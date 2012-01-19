Star Tracks: Thursday, January 19, 2012

Cavallari and her fiancé hit the streets in L.A. Plus: Rihanna, Jessica Simpson, Jay-Z, Blake Lively and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

SHOPPING DATE

Credit: Splash News Online

After celebrating her 25th birthday, bride-to-be Kristin Cavallari goes shopping with fiancé Jay Cutler Wednesday in Los Angeles.

PADDLE FORWARD

Credit: GSI Media

Rihanna enjoys a little fun in the sun on Wednesday, paddleboarding in a white-hot bikini during her tropical vacation in Hawaii.

HAPPY STEAK-OUT

Credit: FameFlynet

Jubilant mom-to-be Jessica Simpson gets fun and flirty Wednesday while stepping out to dinner at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

THE PEACE MAKER

Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa

New dad Jay-Z keeps the peace Wednesday at the re-opening of his 40/40 club in New York City.

STREET CHIC

Credit: AKM Images

Blake Lively mixes and matches for an evening out in New York City on Wednesday.

SOLO STRUT

Credit: INF

Who's that guy? It's Jon Hamm, who stays under the radar Wednesday while running errands on L.A.'s Melrose Avenue.

TRAVELING TRIO

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Ashlee Simpson cradles 3-year-old son Bronx during a playground playdate in Hollywood with boyfriend Vincent Piazza on Wednesday.

COFFEE CLUTCH

Credit: Splash News Online

After stepping out with his new girl, Kellan Lutz stays caffeinated Wednesday in L.A.

BUMP IN THE ROAD

Credit: X17online

Parents-to-be Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky indulge in a little retail therapy Wednesday in St. Bart's.

SHORTS NOTICE

Credit: lder Ordonez/INF

Despite the freezing temperatures, Hugh Jackman barely bundles up for a Wednesday workout in New York.

BLUE VELVET

Credit: Isla/Splash News Online

How about a little cake with that coffee? A dapper Jason Segel takes a caffeine break on the L.A. set of his latest movie, The Five-Year Engagement, on Wednesday – his 32nd birthday!

SHOE IN

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Jessica Alba brightens up her ensemble with a dash of pink Wednesday for a visit to the Fox & Friends morning show in New York.

SUN MATES

Credit: FameFlynet

Vanessa Hudgens teams up with Journey 2: The Mysterious Island costar Josh Hutcherson (who can next be seen in The Hunger Games!) while promoting their film Wednesday at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach.

HE'S BAAACK!

Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures

An on-the-mend Nick Cannon flashes a smile while taking a call Wednesday in New York City.

SIGN OF APPROVAL

Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

Michael Fassbender gives fans a thumbs-up Wednesday before heading into a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman in New York, where the actor discussed his Oscar-buzzworthy flick Shame.

DO THE WAVE

Credit: GSI Media

A demure Kim Kardashian says hello before heading into an office building in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday.

By People Staff