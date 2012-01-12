Star Tracks: Thursday, January 12, 2012
REST ASSURED
Vanessa Hudgens snuggles up with boyfriend Austin Butler Wednesday at the Getty Center in Brentwood, Calif.
IT'S ELECTRIC!
Don't worry Justin – he won't hurt you! Bieber unveils the TOSY mRobo Robot Wednesday during the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
POINT GUARD
A dressed-down Rihanna gives a critical eye while watching the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Miami Heat 95-89 at the Staples Center in L.A. on Wednesday.
BEANIE BABE
Making a quick exit, Zac Efron keeps his cool Wednesday outside a recording studio in Santa Monica, Calif.
HAVING A LAUGH
Bradley Cooper pals around with A-Team costar Liam Neeson Wednesday at the L.A. premiere of the veteran actor's new flick, The Grey (in theaters Jan. 27).
GREEN LIVING
Golden Globe nominee Charlize Theron maintains her enviable figure with a salad to-go Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
Check Him Out
Even Miley's shoes are red hot as she hits the People's Choice Awards with her very handsome boyfriend Liam Hemsworth – of course she's Team Gale!
Chosen One
Demi Lovato brings glamour to the red carpet Wednesday night at the People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
'MEN' AT WORK
Two and a Half Men's Ashton Kutcher – showing off his new fresh-faced look – joins Jon Cryer to answer burning questions at the 2012 Television Critics Association Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday.
LAUGH FACTORY
Also bringing the LOL factor during the TCA tour: Golden Globe nominee Melissa McCarthy and Mike amp Molly costar Billy Gardell, who discuss their hit CBS sitcom on Wednesday.
ALL BOOKED UP
Jennifer Hudson autographs copies of her new memoir, I Got This: How I Changed My Ways and Lost What Weighed Me Down, Wednesday at a Weight Watchers center in New York.
THE CAPED ONE
Madonna makes a fashion statement all her own at the U.K. premiere of her latest directorial effort, W.E., Wednesday at London's Odeon Leicester Square.
'DRAGON' LADY
After making a red-hot appearance in Rome, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara steps out for some shopping in New York Wednesday with boyfriend Charles McDowell.
DOGGY RUN
Hugh Jackman follows after French bulldog Dali Wednesday while taking him for a walk in New York.
COSTUME DRAMA
Why so serious? Chace Crawford and guest star Ella Rae Peck get into character Wednesday on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl.