Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx Bring Their New Film to London, Plus Jenna Dewan, Ian McKellen & Patrick Stewart & More
Have Mercy
Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx attend the U.K. special screening of Just Mercy at the Vue West End in London on Wednesday.
Day to Day
On Wednesday, pregnant Jenna Dewan heads to a mid-morning meeting at Joan’s On Third restaurant in Studio City, California.
A Long Trek
Besties Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart get goofy on Wednesday at the Star Trek: Picard premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.
Triple Threat
Noma Dumezweni, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant of The Undoing pose in the green room during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.
French Fashionisto
Tyga attends the Undercover Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week in France.
Frequent Flyer
Daniel Craig arrives at New York City's JFK Airport on Wednesday.
On the Avenue
Josh Gad takes his seat on stage on Wednesday during the Avenue 5 panel at the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.
Thank You, Next
Karen Gillan mans the mic during a photo call for Jumanji: The Next Level in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday.
Musical Moment
Saint Aubyn, Ephraim Sykes, Nick Cucci, Jawan Jackson and Derrick Baskin attend the Recording Academy New York Chapter 62nd GRAMMY Nominee Celebration on Monday in N.Y.C.
Make It Work
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend the Amazon Studios 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday to promote their new series, Making the Cut.
Star Power
Lizzo performs at FOMO Festival 2020 at The Trusts Arena on Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand.
Say Cheese!
Charles Melton grabs Alexander Ludwig and Vanessa Hudgens for a quick selfie at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Family First
Meanwhile, Will Smith smiles with his sons Jaden and Trey at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on Tuesday.
For a Good Cause
Tennis stars Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki sit together at the Rally for Relief at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday to raise money for bushfire relief efforts across Australia.
Hungry for More
Rachael Ray takes a bite out of her own magazine while celebrating Rachael Ray in Season on Tuesday in N.Y. C.
Rockin' Tour
Jack Black and Joe Jonas host a Hollywood Tour Bus ride for surprised fans on Tuesday in L.A.
Model Behavior
Naomi Campbell and Janelle Monáe attend the Amazon Studios 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.
On-Set Sighting
Kaley Cuoco is seen filming The Flight Attendant in the Fiumicino Airport in Rome on Wednesday.
Real Friends
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Lisa Rinna come out to celebrate Erika Jayne Girardi’s role of Roxie Hart in Chicago the musical in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Custom Chips
Anthony Davis poses at the Ruffles Lime & Jalapeño Chip launch with his own personalized bag on Tuesday at City Market Social House in L.A.
Lots of Laughs
Selenis Leyva and Gina Rodriguez attend the premiere of Disney+’s Diary of a Future President on Tuesday in L.A.
Courtside Couple
Chris Ivery and Ellen Pompeo attend the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game at the Staples Center on Tuesday in L.A.
Not So Shrill
Aidy Bryant and John Early attend the season 2 preview of Hulu’s Shrill at 92nd Street Y on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
On the Avenue
Josh Gad and Hugh Laurie attend the premiere of HBO’s space comedy Avenue 5 in L.A. on Tuesday.
Overseas Ovation
Amanda Seyfried waves as she holds a grand bouquet of flowers at a Lancôme press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Sci-Fi Fans
Nicolas Cage and Kesha pose arm-in-arm at the special screening of Color Out of Space at the Vista Theatre on Tuesday in L.A.
Pep in Her Step
Yara Shahidi wears her Adidas x IVY PARK while strolling through the Upper West Side of N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Man of the People
Jared Leto stops for photos with fans while leaving the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Tuesday.
Comedy Tonight
Awkwafina chats up her new Comedy Central project Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens during the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.
London Look
Nathalie Emmanuel is city chic while leaving the BBC Studios in London on Tuesday.
Soirée Style
Katie Holmes attends the Marc Cain Soirée during Berlin Fashion Week in Germany on Tuesday.
Date Night
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hit the Netflix premiere of Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace at Metrograph on Monday in N.Y.C.
Fall/Winter Preview
Taron Egerton arrives at Monday’s Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy looking dapper in his deep blue blazer.
Dynamic Duo
Troop Zero costars Allison Janney and Viola Davis attend the Amazon Studios film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday.
Think Outside the Box
Selena Gomez tries to guess what she’s holding during a game of “Can You Feel It?” on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Partners in Crime
The Gentlemen costars Charlie Hunnam and Matthew McConaughey discuss their upcoming film on Radio Andy at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Picard's Posse
Jeri Ryan, Marina Sirtis, Sir Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden are all smiles at the Star Trek: Picard premiere at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Monday in Hollywood.
Inside Season 6
Schitt’s Creek co-creator Daniel Levy discusses the show’s final season during the Pop TV segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour on Monday at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.