Star Tracks: Thursday, January 19, 2012
SHOPPING DATE
After celebrating her 25th birthday, bride-to-be Kristin Cavallari goes shopping with fiancé Jay Cutler Wednesday in Los Angeles.
PADDLE FORWARD
Rihanna enjoys a little fun in the sun on Wednesday, paddleboarding in a white-hot bikini during her tropical vacation in Hawaii.
HAPPY STEAK-OUT
Jubilant mom-to-be Jessica Simpson gets fun and flirty Wednesday while stepping out to dinner at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.
THE PEACE MAKER
New dad Jay-Z keeps the peace Wednesday at the re-opening of his 40/40 club in New York City.
STREET CHIC
Blake Lively mixes and matches for an evening out in New York City on Wednesday.
SOLO STRUT
Who's that guy? It's Jon Hamm, who stays under the radar Wednesday while running errands on L.A.'s Melrose Avenue.
TRAVELING TRIO
Ashlee Simpson cradles 3-year-old son Bronx during a playground playdate in Hollywood with boyfriend Vincent Piazza on Wednesday.
COFFEE CLUTCH
After stepping out with his new girl, Kellan Lutz stays caffeinated Wednesday in L.A.
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Parents-to-be Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky indulge in a little retail therapy Wednesday in St. Bart's.
SHORTS NOTICE
Despite the freezing temperatures, Hugh Jackman barely bundles up for a Wednesday workout in New York.
BLUE VELVET
How about a little cake with that coffee? A dapper Jason Segel takes a caffeine break on the L.A. set of his latest movie, The Five-Year Engagement, on Wednesday – his 32nd birthday!
SHOE IN
Jessica Alba brightens up her ensemble with a dash of pink Wednesday for a visit to the Fox & Friends morning show in New York.
SUN MATES
Vanessa Hudgens teams up with Journey 2: The Mysterious Island costar Josh Hutcherson (who can next be seen in The Hunger Games!) while promoting their film Wednesday at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach.
HE'S BAAACK!
An on-the-mend Nick Cannon flashes a smile while taking a call Wednesday in New York City.
SIGN OF APPROVAL
Michael Fassbender gives fans a thumbs-up Wednesday before heading into a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman in New York, where the actor discussed his Oscar-buzzworthy flick Shame.
DO THE WAVE
A demure Kim Kardashian says hello before heading into an office building in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday.