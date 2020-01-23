Christie Brinkley Goes Green in New York City, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Penélope Cruz & More

Green Machine
Christie Brinkley visits People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Shape Shifter
Another day, another workout for Jennifer Lopez, who heads to a gym in Miami on Wednesday in colorful gear.
French Dressing
Penélope Cruz attends the Cuban Network photo call at Pathé Beaugrenelle on in Paris on Wednesday.
Going Retro
Bella Hadid is ready to hit the town on Wednesday while leaving her Paris hotel.
On the Rise
Nominee Kaitlyn Dever attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star BAFTAs Pre Party at The Standard London on Wednesday.
A True Gentleman
Matthew McConaughey is all smiles during a Q&A after a special screening of his film The Gentleman on Tuesday at the University of Texas at Austin.
Theatre Buff
Jessica Biel poses outside the Manhattan Theatre Club play My Name Is Lucy Barton at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Clowning Around
Tiffany Haddish spreads the peace at the L.A. premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Volta on Tuesday.
Metallic Moment
Khloé Kardashian shines in a silver dress at the Abyss by Abby – Arabian Nights Collection launch on Tuesday in L.A.
Sneak Peek
Helena Bonham Carter films scenes for season 4 of The Crown near Winchester Cathedral on Tuesday in Winchester, England.
Group Cheers
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas pose for a selfie with Jack McBrayer, Josh Meyers and host Seth Meyers during the “Day Drinking with the Jonas Brothers” sketch on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Winning Smile
Cinema Vanguard Award honoree Laura Dern takes a bow at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California.
On-Air Interview
Terry Crews visits Q102 radio station on Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Winter Wear Out West
Liv Tyler flashes a smile as she steps out in L.A. on Tuesday wearing a pink-and-black striped sweater, black trousers and flats.
A New Generation
Lil Rel Howery speaks at Deadline’s New Hollywood Next Gen panel in L.A. on Tuesday.
On the Go
Kate Mara sports an all-black look to start off her Tuesday in L.A.
Get Ready to Goop
Gwyneth Paltrow and intimacy expert Michaela Boehm speak during a special screening of Netflix’s The Goop Lab on Tuesday in L.A.
Gym Grind
Hilary Duff leaves the gym in L.A. on Tuesday wearing a red sweatshirt and black leggings.
Group Hug
Sex Education costars Ncuti Gatwa, Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey pose together during a visit to Buzzfeed’s AM to DM show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
No Turning Back
Brooklynn Prince strikes an adorable pose at the premiere of her movie The Turning at TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Promoting Period Protection
James Van Der Beek joins Always and Walmart’s efforts to help #EndPeriodPoverty and keep girls in the confidence-building activities they love with a donation at an L.A. community center.
A Lotta Love
Skip Marley performs at the One Love Hotel (a.k.a. 1 Hotel in West Hollywood) presented by Mastercard during Grammy Week 2020.
Paris Match
Reese Witherspoon and Bel Powley put their heads together at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
So In Step
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton take a casual stroll through N.Y.C. on Monday.
Wedding Belle
Kaia Gerber looks ready to walk down the aisle at the Givenchy Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture fashion show on Monday in Paris.
Suit Yourself
Also walking the runway in Paris on Monday, Bella Hadid, who stuns at the Alexandre Vauthier show.
Sips and Sushi
Brody Jenner enjoys a night out filled with Japanese-inspired nosh and cocktails at the opening of S Bar at Katsuya Brentwood.
Living the Legacy
Dascha Polanco lends a hand at Food Bank for New York City’s ‘Done in a Day for MLK’ presented by Feeding America in N.Y.C.
Spin City
Snoop Dogg hits the turntables at The Grand in Boston on Monday night after attending the Boston Celtics basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Going Another Round
Conor McGregor celebrates his win at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.
Power Couple
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are the definition of a power couple at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Monday.
Laugh It Off
Lupita Nyong’o is honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Monday in California.
Royally Red
Kate Middleton smiles as she walks through the State Room of Buckingham Palace in London with the Master of the Household during a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit on Monday.
Game Time
Kate Upton plays a round of “Heavy or Light” during her guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.
MLK Day Duties
Grand Marshal Keke Palmer takes a selfie with fans at the 36th annual Kingdom Day Parade in L.A. on Monday.
Low-Key Look
Nick Jonas steps out in comfy casual wear on Monday in L.A., ahead of his band’s performance at this weekend’s Grammy Awards.
Funny Buddies
John Mulaney and Seth Meyers attend a screening and panel for John Mulany & The Sack Lunch Bunch at 92nd Street Y on Monday in N.Y.C.
Work It, Girl
Kaia Gerber rocks the Chanel runway on Tuesday in Paris at Haute Couture Fashion Week.