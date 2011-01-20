Star Tracks: Thursday, January 20, 2010

Bullock bundles up to her baby boy in New York. Plus: Angelina & Pax, Kelly & John, Megan Fox and more
By People Staff Updated January 25, 2022 12:53 PM

1 of 16

COLD COMFORT

Credit: Mike Disciullo/Bauer-Griffin

Sandra Bullock, whose ex Jesse James announced plans to remarry, keeps focused on 1-year-old son Louis in New York's West Village neighborhood on Thursday – just days after her glam Golden Globes appearance.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

CART WHEELIN'

Credit: National Photo Group

After making a glam showing at the Golden Globes, Angelina Jolie returns to domestic duty, hitting a Studio City, Calif., Whole Foods with 7-year-old son Pax on Wednesday.

3 of 16

DATE NIGHT

Credit: VLUV/Splash News Online

Kelly Preston and John Travolta smile for the cameras Wednesday after dining at Mr. Chow Beverly Hills with Forest Whitaker and his wife Keisha (not pictured). "He looks like me," Travolta recently gushed about newborn son Ben. "He's been great."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

SUSHI SAMBA

Credit: Fame

A casually dressed Megan Fox heads out after grabbing a sushi lunch with husband Brian Austin Green (not pictured) in Studio City, Calif., Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

CRADLE OF LOVE

Credit: Flynet

Jessica Alba gives 2-year-old daughter Honor a lift Wednesday while doing some mother-daughter bonding in Beverly Hills.

6 of 16

BACKUP PLAN

Credit: Flynet

After going public with Ryan Phillippe, Amanda Seyfried gets back to work Wednesday with costar Justin Timberlake on their film Now in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

SHOW OF SUP-'PORT'

Credit: Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Fresh off his breakup with January Jones, Jason Sudeikis turns out to support SNL costar Fred Armisen and Kyle MacLachlan on their latest project, Portlandia, during a screening party for the new series in New York on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW

Credit: VT/ Splash News Online

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott make for some satisfied customers Wednesday after shopping at Connoisseur Antiques in L.A.

Advertisement

9 of 16

BACK TO BUSINESS

Credit: Keola/Bauer-Griffin

As controversy swirls over The Kennedys miniseries, Katie Holmes moves on to her next project, the cross-dressing comedy Jack & Jill, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

BOOTY CALL

Credit: Ramey

Kim Kardashian strikes a fierce pose while signing autographs in New York Wednesday after stopping by Live! with Regis and Kelly with sister Kourtney (not pictured). The duo chatted up their new show, Kourtney amp Kim Take New York, which premieres Jan. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

AGENT ORANGE

Credit: X17

After squashing pregnancy rumors, Hilary Duff heads to Beverly Hills for some retail therapy on Wednesday. "Wow what a way to wake up and find out your pregs! It's just a rumor guys! Not true. But thanks for all the good wishes! Lol," she Tweeted to fans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

HAIR APPARENT

Credit: WENN

Bruno Mars greets his fans while arriving at London's BBC Radio 1 studios Wednesday. The RampB singer is up for seven awards at next month's Grammys.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

DARK DAYS

Credit: INF

Dressed in head-to-toe black, Gisele Bündchen makes wintry wear look oh-so-chic while out and about in Boston Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

HI-TOP HEIDI

Credit: Splash News Online

After revving up the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Heidi Klum opts for a boho chic travel look Wednesday as she makes her arrival at London's Heathrow Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

POINT TAKEN

Credit: Splash News Online

Kelsey Grammer and fiancée Kayte Walsh – who met Camille Grammer for the first time last week – make a happy pair strolling arm-in-arm through New York City streets on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

CONTENTS HOT!

Credit: Xposure

Jude Law makes the everyday task of picking up coffee a hunky affair Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff