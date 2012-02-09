Star Tracks: Thursday, February 9, 2012

Kelly prepares to hit the runway at the Heart Truth fashion show in N.Y.C. Plus: George Clooney, Heidi Klum, Ryan Gosling and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

SHOW OF ENTHUSIASM

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/Sipa

Minka Kelly readies for the runway backstage at the Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection 2012 Fashion Show Wednesday in New York, where she wore a custom creation by Diane von Furstenberg.

HOT TOPICS

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Say what?! Oscar nominee George Clooney speaks his mind Wednesday at New York Times' TimesTalks series in West Hollywood.

Back in Action

Credit: Jason Kempin/WireImage

After breaking her silence about her split from Seal, Heidi Klum sparkles for a good cause at amfAR's Inspiration Gala Wednesday in New York City.

BLONDE AMBITION

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Also at the amfAR benefit: Lindsay Lohan, who beams brightly while making her way into the gala in New York on Wednesday.

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

All together now! This Means War costars Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Tom Hardy share a picture-perfect moment at the movie's Hollywood premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Wednesday.

PACK LEADER

Credit: GSI Media

Looks like those boxing lessons have paid off! Ryan Gosling flaunts his fit form Wednesday in Bangkok, Thailand, where he's shooting his latest film, Only God Forgives.

HITTING A 'HI' NOTE

Credit: Splash News Online

After Smash's big debut, the show's stars Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty get back to work, shooting scenes for their musical series Wednesday in New York.

SWEET SCOOP

Credit: Milton Ventura/Broadimage

We all scream for ice cream! Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 6, indulge in some frozen treats Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

STANDING TALL

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw strike a sweet pose upon arriving back to their New York City hotel Wednesday following an appearance on The View.

HANDY MAN

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Jon Hamm carts his own carry-ons Wednesday before catching a departing flight out of Los Angeles International Airport.

GETTING CHEEKY

Credit: Landov

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge proves she's tickled pink by her visit to the National Portrait Gallery in London Wednesday, her first solo public engagement, where she viewed the work of artist Lucian Freud.

MOMMY'S WAY

Credit: Guillermo Bosch/INF

Sarah Jessica Parker takes the lead while walking son James Wilkie, 9, to school in New York City on Wednesday.

PETAL POWER

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Vanessa Hudgens takes a pretty pause outside LIVE! with Kelly studios Wednesday in New York, where she promoted Friday's release of her new movie Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

SPEED RACER

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Patrick Dempsey has some wheel fun Wednesday at a cycling event in honor of the upcoming Amgen Tour of California race in Beverly Hills.

CROSS HER HEART

Credit: John Parra/WireImage

Adriana Lima really gets to the heart of the matter during a Valentine's themed appearance at a Victoria's Secret store in New York's Soho neighborhood on Wednesday.

