Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley Stun at Fashion Week, Plus Yara Shahidi, Billy and Alexa Ray Joel and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on January 19, 2023 06:00 AM
Seeing Double

Andie Macdowell
Tristar Media/WireImage

Andie MacDowell poses with her daughter, Rainey Qualley, at the Marc Cain Fashion Show Fall/Winter 2023 during Berlin Fashion Week at Tempelhof Airport on Jan. 18.

Flower Power

Yara Shahidi
Gotham/GC Images

Yara Shahidi takes advantage of New York City's warm temperatures on Jan. 18, wearing a black-and-gold sequined dress paired with bright yellow shoes.

Proud Papa

Billy Joel
Courtesy

Alexa Ray Joel joins dad, Billy Joel, on stage at Madison Square Garden during his monthly residency on Jan. 13 to perform "New York State Of Mind" and "Big Shot."

Oui, Oui

Usher
Backgrid

Usher shows off his eye-catching hairstyle at the Bianca Saunders Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 18.

Feeling Shady

J Balvin
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Tyga and J Balvin pose together at the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 18.

Highs and Lowes

Rob Lowe
MEGA

Rob Lowe arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Jan. 18 wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a blue button-down shirt topped off with a gold chain and sunglasses.

Strike a Pose

Tracee Ellis Ross
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the L.A. premiere of Poker Face on Jan. 17.

Dearest Reader ...

Nicola Coughlin
Splash News Online

Nicola Coughlan, a.k.a. Penelope Featherington, gets into character on set in Bath for the next season of Bridgerton on Jan. 17.

Gold Standard

Jennie Ortega
Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega rocks a dramatic look at the Fall/Winter 2023 Saint Laurent fashion show at Men's Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17.

Dressed to Impress

Nia Long
Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Nia Long stuns in a floor-length white gown at the L.A. premiere of You People on Jan. 17.

Hand in Hand

Julia Louis Dreyfus
Joe Scarnici/Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Molly Gordon pose together at the Netflix world premiere of You People on Jan. 17 in L.A.

Parents' Night Out

Eddie Murphy
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher step out for a date night in sleek black ensembles at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's You People on Jan. 17.

All in the Details

Emma Roberts
Backgrid

Emma Roberts is all smiles in New York City on Jan. 17 wearing a statement outfit complete with a purple patterned dress and checkerboard coat.

Fringe Fun

Katie holmes
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Katie Holmes flashes a smile during an interview on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 17 wearing a black blazer, gold hoops and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Costar Charm

Susan Sarandon
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere strike a sweet pose at a screening of Fifth Season & Vertical's Maybe I Do at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 17.

Funny Girls

Natasha Lyonne
Christopher Polk/Getty

Natasha Lyonne and Awkwafina pose together at the premiere party for Poker Face at the Hollywood Legion Theater on Jan. 17.

Showing Support

Kate Mara
Michael Kovac/Getty

Actor Jamie Bell poses alongside his wife, Kate Mara, who produced the documentary The Smell of Money, at the film's screening in L.A. on Jan. 17.

Courtside Approval

Lil Dicky
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Lil Dicky gives a thumbs-up at the Jan. 17 Los Angeles Clippers game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

Off The Chain

Gigi Hadid
Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

Megaphone in hand, Gigi Hadid looks ready for business in cargo pants and a black denim vest while filming a Maybelline commercial in Manhattan on Jan. 17.

Charming the Room

Danai Gurira
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira glows at the PBS 2023 TCA press tour on Jan. 17 in Pasadena, California.

Looking Athletic

Hailey Bieber
Splash News Online

Basking in the L.A. winter sun, Hailey Bieber steps out in neutral-toned shorts after a Pilates class on Jan. 17.

On Top of the World

Miss Universe
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel visits N.Y.C. and strikes a pose atop the Empire State Building on Jan. 17.

Crowd Commander

Elton John
Don Arnold/WireImage

Elton John performs at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 17.

Suited Up

Aubrey Plaza
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Aubrey Plaza wears a chic suit and shows off blonde locks while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 16.

Back to Black

Marisa Abela Amy Winehouse
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan are pictured filming the new Amy Winehouse-inspired movie Back to Black in London on Jan. 16.

Running Errands

Shaliene Woodley
The Image Direct

Shailene Woodley is spotted in a baseball cap, cropped tank top and floral joggers while shopping in Los Angeles on Jan. 16.

Basketball Pals

Tracy Morgan
MICHAEL SIMON/StarTraks

Michael Imperioli, Tracy Morgan and John Leguizamo catch a New York Knicks game in New York City on Jan. 16.

Smooches for the Pup

Selma Blair
Backgrid

Selma Blair shows much love and affection to her beloved dog, Scout, during a stroll in Manhattan on Jan. 16.

In Character

Nicole kidman
Splash News Online

Nicole Kidman is pictured filming her upcoming spy drama, Lioness, in Mallorca, Spain, on Jan. 17.

Leading Man

Hugh Jackman
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Hugh Jackman throws a quick peace sign while out and about in New York City on Jan. 16.

Speak Now

Brad Pitt
Anthony Ghnassia/Getty

Brad Pitt meets the press on Jan. 14 at the French premiere of Babylon at Le Grand Rex in Paris.

Tailor Made

Margot Robbie
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

Margot Robbie stuns again on Jan. 16 at the Australian premiere of Babylon in Sydney.

Jump Seat

Terry Crews
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Terry Crews brings his signature move to the red carpet at the NBCUniversal TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 15.

Doggie Duty

Padma Laksmi
Backgrid

Padma Lakshmi finds the perfect spot for her pup during a walk through New York City on Jan. 14.

Take a Bow

Hugh Jackman
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Hugh Jackman wraps his time as lead in The Music Man on Broadway in New York City on Jan. 15.

All that Glitters

Mary J. Blige Usher
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Mary J. Blige and Usher bring the shine to her birthday bash at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street on Jan. 14.

Community Service

Malcolm Jamal Warner
Paras Griffin/Getty

Host Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Jan. 14.

Game Faces

Nicholas Hoult
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Jan. 15.

Italian Job

Mads Mikkelson Daniel Bruhl
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Mads Mikkelsen and Daniel Brühl take their seats at the Zegna fashion show during Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in Italy on Jan. 16.

Date Night

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi pose backstage at the hit play "Leopoldstadt" on Broadway at The Longacre Theater on January 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi pose backstage at the play Leopoldstadt on Broadway at The Longacre Theater on Jan. 14 in New York City.

Hello, Sunshine!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Kate Hudson arrives at the The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kate Hudson arrives at the BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 14 in an all-yellow ensemble.

Tea Time

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Jay Ellis and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BAFTA)
Emma McIntyre/Getty for BAFTA

Jay Ellis and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Heineken and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 14.

Sing Us a Song

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Lewis Capaldi performs at First Direct Arena on January 14, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns)
Andrew Benge/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi performs at the First Direct Arena on Jan. 14 in Leeds, England.

Stepping Out

AL ROKER and wife, DEBORAH ROBERTS make their first major outing in NYC since his hospitalization on Friday night catching one of the final performances of the Broadway hit revival of “Death of a Salesman” at Hudson Theatre and congratulating the show’s star WENDELL PIERCE. Photo credit : Chuck Turner
Chuck Turner

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts pose with Death of a Salesman revival star Wendell Pierce at the Hudson Theatre in New York City on Jan. 13.

Dapper Dude

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jared Leto attends the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Tommaso Boddi/Getty for iHeartRadio

Jared Leto attends the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at the Kia Forum on Jan. 14 in Inglewood, California.

Late-Night Lad

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: George Clooney is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC

George Clooney arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

Color Up

Jessie Buckley Sarah Polley
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Women Talking's Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley and Claire Foy get dressed up for the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

Whoa, Baby!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Keke Palmer attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Pregnant Keke Palmer wows in a yellow dress as she attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

Say Cheese!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Michelle Yeoh and Jordan Peele attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Michelle Yeoh and Jordan Peele attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

Front Row Fashion

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)
Daniele Venturelli/Getty for Gucci

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina turn it out at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023-2024 on Jan. 13 in Italy.

Still Merry

Jennifer Garner
Backgrid

Jennifer Garner is dressed head-to-toe in Christmas clothing as she arrives to the set of her latest comedy film Family Leave in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

Hand in Hand

Storm Reid
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Storm Reid and boyfriend Shakur Sanders attend the Missing premiere at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

In Black and White

Danai Gurira
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Danai Gurira poses outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.

All Smiles

Shawn Mendes
Backgrid

Singer Shawn Mendes gives photographers a wide smile as he's out and about in L.A. on Jan. 12.

Premiere Pals

Emma Stone Jesse Eisenberg
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone attend the When You Finish Saving the World film premiere in New York City on Jan. 12.

Family Reunion

That 90's show
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama attend the premiere of That '90s Show in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

High Spirits

Addison Rae
Star Max/GC Images

Addison Rae beams while out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

In the Dark

Lily Rose Depp
MEGA

Lily-Rose Depp wears an all-black outfit while out shopping in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

Staying Fit

Sofia Richie
MEGA

Sofia Richie leaves her hot Pilates class on Jan. 12.

New York State of Mind

Olivia Rodrigo
The image direct

Singer Olivia Rodrigo heads into a recording studio in New York City on Jan. 12.

Bleach Babe

Paul Rudd
The IMage direct

Paul Rudd is spotted on set for season 3 of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, sporting bleached hair and a leather jacket on Jan. 12.

Red Hot

Margot Robbie
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Margot Robbie stuns at the U.K. premiere of Babylon in London on Jan. 12.

Leading Man

Brad Pitt
Dave Benett/WireImage

Brad Pitt attends the U.K. premiere of his film, Babylon, in London on Jan. 12.

Blockbuster Couple

Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron
Kevin Winter/Getty

Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron pose together at the James Cameron and Jon Landau Hand and Footprint Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 12 in L.A.

Man's Best Friend

Rob Lowe
Charley Gallay/Getty

Rob Lowe and Baxter the dog pose together at a special screening for Netflix's Dog Gone at Bay Theatre in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 11.

Sun's Out

Maren Morris
Splash News Online

Maren Morris soaks up some sun in Tulum, Mexico, on Jan. 11, sporting a zebra-print bikini and dark sunglasses.

Hats Off

Janelle Monáe
Gotham/GC Images

Janelle Monáe poses in a cut-out black dress paired with an overcoat and towering hat as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Jan. 11.

Curls Rock

Andie Macdowell
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell brings nothing but good vibes to The Way Home premiere in New York City on Jan. 11.

Bundled Up

Anne Hathaway
Felipe Ramales/Splash news Online

Anne Hathaway steps out in style on Jan. 11, dressed in a colorful puffer coat, black hat and knee-high combat boots in New York City.

Ruffin' It

Jonathan Majors
Backgrid

Jonathan Majors snuggles up to two four-legged friends in New York City on Jan. 11.

Pop of Color

Karruche Tran
Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Karrueche Tran, dressed in a deconstructed pinstripe suit, poses at a screening for House Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.

Courtside Chic

Porsha Williams
Paras Griffin/Getty

Newlyweds Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams sit courtside at State Farm Arena in Atlanta to check out a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 11.

Book Club

Abby Ryder Fortson, Benny Safdie and Judy Blum
Marion Curtis/Starpix

Author Judy Blume hangs with actors Abby Ryder Fortson and Benny Safdie at the Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret trailer launch event at The Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 11.

Metallic Moment

Cate Blanchett
Shutterstock

Tár star Cate Blanchett shimmers in a shiny ensemble for the film's London premiere on Jan. 11.

Broadway's Best

Lea Michele
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

In a tan knit dress and black coat, Lea Michele heads out for a matinee performance of Funny Girl on Jan. 11 in N.Y.C.

Sideline Spirit

David Harbour
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

David Harbour cheers for the New York Rangers hockey team at Madison Square Garden as they played the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 10.

Model Behavior

Karlie Kloss
The Image Direct

Polka dot handbag in tow, Karlie Kloss poses for a Louis Vuitton photoshoot on Jan. 11, flashing her smile and style outside of the brand's boutique in New York City.

City Smiles

Katie Holmes
GC Images

As she departs Good Morning America, Katie Holmes looks effortlessly glamorous in a blue and black leather coat in N.Y.C. on Jan.11.

Caffeine Queen

Jennifer Coolidge
Sara Jaye Weiss/Splash News Online

With a Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee in hand, Jennifer Coolidge goes full glam before the Jan. 10 Golden Globe Awards in L.A.

Going Green

Tina Fey
Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

Tina Fey dons a plaid green coat and a matching hat while filming her movie A Haunting in Venice in Italy on Jan. 11.

