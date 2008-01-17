Star Tracks - Thursday, January 17, 2008

BUTTONED UP ALL NIGHT

Credit: Anthony/ Pacific Coast News

A day after shopping for pregnancy tests with her paparazzo beau Adnan Ghalib, Britney – with her manager Sam Lufi (not pictured) – shows off an eclectic ensemble and mile-high hair Thursday during an early morning trip to Kitson clothing store in Los Angeles.

SPLITTING HAIRS

Credit: Jen Lowery/Startraks

Do they share a flat iron? Ashlee Simpson – displaying a new, dark red hue – and beau Pete Wentz coordinate their look at the Cloverfield premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday.

What do you think of Ashlee's new look? Talk about it at Off the Rack.

MAKING A FLASH

Credit: Fitzroy Barrett /Landov

Lindsay Lohan – in Hervé Léger – steps up the glamour and soaks up the attention Wednesday on her way into the Cloverfield premiere at Hollywood's Paramount Pictures Studio. After the screening, the actress headed to the afterparty and commandeered the main VIP section, in true starlet form.

SPEED OF FLIGHT

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/ AP

A day after taking his first solo flight, Prince William looks every bit the top gun Thursday at the RAF Cranwell training school in Lincolnshire, England.

OVER THE 'HUMP'

Credit: Marty Melville/Getty

Fergie shows off her arresting moves during a performance at Wellington, New Zealand's Westpac Stadium on Thursday. The pop star – and Grammy nominee – was enlisted to open for rockers The Police on the Kiwi dates of their tour.

STARRY, STARRY NIGHT

Credit: Ramey

A luminous Kate Moss exudes star power on Wednesday as she arrives at a London club to celebrate her 34th birthday.

PARK 'N' WALK

Credit: Jay Thornton/ INF

After double dating with their wives, Jerry Seinfeld and Tom Cruise take Suri, 1, by the comedian's car garage on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, on Wednesday.

DIAMOND NIGHTS

Credit: Rob Loud/Getty

All that glitters is . . . Blake Lively! The radiant Gossip Girl star shines bright at Chanel Fine Jewelry's Night of Diamonds dinner at New York's Plaza Hotel Wednesday night.

GOSSIP GIRLS

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

Queen Latifah and Katie Holmes get together for a little girl talk Wednesday during a visit to BET's 106 and Park in New York City, where they chatted about their new comedy, Mad Money – and Holmes presented her costar with her Golden Globe for the Lifetime movie Life Support.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Credit: Anthony-Varnedoe/ Pacific Coast News

John Mayer, who proved to be the ex-boyfriend of the year by defending Jessica Simpson on his blog, makes a casual arrival – in a T-shirt and worn jeans – at trendy Katsuya restaurant in Hollywood on Tuesday.

SHOPPING FOR TWO

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

Jessica Alba, who recently told PEOPLE that pregnancy is "awesome," shops for new clothes for her expanding waistline Tuesday at Beverly Hills shop Harmony Lane.

STAR GAZING

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

A wrapped-up Matthew Broderick can't seem to take his eyes off of wife Sarah Jessica Parker during a date night out in New York's West Village on Tuesday.

SHOCK FACTOR

Credit: GARRY SUN/ Bauer-Griffin

After enjoying a big bash in Vegas for her 21st birthday, Kristin Cavallari keeps the party going, hitting up L.A. hotspot Hyde Lounge with friends Tuesday night.

JOLT OF JAVA

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

Katharine McPhee wakes up and smells the coffee during an early morning run Wednesday to the Newhall Coffee Roasting Company in Los Angeles.

HOW 'SWEENEY' IT IS

Credit: Gilbert Garrigue/WireImage

Continuing European promotion for Sweeney Todd Wednesday, Johnny Depp – who picked up a Golden Globe for his role in the film – tips his hat to fans at the Paris premiere.

