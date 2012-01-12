Star Tracks: Thursday, January 12, 2012

Hudgens snuggles up to boyfriend Austin Butler in Brentwood, Calif. Plus: Rihanna, Zac Efron, Bradley Cooper and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

REST ASSURED

Credit: Ramey

Vanessa Hudgens snuggles up with boyfriend Austin Butler Wednesday at the Getty Center in Brentwood, Calif.

2 of 15

IT'S ELECTRIC!

Credit: Gary Neal/Startraks

Don't worry Justin – he won't hurt you! Bieber unveils the TOSY mRobo Robot Wednesday during the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

3 of 15

POINT GUARD

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

A dressed-down Rihanna gives a critical eye while watching the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Miami Heat 95-89 at the Staples Center in L.A. on Wednesday.

4 of 15

BEANIE BABE

Credit: GSI Media

Making a quick exit, Zac Efron keeps his cool Wednesday outside a recording studio in Santa Monica, Calif.

5 of 15

HAVING A LAUGH

Credit: Todd Williamson/WireImage

Bradley Cooper pals around with A-Team costar Liam Neeson Wednesday at the L.A. premiere of the veteran actor's new flick, The Grey (in theaters Jan. 27).

6 of 15

GREEN LIVING

Credit: Ramey

Golden Globe nominee Charlize Theron maintains her enviable figure with a salad to-go Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

7 of 15

Check Him Out

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Even Miley's shoes are red hot as she hits the People's Choice Awards with her very handsome boyfriend Liam Hemsworth – of course she's Team Gale!

8 of 15

Chosen One

Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Demi Lovato brings glamour to the red carpet Wednesday night at the People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.

9 of 15

'MEN' AT WORK

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Two and a Half Men's Ashton Kutcher – showing off his new fresh-faced look – joins Jon Cryer to answer burning questions at the 2012 Television Critics Association Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday.

10 of 15

LAUGH FACTORY

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Also bringing the LOL factor during the TCA tour: Golden Globe nominee Melissa McCarthy and Mike amp Molly costar Billy Gardell, who discuss their hit CBS sitcom on Wednesday.

11 of 15

ALL BOOKED UP

Credit: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Jennifer Hudson autographs copies of her new memoir, I Got This: How I Changed My Ways and Lost What Weighed Me Down, Wednesday at a Weight Watchers center in New York.

12 of 15

THE CAPED ONE

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

Madonna makes a fashion statement all her own at the U.K. premiere of her latest directorial effort, W.E., Wednesday at London's Odeon Leicester Square.

13 of 15

'DRAGON' LADY

Credit: Pacific Coast News

After making a red-hot appearance in Rome, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara steps out for some shopping in New York Wednesday with boyfriend Charles McDowell.

14 of 15

DOGGY RUN

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Hugh Jackman follows after French bulldog Dali Wednesday while taking him for a walk in New York.

15 of 15

COSTUME DRAMA

Credit: Jason Winslow/Splash News Online

Why so serious? Chace Crawford and guest star Ella Rae Peck get into character Wednesday on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl.

By People Staff