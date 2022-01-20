Rihanna Grabs Dinner at Carbone in N.Y.C., Plus Kaia Gerber, Bill Murray and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated January 20, 2022 12:14 PM

1 of 93

Dinner Date

Credit: Splash News Online

Rihanna is glowing after leaving dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky at N.Y.C. hotspot Carbone on Jan. 20.

2 of 93

Opening Night

Credit: Tim Regas/Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber smiles on the red carpet ahead of her hosting duties at the LA Art Show, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, on Jan. 19.

3 of 93

Bravo!

Credit: Getty

On Jan. 19, Bill Murray surprises New Yorkers by singing in a surprise performance at Washington Square Park.

4 of 93

Ready to Rehearse

Credit: Backgrid

On set and in full costume, Rob Lowe works on a scene for 9-1-1: Lone Star in San Pedro, California.

5 of 93

City Girl

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.

6 of 93

Runway Walker

Credit: Instarimages.com

During Paris Fashion Week, Meadow Walker hits the runway in Ami's Fall Winter 2022 Fashion Show on Jan. 19. 

7 of 93

Piano Man

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Jan. 19.

8 of 93

Beauty in Blue

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 19 in L.A.

9 of 93

Spotted on the Carpet

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Also at opening night of the LA Art Show: Evan Ross hits the red carpet on Jan. 19. 

10 of 93

From Blond to Brown

Credit: The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss shows off her new brown hair as she takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.

11 of 93

Big Wheels

Credit: Backgrid

Arnold Schwarzenegger rocks sunglasses as he rides through Santa Monica on his bike on Jan. 19.

12 of 93

On the Catwalk

Credit: Splash News Online

During Paris Fashion Week, Emily Ratajkowski struts down the runway in Ami's Fall Winter 2022 Fashion Show on Jan. 19.

13 of 93

'Euphoric' Entrance

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

Maude Apatow sparkles as she arrives on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 18 in N.Y.C.

14 of 93

Museum Moment 

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton looks elegant as she steps out for her first royal outing of the year for a visit to the Foundling Museum on Jan. 19 in London. 

15 of 93

Leather Weather

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

How I Met Your Father star Francia Raisa arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live in a leather dress on Jan. 18 in L.A. 

16 of 93

Smile and Wave

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Rob Lowe is seen arriving in an all-black outfit at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Jan. 18.

17 of 93

On Set

Credit: MEGA

Queen Latifah is spotted out on a walk while filming a scene for The Equalizer on Jan. 18 in N.Y.C.

18 of 93

Giving Back

Credit: CBS EVENING NEWS

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell donates blood, which is currently in short supply nationally, at The American Red Cross Hall of Service in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18.

19 of 93

Walk and Talk

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale looks amused by something on her phone while out and about on Jan. 18 in L.A. 

20 of 93

Game Time

Credit: Backgrid

Bachelor in Paradise star Pieper James and actor Brandon Michael Hall catch a Knicks game together in N.Y.C. on Jan. 18. 

21 of 93

Good Vibes

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Donnie Wahlberg arrives on the Blue Bloods set in great spirits in downtown N.Y.C. on Jan. 18. 

22 of 93

Lunch Break

Credit: Backgrid

Out in Malibu, Pierce Brosnan arrives at Nobu for lunch on Jan. 18.

23 of 93

Quick Convo

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes chats on the phone as he steps out in West Hollywood on Jan. 18.

24 of 93

Lots of Laughs

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A suited up Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn crack up on Jan. 17 while filming in Beverly Hills. 

25 of 93

Big Smile

Credit: Backgrid

Diane Keaton flashes a smile while taking a stroll in West Hollywood on Jan.17. 

26 of 93

The Fine Print

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

Daveed Diggs looks sharp while at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 17 in N.Y.C. 

27 of 93

Stay Neutral

Credit: Backgrid

Dakota Fanning rocks a neutral outfit while taking a stroll around Venice, Italy — where she is filming Ripley — on Jan. 18. 

28 of 93

Strut Your Stuff

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio leaves a pilates studio in L.A. on Jan. 17. 

29 of 93

Oh So Chic

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 17 in L.A.

30 of 93

Snow Problem

Credit: RACHPOOT/BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner shreds the slopes while snowboarding on Jan. 17 in Aspen. 

31 of 93

You Be the Judge

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Judge Simon Cowell attends auditions for Britain's Got Talent in London on Jan. 18. 

32 of 93

Lounge Around

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Aidy Bryant makes herself comfortable alongside Seth Meyers and John Early with appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Jan. 17. 

33 of 93

Passion for Fashion

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Jeff Goldblum is among the celebrities hitting the runway on Jan. 16 during the Prada show at Milan Men's Fashion Week in Italy.

34 of 93

Good Grace

Credit: Euan Cherry/Splash news Online

Leslie Grace gets into character on Jan. 17 on the Glasgow set of Batgirl. 

35 of 93

Backstage Buddies

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Avril Lavigne hangs with Zack Merrick and Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low at the 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 15.

36 of 93

Making Waves

Credit: Stewy/BACKGRID

Patrick Schwarzenegger shows off his new blond locks as he hits the beach to go kayaking in Maui on Jan. 16. 

37 of 93

Birthday Girl

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate Moss celebrates her 48th birthday at Scott's Mayfair restaurant on Jan. 16 in London.

38 of 93

Let It Snow

Credit: PapCulture/BACKGRID

Rihanna braves the cold on a snowy N.Y.C. night ahead of dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Jan. 16. 

39 of 93

Girls' Night Out

Credit: GPFM/BACKGRID

Bella Hadid puts on her party dress and heads to The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Jan. 15.

40 of 93

Host with the Most

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kate McKinnon sings alongside guest host Ariana DeBose during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 15 in N.Y.C.

41 of 93

Welcome to My Crib

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Babylist

New mom to twins, Jamie Chung attends Babylist Cribs in L.A. on Jan. 14.

42 of 93

MGK in D&G

Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly arrives in style wearing Dolce & Gabbana for Men's Fashion Week in Milan on Jan. 15.

43 of 93

Style-ish

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Gray Sorrenti, Evan Mock and Luka Sabbat pose together at the Fendi fashion show in Milan on Jan. 15.

44 of 93

Sk8er Girl

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Avril Lavigne brings her signature style to the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO show at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 15.

45 of 93

Up Her Sleeves

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Katie Holmes bundles up as she steps out into the cold for a walk around Manhattan on Jan. 14.

46 of 93

Smoove Moves

Credit: Bobby Bank/Getty

JB Smoove strikes up some laughs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick, N.J., on Jan. 14.

47 of 93

Presidential Poses

Credit: Nicky J Sims/Getty

Thandiwe Newton and model Nyasha Matonhodze pose together at the premiere of the documentary President at Bertha Doc House in London on Jan. 14.

48 of 93

Hand-in-Hand

Credit: Jack Dredd/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews attend the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia in London on Jan. 13.

49 of 93

A Show Unlike Any Other

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jessie J also hits the red carpet at the Luzia Cirque Du Soleil premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London on Jan. 13.

50 of 93

Flash a Smile

Credit: Backgrid

Will Smith shoots a scene for David Letterman's new show at Carney's restaurant in L.A. on Jan. 13. 

51 of 93

Going Incognito

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Bieber covers up while out for a stroll in L.A. on Jan. 13. 

52 of 93

La Bella Vita

Credit: Splash News Online

Newly engaged Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the Dolce & Gabbana showroom in Milan, Italy, on Jan. 14. 

53 of 93

Scream King

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

David Arquette attends an L.A. screening of Scream on Jan. 13. 

54 of 93

Ready to Ride

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

Chris Lane surprises a SoulCycle class during a country-themed ride in Boston on Jan. 13. 

55 of 93

Premiere Ready

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Famke Janssen attends the L.A. special screening of Universal's Redeeming Love on Jan. 13. 

56 of 93

In the Trenches

Credit: Splash News Online

Lily James steps out for a walk in L.A. wearing a trench coat on Jan. 12. 

57 of 93

Major Milestone

Credit: NBC

Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Today show by turning the Empire State Building orange in N.Y.C. on Jan. 14.

58 of 93

Take a Hike

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Lucy Hale takes a hike with her dogs in Studio City on Jan. 12.

59 of 93

It's a Wrap

Credit: THe IMage Direct

Rose Byrne retires from a long day of filming on the set of Physical in L.A. on Jan. 12.

60 of 93

Three's Company

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller and Pete Davidson sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.

61 of 93

West Hollywood Nights

Credit: Splash News Online

Kanye West and Julia Fox hit up hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood on Jan. 13.

62 of 93

Big Win

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Also at the New York Knicks game, Sienna Miller arrives to watch the home team beat the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 12.

63 of 93

Game Night

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jacob Elordi and Noah Schnapp pose for photos as they head to the Knicks game at The Garden on Jan. 12.

64 of 93

Around Town

Credit: The Image Direct

Geena Davis slips on a hoodie and jeans to run errands around L.A. on Jan. 12.

65 of 93