Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Have a Hot Date in Miami, Plus Post Malone, Goldie Hawn & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
January 02, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 95

New Year's Night Out

AM / Splash

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a New Year’s Eve dinner together on Tuesday in Miami, Florida. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 95

Saying His 'Goodbyes' to 2019

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty

Post Malone rings in the new decade with a performance  in N.Y.C. during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday. 

3 of 95

Keeping Cozy 

TheImageDirect

Goldie Hawn smiles while taking a stroll in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday in a fur trimmed coat and furry hat. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 95

Ringing in the New Year

Josh O / Splash

Diplo and Noah Cyrus ring in 2020 together in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

5 of 95

New Year, New Tan

Robert O'Neil / Splash

Dua Lipa catches some rays in Miami, Florida on Tuesday. 

6 of 95

Party Like It's The Weeknd 

iamKevinWong.com / MEGA

Amber Rose and her boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards arrive at The Weeknd’s New Year’s Party in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 95

Pattern Maker

BackGrid

Jessica Simpson indulges in one last shopping spree of 2019 while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 95

How You Feelin'?

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Lizzo poses for a photo before her performance at Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas on Monday night.

Advertisement

9 of 95

Ride Along

The Image Direct

A masked Orlando Bloom shows off his snowboarding skills in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 95

Snow Bunnies

The Image Direct

Also in Aspen on Monday, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who go for a stroll around town.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 95

Miami Nice

Splash News Online

Dua Lipa heads to the beach on Monday while vacationing with boyfriend Anwar Hadid and friends (not pictured) in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 95

Gym Grind

Backgrid

Megan Fox is seen leaving the gym after getting in a workout before the end of the year on Monday in Woodland Hills, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 95

Snow Bunny

Backgrid

Jessica Simpson hits the slopes on Monday in Aspen, Colorado wearing a white fur hat and large sunnies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 95

Hometown Honey

The Image Direct

Camila Cabello arrives in Toronto, Canada on Monday to visit boyfriend Shawn Mendes in his hometown.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 95

Perfect 10

Eric Christian Smith/AP/Shutterstock

Simone Biles serves as homefield advantage captain for the Houston Texans on Sunday before their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 95

Daddy-Daughter Date

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna smile while watching the L.A. Lakers game on Sunday in California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 95

Who Let the Dogs Out 

The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, take their dog out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 95

Dancing King

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Jamie Foxx cuts loose at LIV nightclub in Miami, Florida on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 95

They’ve Got the Spirit

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Macaulay Culkin attends a Los Angeles Rams football game in L.A. on Sunday with girlfriend Brenda Song.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 95

Sweet as Candy

Ralph Notaro/MEGA

Ice-T, Coco and their daughter, Chanel, enjoy sweet treats with Snoop Dogg at the new Sugar Factory at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 95

Family Goals

JD Images/Shutterstock

Eva Amurri Martino and her kids, Marlowe and Major Martino, attend a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden with Tim Robbins, Gratiela Brancusi and Miles Robbins on Friday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 95

Laugh Out Loud

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Bundled up Amy Poehler shares a laugh with pals in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 95

Plaid to See You

INSTARimages.com

Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, take a stroll through the West Village neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 95

Smiley Star

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julianne Hough was all smiles in Los Angeles, dressed in casual attire.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 95

Fight Night

Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Shaquille O’Neal attended the 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 95

Walk to Remember

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natasha Golba had a romantic stroll together in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 95

Camera Ready

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Martin Lawrence and fiancée Roberta Moradfar took a selfie during the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 95

Pawesome Day

jPegMagic/SplashNews.com

Ashley Tisdale carried her dog in her arms during a walk in Los Feliz, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 95

Walking with Daryl

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were seen strolling hand-in-hand in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 95

Party Time

THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner and best friend Stassie Karanikoolaou made a glamorous entrance into the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s family Christmas Eve party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 95

Date Night

Shutterstock

Joan Collins and Percy Gibson were all smiles outside Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 95

Face Time

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Harry Connick Jr celebrated the end of his sold-out Broadway run with Harry Connick Jr: A Celebration of Cole Porter at Sardi’s in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 95

Big Night Out

Mega

Trevor Noah partied at Delilah with his friends in West Hollywood along with The Weeknd.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 95

Baby It's Cold Outside

TheImageDirect.com

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross stepped out for dinner at Kenichi in Aspen, Colorado, for dinner with Evan’s sisters Tracee Ellis Ross and Rhonda Ross Kendrick, and brother Ross Naess.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 95

Change Makers

Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda lead a climate protest in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to call for an end to new fossil fuel exploration.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 95

Food Run

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Cindy Crawford grabs lunch on Friday at a local deli in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 95

Casual Chic

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber wears a sweater, jeans and a pair of sunnies while out in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 95

Holiday Hang

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are seen catching up the day after Christmas in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 95

Street Style

The Image Direct

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow don their most fashionable winter wear as they take a walk through the neighborhood in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday.