in a full rugby outfit, Will Ferrell puts on his fiercest game face during a visit with the Literary and Historical Society of the University College Dublin on Wednesday, where the group presented him with the James Joyce Award for his contribution to comedy and entertainment.
RUNNING MAN
Ben Affleck mixes jogging with house hunting Wednesday while checking out Bel Air homes with wife Jennifer Garner (not pictured).
FASHION GIRL
After dining in diamonds in New York, Blake Lively stylishly makes the rounds at Fashion Week in Paris Wednesday, where she checked out the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show.