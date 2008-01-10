Star Tracks - Thursday, January 10, 2008
GOOD PAIR DAY
While leaving a Hollywood dance studio on Wednesday, an overloaded but happy Hilary Duff proves that a woman can never have too many pairs of shoes.
TWO FOR THE MONEY
Katie Holmes – with husband Tom Cruise – sparkles like a shiny coin at Wednesday's Los Angeles premiere of Mad Money, where she expressed happiness when asked about Nicole Kidman's pregnancy.
BLONDE AMBITION
Mom-to-be – and recently engaged! – Jessica Alba mixes things up, going blonde (thanks to a wig!) for a photo shoot Wednesday in Los Angles.
GOOD GRIP
Halle Berry holds tight to her model beau Gabriel Aubry during a joint excursion Wednesday in Los Angeles. With her their baby due in March, the actress recently said she's feeling "fantastic" and that she wants "to stay pregnant forever."
HOMECOMING QUEEN
Gisele Bündchen is always at home on the runway. But Wednesday, the Brazilian supermodel was truly at home, modeling for designer Colcci during Rio Fashion Week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
STOCKING UP
He may be single – but John Mayer isn't letting his break up with Minka Kelly get him down. The singer stayed busy Wednesday with a stop at a Los Angeles-area pet store to stock up on supplies and, earlier, with a jog on the beach.
THE BIRTHDAY GIRL
With Prince William away at military training, a buttoned-up Kate Middleton makes a solo exit from Tom Aiken's restaurant in the Chelsea neighborhood of London Wednesday after celebrating her 26th birthday with family.
SOPHIA'S CHOICE
After Chaka Khan made her debut performance in The Color Purple as Sophia, show producer Oprah Winfrey – who made the role famous in the movie version – visited the singer Wednesday to give her a congratulatory hug at the Broadway Theatre in New York.
DOGGIE DAY CARE
Pete Wentz keeps his frown-faced pooch on a short leash Wednesday during an afternoon stroll with girlfriend Ashlee Simpson in Los Angeles, where the trio hit up Starbucks.
LOW PROFILE
Mary-Kate Olsen is on the hunt, digging through her handbag in front of Bubby's restaurant in the TriBeCa section of Manhattan on Tuesday.
WALKING IT OFF
Lindsay Lohan, who is facing a lawsuit stemming from her DUI car chase last July, finds a little solitude Wednesday in Los Angeles while on a break from her community service commitment.
COUNTER PRODUCTIVE
During a visit to the Dooney amp Bourke store in Manhattan Tuesday, Hayden Panettiere is on the clock – greeting customers and posing for photos with fans – to promote her new limited edition bag, the Hayden.
READER'S DELIGHT
After lunching with a friend, Orlando Bloom stops to scan the stacks at a local newsstand in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
LADIES FIRST
Matthew McConaughey follows Kate Hudson's lead on their way into a photo shoot Tuesday to promote the upcoming film Fool's Gold in Santa Monica, Calif. The movie is set for release Feb. 8.
CARRY ALL
Is he accepting tips? Peter Sarsgaard plays daddy – and bellhop! – as he totes daughter Ramona, 15 months, and a suitcase near his home in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Tuesday.