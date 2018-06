Star Tracks - Thursday, January 15, 2009

Anne Hathaway shimmers in Chanel Haute Couture as she arrives for the National Board of Review Awards on Wednesday at New York City’s Cipriani Dolci. Hathaway, who scored best best actress honors for her role in Rachel Getting Married, told PEOPLE the evening was a bit surreal. “This is more of a pinch-me-I’m-dreaming moment. I won an award next to Clint Eastwood,” she said. “I don’t know what to say about that but I’m freaking out.”