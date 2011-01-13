Star Tracks: Thursday, January 13, 2011
UP IN ARMS
Check out the gun show! Kendra Wilkinson flaunts her hot bod Wednesday at a promotional event for weight-loss supplement Ab Cuts in Culver City, Calif.
ON HOME TURF
Jessica Alba caps off her team spirit at the Los Angeles Clippers game Wednesday at L.A.'s Staples Center. "Awesome Game!" the actress Tweeted after the Clippers beat the Miami Heat, 111-105.
CARD SHARKS
All bets are on for Katy Perry and Russell Brand at the blackjack table at Planet Hollywood Resort amp Casino in Las Vegas, where the couple helped Perry's grandmother celebrate a milestone birthday on Wednesday. "Happy 90th birthday grandma HUDSON!" she Tweeted. "You're the reason why!"
'BIG' STARS
Ginnifer Goodwin leaves her dieting controversy behind her as she joins HBO costars Bill Paxton, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Chloë Sevigny for the fifth and final season premiere of Big Love (airing Sunday) at the Directors Guild Of America in L.A. on Wednesday.
LANDING GEAR
After spending New Year's in Texas with Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds makes a low-key return to Los Angeles on Tuesday.
HIP CHECK
Zoe Saldana puts her engagement ring on display Wednesday at the premiere of her new film, Burning Palms, in Hollywood.
CHECK, PLEASE!
After her dinner date with Samantha Ronson two nights earlier, a solo Lindsay Lohan steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
ALL POLISHED
Hello, Chanel! Jessica Biel totes her high-fashion pumps and monogrammed Louis Vuitton handbag after a nail appointment in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
SHOE-IN!
Jenny McCarthy attends a designing session for ShoeDazzle in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Wednesday. The event benefited autism charity Generation Rescue.
BOXED OUT
Halle Berry takes her treat to go Wednesday while running errands with 2-year-old daughter Nahla in L.A.
TOWN MEETING
Jon Hamm lends Ben Affleck a supportive shoulder Wednesday, as the two celebrated their best ensemble cast win for The Town with a lunch at New York's storied 21 Club.
AWARD WORTHY
50 Cent and For Colored Girls star Kimberly Elise man the podium Wednesday while announcing the 42nd NAACP Image Award nominations at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills.
CHAIN GANG
David Beckham – whose wife Victoria is expecting their fourth child – gives the cameras a cheeky grin as he makes his way to another training session Wednesday in London.
BEVERLY THRILLS
Paris Hilton helps her aunt, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, celebrate her 42nd birthday Tuesday night in L.A. "dinner party at Frida. SO fun. Loved the mariachis," Richards Tweeted.
BOOT-Y MAN
Penn Badgley stays focused – and dry in a pair of wellies! – while filming scenes for Gossip Girl Wednesday in snow-laden New York.