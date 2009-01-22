Star Tracks - Thursday, January 22, 2009

FRENCH DRESSING

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – who scored his-and-hers Oscar nominations for Best Actress and Best Actor – play the matching game in coordinated gray outfits Thursday at the Paris premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

RING TO IT

With a Pilates toning ring in tow, Kim Kardashian is ready to work out Wednesday in Los Angeles. The reality star was recently nominated for a Razzie for her role in Disaster Movie, a dubious honor that she says gave her a "really good laugh."

PICTURE PERFECT

Adorned with a bouquet of balloons, Uma Thurman gets up close and personal with photogs Wednesday at the premiere of her new comedy, Motherhood, at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

'HI' HONOR

Best Actor Oscar nominee Brad Pitt gives a five-finger salute while attending a photo call for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button on Thursday at Paris's Hotel Bristol. "The Oscars are our greatest, our highest honor," Pitt told reporters before getting the good news. "So when your number comes up, it's great fun."

HAT STUFF

Back from the inaugural festivities in Washington, D.C., Miley Cyrus gets to the hat of the matter with boyfriend Justin Gaston on Wednesday while leaving Mo's restaurant in Toluca Lake, Calif.

DANCE FEVER

Put your hands in the air! Meryl Streep whoops it up while promoting her movie Mamma Mia! in Japan on Thursday, the same day she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for playing a nun in Doubt.

DROP OFF SERVICE

He's been working out! Twilight star Taylor Lautner, who will again play Jacob Black in the upcoming New Moon, has a hunky homecoming, arriving at his Los Angeles home after a day out Tuesday.

DESIGNING WOMAN

Kate Beckinsale has decorating on her mind during a shopping trip to West Hollywood's Minotti furniture store on Wednesday. The actress also hit Barneys New York during her outing.

RAINBOW CONNECTION

A colorful America Ferrera (sans her trademark red frames) keeps a cheery outlook despite the frigid weather Wednesday on the New York City set of Ugly Betty.

WALK HARD

Though his driver's license was recently suspended as a result of a July 2008 DUI arrest, Transformers star Shia LaBeouf – still sporting a bandage on his injured hand – marches on with his day, stopping for a snack while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

POLITICAL STAR

After coming to town for President Barack Obama's historical inauguration, Halle Berry is back on the move Wednesday at the airport in Washington, D.C.

Don't miss PEOPLE.com's special report on the inauguration!

'IVY' LEAGUE

Stepping out in London after Valkyrie's Berlin premiere, globetrotting pair Tom Cruise and wife Katie Holmes head out for dinner Wednesday at the Ivy.

GOING GRAY

Who's hiding under the hood and glasses? It's a dressed-down Keira Knightley, taking an incognito stroll through London on Wednesday.

TRAVELIN' MAN

Going for casual comfort, Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey gets set to jet, hauling his own suitcase Wednesday as he heads for the departure gates at Los Angeles International Airport.

See more stars and their airport style!

LET IT SHOW!

Minnie Driver flashes her sweet smile during an afternoon out in Park City, Utah on Wednesday. The new mom is in town for the Sundance Film Festival to promote her comedy flick, Motherhood, which also stars Uma Thurman.

