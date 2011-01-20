Star Tracks: Thursday, January 20, 2010
COLD COMFORT
Sandra Bullock, whose ex Jesse James announced plans to remarry, keeps focused on 1-year-old son Louis in New York's West Village neighborhood on Thursday – just days after her glam Golden Globes appearance.
CART WHEELIN'
After making a glam showing at the Golden Globes, Angelina Jolie returns to domestic duty, hitting a Studio City, Calif., Whole Foods with 7-year-old son Pax on Wednesday.
DATE NIGHT
Kelly Preston and John Travolta smile for the cameras Wednesday after dining at Mr. Chow Beverly Hills with Forest Whitaker and his wife Keisha (not pictured). "He looks like me," Travolta recently gushed about newborn son Ben. "He's been great."
SUSHI SAMBA
A casually dressed Megan Fox heads out after grabbing a sushi lunch with husband Brian Austin Green (not pictured) in Studio City, Calif., Wednesday.
CRADLE OF LOVE
Jessica Alba gives 2-year-old daughter Honor a lift Wednesday while doing some mother-daughter bonding in Beverly Hills.
BACKUP PLAN
After going public with Ryan Phillippe, Amanda Seyfried gets back to work Wednesday with costar Justin Timberlake on their film Now in Los Angeles.
SHOW OF SUP-'PORT'
Fresh off his breakup with January Jones, Jason Sudeikis turns out to support SNL costar Fred Armisen and Kyle MacLachlan on their latest project, Portlandia, during a screening party for the new series in New York on Wednesday.
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott make for some satisfied customers Wednesday after shopping at Connoisseur Antiques in L.A.
BACK TO BUSINESS
As controversy swirls over The Kennedys miniseries, Katie Holmes moves on to her next project, the cross-dressing comedy Jack & Jill, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
BOOTY CALL
Kim Kardashian strikes a fierce pose while signing autographs in New York Wednesday after stopping by Live! with Regis and Kelly with sister Kourtney (not pictured). The duo chatted up their new show, Kourtney amp Kim Take New York, which premieres Jan. 23.
AGENT ORANGE
After squashing pregnancy rumors, Hilary Duff heads to Beverly Hills for some retail therapy on Wednesday. "Wow what a way to wake up and find out your pregs! It's just a rumor guys! Not true. But thanks for all the good wishes! Lol," she Tweeted to fans.
HAIR APPARENT
Bruno Mars greets his fans while arriving at London's BBC Radio 1 studios Wednesday. The RampB singer is up for seven awards at next month's Grammys.
DARK DAYS
Dressed in head-to-toe black, Gisele Bündchen makes wintry wear look oh-so-chic while out and about in Boston Wednesday.
HI-TOP HEIDI
After revving up the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Heidi Klum opts for a boho chic travel look Wednesday as she makes her arrival at London's Heathrow Airport.
POINT TAKEN
Kelsey Grammer and fiancée Kayte Walsh – who met Camille Grammer for the first time last week – make a happy pair strolling arm-in-arm through New York City streets on Wednesday.
CONTENTS HOT!
Jude Law makes the everyday task of picking up coffee a hunky affair Wednesday in London.