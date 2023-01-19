01 of 80 Seeing Double Tristar Media/WireImage Andie MacDowell poses with her daughter, Rainey Qualley, at the Marc Cain Fashion Show Fall/Winter 2023 during Berlin Fashion Week at Tempelhof Airport on Jan. 18.

02 of 80 Flower Power Gotham/GC Images Yara Shahidi takes advantage of New York City's warm temperatures on Jan. 18, wearing a black-and-gold sequined dress paired with bright yellow shoes.

03 of 80 Proud Papa Courtesy Alexa Ray Joel joins dad, Billy Joel, on stage at Madison Square Garden during his monthly residency on Jan. 13 to perform "New York State Of Mind" and "Big Shot."

04 of 80 Oui, Oui Backgrid Usher shows off his eye-catching hairstyle at the Bianca Saunders Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 18.

05 of 80 Feeling Shady Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Tyga and J Balvin pose together at the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 18.

06 of 80 Highs and Lowes MEGA Rob Lowe arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Jan. 18 wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a blue button-down shirt topped off with a gold chain and sunglasses.

07 of 80 Strike a Pose Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the L.A. premiere of Poker Face on Jan. 17.

08 of 80 Dearest Reader ... Splash News Online Nicola Coughlan, a.k.a. Penelope Featherington, gets into character on set in Bath for the next season of Bridgerton on Jan. 17.

09 of 80 Gold Standard Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock Jenna Ortega rocks a dramatic look at the Fall/Winter 2023 Saint Laurent fashion show at Men's Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17.

10 of 80 Dressed to Impress Robin L Marshall/WireImage Nia Long stuns in a floor-length white gown at the L.A. premiere of You People on Jan. 17.

11 of 80 Hand in Hand Joe Scarnici/Getty Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Molly Gordon pose together at the Netflix world premiere of You People on Jan. 17 in L.A.

12 of 80 Parents' Night Out Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher step out for a date night in sleek black ensembles at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's You People on Jan. 17.

13 of 80 All in the Details Backgrid Emma Roberts is all smiles in New York City on Jan. 17 wearing a statement outfit complete with a purple patterned dress and checkerboard coat.

14 of 80 Fringe Fun Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Katie Holmes flashes a smile during an interview on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 17 wearing a black blazer, gold hoops and a slicked-back hairstyle.

15 of 80 Costar Charm Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere strike a sweet pose at a screening of Fifth Season & Vertical's Maybe I Do at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 17.

16 of 80 Funny Girls Christopher Polk/Getty Natasha Lyonne and Awkwafina pose together at the premiere party for Poker Face at the Hollywood Legion Theater on Jan. 17.

17 of 80 Showing Support Michael Kovac/Getty Actor Jamie Bell poses alongside his wife, Kate Mara, who produced the documentary The Smell of Money, at the film's screening in L.A. on Jan. 17.

18 of 80 Courtside Approval Allen Berezovsky/Getty Lil Dicky gives a thumbs-up at the Jan. 17 Los Angeles Clippers game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

19 of 80 Off The Chain Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA Megaphone in hand, Gigi Hadid looks ready for business in cargo pants and a black denim vest while filming a Maybelline commercial in Manhattan on Jan. 17.

20 of 80 Charming the Room Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira glows at the PBS 2023 TCA press tour on Jan. 17 in Pasadena, California.

21 of 80 Looking Athletic Splash News Online Basking in the L.A. winter sun, Hailey Bieber steps out in neutral-toned shorts after a Pilates class on Jan. 17.

22 of 80 On Top of the World Roy Rochlin/Getty Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel visits N.Y.C. and strikes a pose atop the Empire State Building on Jan. 17.

23 of 80 Crowd Commander Don Arnold/WireImage Elton John performs at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 17.

24 of 80 Suited Up Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Aubrey Plaza wears a chic suit and shows off blonde locks while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 16.

25 of 80 Back to Black Neil Mockford/GC Images Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan are pictured filming the new Amy Winehouse-inspired movie Back to Black in London on Jan. 16.

26 of 80 Running Errands The Image Direct Shailene Woodley is spotted in a baseball cap, cropped tank top and floral joggers while shopping in Los Angeles on Jan. 16.

27 of 80 Basketball Pals MICHAEL SIMON/StarTraks Michael Imperioli, Tracy Morgan and John Leguizamo catch a New York Knicks game in New York City on Jan. 16.

28 of 80 Smooches for the Pup Backgrid Selma Blair shows much love and affection to her beloved dog, Scout, during a stroll in Manhattan on Jan. 16.

29 of 80 In Character Splash News Online Nicole Kidman is pictured filming her upcoming spy drama, Lioness, in Mallorca, Spain, on Jan. 17.

30 of 80 Leading Man Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Hugh Jackman throws a quick peace sign while out and about in New York City on Jan. 16.

31 of 80 Speak Now Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Brad Pitt meets the press on Jan. 14 at the French premiere of Babylon at Le Grand Rex in Paris.

32 of 80 Tailor Made Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Margot Robbie stuns again on Jan. 16 at the Australian premiere of Babylon in Sydney.

33 of 80 Jump Seat Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Terry Crews brings his signature move to the red carpet at the NBCUniversal TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 15.

34 of 80 Doggie Duty Backgrid Padma Lakshmi finds the perfect spot for her pup during a walk through New York City on Jan. 14.

35 of 80 Take a Bow Bruce Glikas/Getty Hugh Jackman wraps his time as lead in The Music Man on Broadway in New York City on Jan. 15.

36 of 80 All that Glitters Johnny Nunez/WireImage Mary J. Blige and Usher bring the shine to her birthday bash at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street on Jan. 14.

37 of 80 Community Service Paras Griffin/Getty Host Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Jan. 14.

38 of 80 Game Faces Allen Berezovsky/Getty Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Jan. 15.

39 of 80 Italian Job Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Mads Mikkelsen and Daniel Brühl take their seats at the Zegna fashion show during Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in Italy on Jan. 16.

40 of 80 Date Night Bruce Glikas/WireImage Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi pose backstage at the play Leopoldstadt on Broadway at The Longacre Theater on Jan. 14 in New York City.

41 of 80 Hello, Sunshine! Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Kate Hudson arrives at the BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 14 in an all-yellow ensemble.

42 of 80 Tea Time Emma McIntyre/Getty for BAFTA Jay Ellis and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Heineken and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 14.

43 of 80 Sing Us a Song Andrew Benge/Redferns Lewis Capaldi performs at the First Direct Arena on Jan. 14 in Leeds, England.

44 of 80 Stepping Out Chuck Turner Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts pose with Death of a Salesman revival star Wendell Pierce at the Hudson Theatre in New York City on Jan. 13.

45 of 80 Dapper Dude Tommaso Boddi/Getty for iHeartRadio Jared Leto attends the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at the Kia Forum on Jan. 14 in Inglewood, California.

46 of 80 Late-Night Lad RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC George Clooney arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

47 of 80 Color Up Amy Sussman/WireImage Women Talking's Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley and Claire Foy get dressed up for the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

48 of 80 Whoa, Baby! Amy Sussman/WireImage Pregnant Keke Palmer wows in a yellow dress as she attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

49 of 80 Say Cheese! Frazer Harrison/Getty Michelle Yeoh and Jordan Peele attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

50 of 80 Front Row Fashion Daniele Venturelli/Getty for Gucci Idris Elba and wife Sabrina turn it out at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023-2024 on Jan. 13 in Italy.

51 of 80 Still Merry Backgrid Jennifer Garner is dressed head-to-toe in Christmas clothing as she arrives to the set of her latest comedy film Family Leave in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

52 of 80 Hand in Hand Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Storm Reid and boyfriend Shakur Sanders attend the Missing premiere at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

53 of 80 In Black and White Raymond Hall/GC Images Danai Gurira poses outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.

54 of 80 All Smiles Backgrid Singer Shawn Mendes gives photographers a wide smile as he's out and about in L.A. on Jan. 12.

55 of 80 Premiere Pals Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone attend the When You Finish Saving the World film premiere in New York City on Jan. 12.

56 of 80 Family Reunion Phillip Faraone/Getty Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama attend the premiere of That '90s Show in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

57 of 80 High Spirits Star Max/GC Images Addison Rae beams while out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

58 of 80 In the Dark MEGA Lily-Rose Depp wears an all-black outfit while out shopping in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

59 of 80 Staying Fit MEGA Sofia Richie leaves her hot Pilates class on Jan. 12.

60 of 80 New York State of Mind The image direct Singer Olivia Rodrigo heads into a recording studio in New York City on Jan. 12.

61 of 80 Bleach Babe The IMage direct Paul Rudd is spotted on set for season 3 of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, sporting bleached hair and a leather jacket on Jan. 12.

62 of 80 Red Hot Mike Marsland/WireImage Margot Robbie stuns at the U.K. premiere of Babylon in London on Jan. 12.

63 of 80 Leading Man Dave Benett/WireImage Brad Pitt attends the U.K. premiere of his film, Babylon, in London on Jan. 12.

64 of 80 Blockbuster Couple Kevin Winter/Getty Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron pose together at the James Cameron and Jon Landau Hand and Footprint Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 12 in L.A.

65 of 80 Man's Best Friend Charley Gallay/Getty Rob Lowe and Baxter the dog pose together at a special screening for Netflix's Dog Gone at Bay Theatre in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 11.

66 of 80 Sun's Out Splash News Online Maren Morris soaks up some sun in Tulum, Mexico, on Jan. 11, sporting a zebra-print bikini and dark sunglasses.

67 of 80 Hats Off Gotham/GC Images Janelle Monáe poses in a cut-out black dress paired with an overcoat and towering hat as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Jan. 11.

68 of 80 Curls Rock Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Andie MacDowell brings nothing but good vibes to The Way Home premiere in New York City on Jan. 11.

69 of 80 Bundled Up Felipe Ramales/Splash news Online Anne Hathaway steps out in style on Jan. 11, dressed in a colorful puffer coat, black hat and knee-high combat boots in New York City.

70 of 80 Ruffin' It Backgrid Jonathan Majors snuggles up to two four-legged friends in New York City on Jan. 11.

71 of 80 Pop of Color Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock Karrueche Tran, dressed in a deconstructed pinstripe suit, poses at a screening for House Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.

72 of 80 Courtside Chic Paras Griffin/Getty Newlyweds Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams sit courtside at State Farm Arena in Atlanta to check out a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 11.

73 of 80 Book Club Marion Curtis/Starpix Author Judy Blume hangs with actors Abby Ryder Fortson and Benny Safdie at the Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret trailer launch event at The Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 11.

74 of 80 Metallic Moment Shutterstock Tár star Cate Blanchett shimmers in a shiny ensemble for the film's London premiere on Jan. 11.

75 of 80 Broadway's Best Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online In a tan knit dress and black coat, Lea Michele heads out for a matinee performance of Funny Girl on Jan. 11 in N.Y.C.

76 of 80 Sideline Spirit Michael Simon/Shutterstock David Harbour cheers for the New York Rangers hockey team at Madison Square Garden as they played the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 10.

77 of 80 Model Behavior The Image Direct Polka dot handbag in tow, Karlie Kloss poses for a Louis Vuitton photoshoot on Jan. 11, flashing her smile and style outside of the brand's boutique in New York City.

78 of 80 City Smiles GC Images As she departs Good Morning America, Katie Holmes looks effortlessly glamorous in a blue and black leather coat in N.Y.C. on Jan.11.

79 of 80 Caffeine Queen Sara Jaye Weiss/Splash News Online With a Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee in hand, Jennifer Coolidge goes full glam before the Jan. 10 Golden Globe Awards in L.A.