Rihanna Grabs Dinner at Carbone in N.Y.C., Plus Kaia Gerber, Bill Murray and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Dinner Date
Rihanna is glowing after leaving dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky at N.Y.C. hotspot Carbone on Jan. 20.
Opening Night
Kaia Gerber smiles on the red carpet ahead of her hosting duties at the LA Art Show, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, on Jan. 19.
Bravo!
On Jan. 19, Bill Murray surprises New Yorkers by singing in a surprise performance at Washington Square Park.
Ready to Rehearse
On set and in full costume, Rob Lowe works on a scene for 9-1-1: Lone Star in San Pedro, California.
City Girl
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.
Runway Walker
During Paris Fashion Week, Meadow Walker hits the runway in Ami's Fall Winter 2022 Fashion Show on Jan. 19.
Piano Man
Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Jan. 19.
Beauty in Blue
Rachel Brosnahan heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 19 in L.A.
Spotted on the Carpet
Also at opening night of the LA Art Show: Evan Ross hits the red carpet on Jan. 19.
From Blond to Brown
Karlie Kloss shows off her new brown hair as she takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.
Big Wheels
Arnold Schwarzenegger rocks sunglasses as he rides through Santa Monica on his bike on Jan. 19.
On the Catwalk
During Paris Fashion Week, Emily Ratajkowski struts down the runway in Ami's Fall Winter 2022 Fashion Show on Jan. 19.
'Euphoric' Entrance
Maude Apatow sparkles as she arrives on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 18 in N.Y.C.
Museum Moment
Kate Middleton looks elegant as she steps out for her first royal outing of the year for a visit to the Foundling Museum on Jan. 19 in London.
Leather Weather
How I Met Your Father star Francia Raisa arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live in a leather dress on Jan. 18 in L.A.
Smile and Wave
Rob Lowe is seen arriving in an all-black outfit at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Jan. 18.
On Set
Queen Latifah is spotted out on a walk while filming a scene for The Equalizer on Jan. 18 in N.Y.C.
Giving Back
CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell donates blood, which is currently in short supply nationally, at The American Red Cross Hall of Service in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18.
Walk and Talk
Lucy Hale looks amused by something on her phone while out and about on Jan. 18 in L.A.
Game Time
Bachelor in Paradise star Pieper James and actor Brandon Michael Hall catch a Knicks game together in N.Y.C. on Jan. 18.
Good Vibes
Donnie Wahlberg arrives on the Blue Bloods set in great spirits in downtown N.Y.C. on Jan. 18.
Lunch Break
Out in Malibu, Pierce Brosnan arrives at Nobu for lunch on Jan. 18.
Quick Convo
Shawn Mendes chats on the phone as he steps out in West Hollywood on Jan. 18.
Lots of Laughs
A suited up Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn crack up on Jan. 17 while filming in Beverly Hills.
Big Smile
Diane Keaton flashes a smile while taking a stroll in West Hollywood on Jan.17.
The Fine Print
Daveed Diggs looks sharp while at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 17 in N.Y.C.
Stay Neutral
Dakota Fanning rocks a neutral outfit while taking a stroll around Venice, Italy — where she is filming Ripley — on Jan. 18.
Strut Your Stuff
Alessandra Ambrosio leaves a pilates studio in L.A. on Jan. 17.
Oh So Chic
Euphoria star Hunter Schafer stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 17 in L.A.
Snow Problem
Kendall Jenner shreds the slopes while snowboarding on Jan. 17 in Aspen.
You Be the Judge
Judge Simon Cowell attends auditions for Britain's Got Talent in London on Jan. 18.
Lounge Around
Aidy Bryant makes herself comfortable alongside Seth Meyers and John Early with appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Jan. 17.
Passion for Fashion
Jeff Goldblum is among the celebrities hitting the runway on Jan. 16 during the Prada show at Milan Men's Fashion Week in Italy.
Good Grace
Leslie Grace gets into character on Jan. 17 on the Glasgow set of Batgirl.
Backstage Buddies
Avril Lavigne hangs with Zack Merrick and Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low at the 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 15.
Making Waves
Patrick Schwarzenegger shows off his new blond locks as he hits the beach to go kayaking in Maui on Jan. 16.
Birthday Girl
Kate Moss celebrates her 48th birthday at Scott's Mayfair restaurant on Jan. 16 in London.
Let It Snow
Rihanna braves the cold on a snowy N.Y.C. night ahead of dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Jan. 16.
Girls' Night Out
Bella Hadid puts on her party dress and heads to The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Jan. 15.
Host with the Most
Kate McKinnon sings alongside guest host Ariana DeBose during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 15 in N.Y.C.
Welcome to My Crib
New mom to twins, Jamie Chung attends Babylist Cribs in L.A. on Jan. 14.
MGK in D&G
Machine Gun Kelly arrives in style wearing Dolce & Gabbana for Men's Fashion Week in Milan on Jan. 15.
Style-ish
Gray Sorrenti, Evan Mock and Luka Sabbat pose together at the Fendi fashion show in Milan on Jan. 15.
Sk8er Girl
Avril Lavigne brings her signature style to the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO show at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 15.
Up Her Sleeves
Katie Holmes bundles up as she steps out into the cold for a walk around Manhattan on Jan. 14.
Smoove Moves
JB Smoove strikes up some laughs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick, N.J., on Jan. 14.
Presidential Poses
Thandiwe Newton and model Nyasha Matonhodze pose together at the premiere of the documentary President at Bertha Doc House in London on Jan. 14.
Hand-in-Hand
Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews attend the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia in London on Jan. 13.
A Show Unlike Any Other
Jessie J also hits the red carpet at the Luzia Cirque Du Soleil premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London on Jan. 13.
Flash a Smile
Will Smith shoots a scene for David Letterman's new show at Carney's restaurant in L.A. on Jan. 13.
Going Incognito
Hailey Bieber covers up while out for a stroll in L.A. on Jan. 13.
La Bella Vita
Newly engaged Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the Dolce & Gabbana showroom in Milan, Italy, on Jan. 14.
Scream King
David Arquette attends an L.A. screening of Scream on Jan. 13.
Ready to Ride
Chris Lane surprises a SoulCycle class during a country-themed ride in Boston on Jan. 13.
Premiere Ready
Famke Janssen attends the L.A. special screening of Universal's Redeeming Love on Jan. 13.
In the Trenches
Lily James steps out for a walk in L.A. wearing a trench coat on Jan. 12.
Major Milestone
Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Today show by turning the Empire State Building orange in N.Y.C. on Jan. 14.
Take a Hike
Lucy Hale takes a hike with her dogs in Studio City on Jan. 12.
It's a Wrap
Rose Byrne retires from a long day of filming on the set of Physical in L.A. on Jan. 12.
Three's Company
Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller and Pete Davidson sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.
West Hollywood Nights
Kanye West and Julia Fox hit up hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood on Jan. 13.
Big Win
Also at the New York Knicks game, Sienna Miller arrives to watch the home team beat the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 12.
Game Night
Jacob Elordi and Noah Schnapp pose for photos as they head to the Knicks game at The Garden on Jan. 12.
Around Town
Geena Davis slips on a hoodie and jeans to run errands around L.A. on Jan. 12.