Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller and Pete Davidson Hang at the Knicks Game, Plus Kanye West, Julia Fox and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated January 13, 2022 12:41 PM

1 of 96

Three's Company

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller and Pete Davidson sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.

2 of 96

West Hollywood Nights

Credit: Splash News Online

Kanye West and Julia Fox hit up hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood on Jan. 13.

3 of 96

Big Win

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Also at the New York Knicks game, Sienna Miller arrives to watch the home team beat the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 12.

4 of 96

Game Night

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jacob Elordi and Noah Schnapp pose for photos as they head to the Knicks game at The Garden on Jan. 12.

5 of 96

Around Town

Credit: The Image Direct

Geena Davis slips on a hoodie and jeans to run errands around L.A. on Jan. 12.

6 of 96

Stunner Sunglasses

Credit: BFA

The Weeknd celebrates Fai Khadra and Oliver Peoples' collaboration at their cocktail and dinner party in L.A. on Jan. 12.

7 of 96

Model Behavior

Credit: BFA

Also there to celebrate close friend Fai Khadra at his Oliver Peoples collaboration event: Kendall Jenner.

8 of 96

Material World

Credit: Backgrid

Out in West Hollywood, Madonna exits Delilah after hanging out with a friend on Jan. 13.

9 of 96

Hey There!

Alana Haim arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 12 in L.A.

10 of 96

Late Night Chats

Credit: Splash News Online

Caitríona Balfe heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater in N.Y.C. to tape The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 12.  

11 of 96

Book Tour

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Lindsey Vonn promotes her new memoir Rise in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.

12 of 96

Cruising Through

Credit: Splash News Online

Newly engaged Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a bike ride around Malibu the morning of Jan. 12.

13 of 96

Tee Time

Credit: Cliff Hawkins/Getty

Mark Wahlberg checks his swing during the Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club on Jan. 12.

14 of 96

Checking Out

Credit: Backgrid

Channing Tatum leaves Hotel Bel-Air dressed casually on Jan. 11.

15 of 96

Challenge Accepted

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

Host Jimmy Fallon and Maggie Gyllenhaal take on the Random Instrument Challenge on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 11.

16 of 96

But First, Coffee

Credit: The IMage Direct

Selma Blair sports a "Bakers Gonna Bake" sweater while on a coffee date with Ron Carlson in L.A. on Jan. 11.

17 of 96

Winter Woes

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Bradley Cooper braves the cold as he steps out for a walk on Jan. 11 in N.Y.C.

18 of 96

Off to the Park

Credit: Backgrid

Out in Los Feliz, Malin Akerman takes her dog to the park on Jan. 11.

19 of 96

Class Is in Session

Credit: MEGA

Lori Harvey is ready to break a sweat as she heads to her pilates class in L.A. on Jan. 11.

20 of 96

One Woman Wonder

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Cecily Strong smiles on Jan. 11 at the curtain call for the one-woman play, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, at The Shed in N.Y.C. 

21 of 96

Fresh Start

Credit: Backgrid

Colton Underwood goes for a walk in his new neighborhood of Sherman Oaks on Jan. 11.

22 of 96

Go Lakers

Credit: Dan Grab

Logan and Jake Paul watch the Lakers game at the new Confirmed360 Super Suite with CEO Matt Ampolsky at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. 

23 of 96

Hot Wheel

Credit: Backgrid

Jacob Elordi takes his Onewheel out for a spin in Hollywood the morning of Jan. 11.

24 of 96

Rest & Relaxation

Credit: Backgrid

In Beverly Hills, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend head to a spa on Jan. 11. 

25 of 96

Put on a Smile

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sara Sampaio flashes a smile while out in L.A. on Jan. 11. 

26 of 96

Keeping the 'Peace'

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

Peacemaker (John Cena) stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 10 in N.Y.C.

27 of 96

Date Night

Credit: Backgrid

Out in West Hollywood, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept it comfy yet stylish while headed to Nobu for a late night dinner date on Jan. 10.

28 of 96

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

On a freezing N.Y.C. day, Christopher Meloni films a scene of Law and Order: Organized Crime in Midtown, Manhattan on Jan. 11.

29 of 96

Back in the City

Credit: The IMage Direct

Billy Porter returns to N.Y.C. and lands at JFK Airport after his trip to Miami on Jan. 10.

30 of 96

Ready to Roll

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Queen Latifah gets ready to film on the set of The Equalizer in N.Y.C. on Jan. 10.

31 of 96

On Location

Credit: Backgrid

John Malkovich walks around St. Mark's Square in Venice while filming The Ripley on Jan. 11. 

32 of 96

Looking Lovely

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Courtney Love poses at Fat Tony's clean time birthday in London at Borro Tuscan Bistro on Jan. 10.

33 of 96

Out for the Day

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Scout Willis parks and makes her way through L.A. on Jan. 10.

34 of 96

What a Star You Are

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

This is cool! This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 10.

35 of 96

Shorts Story

Credit: The IMage Direct

Jason Derulo steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, days after his incident at a Las Vegas casino.

36 of 96

No Sweat

Credit: The IMage Direct

Chantel Jeffries grabs her smoothie to-go in Los Angeles on Jan. 10.

37 of 96

Travel Style

Credit: Backgrid

Shawn Mendes keeps things casual in a hoodie as he arrives at the airport in Miami on Jan. 8. 

38 of 96

Marvel-ous Mackie

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Anthony Mackie takes part in a Q&A with fans during Fan Expo in New Orleans on Jan. 9. 

39 of 96

Retro 'Fit 

Credit: Backgrid

Rita Ora wears a '70s-inspired outfit while out and about in Double Bay, Australia, on Jan. 10. 

40 of 96

Game Time

Credit: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE/Getty

Halsey wears a face mask as they watch the L.A. Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies with boyfriend Alev Aydin on Jan. 9 at the Crypto.com Arena. 

41 of 96

Light Show

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Country star Riley Green lights up the stage during a stop on his We Out Here Tour in Atlanta on Jan. 8.

42 of 96

Sweat Session 

Credit: The Image Direct

Lori Harvey wears an all-black ensemble as she's seen leaving a Pilates class in L.A. on Jan. 9. 

43 of 96

Sweet Stroll

Credit: The IMage Direct

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland hold hands while out for a walk in L.A. on Jan. 8. 

44 of 96

Cozy to the 'Max'

Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty

Ava Max bundles up for a performance at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series on Jan. 9 in Indianapolis. 

45 of 96

Model Moves

Credit: Backgrid

Cindy Crawford is spotted out and about on a walk in Malibu on Jan. 9. 

46 of 96

Get Into It

Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty

Doja Cat touches down in Indianapolis to perform at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert on Jan. 8.

47 of 96

Masked Crusader

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck masks up as he steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

48 of 96

Double Shot

Credit: Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

DJ Pauly D enjoys the grand opening of Sugar Factory Philly in Philadelphia on Jan. 8.

49 of 96

Model Behavior

Credit: RACHPOOT/BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid make their exit after wrapping up a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

50 of 96

Scream Queens

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages via AP Images

Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and Melissa Barrera suit up in blazers for the SCREAM photo call in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7. 

51 of 96

Horror Nights

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages via AP Images

Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar and Jack Quaid pose on the red carpet at the SCREAM photo call in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7. 

52 of 96

Smiles in N.Y.C.

Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Drew Barrymore films with a giant feathery friend in N.Y.C. on Jan. 7. 

53 of 96

Late Night Chat

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kenan Thompson stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 6 in N.Y.C.

54 of 96

Coupled Up

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Colton Underwood takes a walk with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown in L.A. on Jan. 6. 

55 of 96

Holding Court

Credit: Sydney Low/CSM/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka of Japan gets to work against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their quaterfinal match at the WTA Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament in Australia on Jan. 7.

56 of 96

Center Stage

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ricky Gervais talks up season 3 of Netflix's After Life at the BFI Southbank on Jan. 6 in London.

57 of 96

Life's a Beach

Credit: HEM / BACKGRID

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard, enjoy a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Jan. 6.

58 of 96

Beverly Hills Babe

Credit: BACKGRID

Cindy Crawford makes her way to a spa in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6.

59 of 96

Purple Reign

Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

A casual Lucy Hale steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 6.

60 of 96

Crew Love

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The cast of HBO's Euphoria — Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Zendaya, Sam Levinson, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Dominic Fike, Maude Apatow, Austin Abrams and Angus Cloud — snap a selfie at the season 2 photocall at Goya Studios in L.A. on Jan. 5.

61 of 96

Peace Out

Credit: Splash News Online

Shawn Mendes hits the beach in Miami on Jan. 6.  

62 of 96

Like Father, Like Son

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Jack Nicholson's look-a-like son Ray leaves a pickup basketball game in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5.

63 of 96

Making a Splash

Credit: Ponyo_Kiki/BACKGRID

Kate Walsh has a blast on the beach while hanging out with her boyfriend Andrew Nixon (not pictured) in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 5.

64 of 96