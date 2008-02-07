Star Tracks - Thursday, February 7, 2008
THE CHARLIZE ROSE SHOW
Charlize Theron is honored in Cambridge, Mass., as Havard's Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year. The actress and a pair of new friends – student members of the school's historic theatrical society – rode in a parade through Harvard Square on Thursday.
ROCK & SHOP
In town to perform with the Spice Girls at the Nassau Coliseum, Victoria Beckham indulges in a little pre-show shopping trip Wednesday, hitting up New York's Tom Ford and Donna Karan stores.
BIG SHOTS
At a star-studded event sponsored by Gucci to raise money for UNICEF and her own non-profit organization Raising Malawi at the United Nations on Wednesday, host Madonna – with daughter Lourdes, 11 – greets guests Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise and Rosie O'Donnell.
BLACK BEAUTIES
Also at Madonna's bash, mom-to-be Gwen Stefani and the equally stunning Demi Moore (both in black Gucci gowns) chat and pose for pictures while their husbands Gavin Rossdale and Ashton Kutcher (not pictured) mingle.
See all your favorite stars and what they wore to the glamorous charity event.
BABY STEPS
With a little guidance and a helping hand, Halle Berry steps with caution as she leaves a friends Hollywood home Wednesday.
SUSHI TO GO
With the writers' strike still on, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn get to spend some quality time together, enjoying a sushi lunch Wednesday in Los Angeles.
STREET SCENE
While furniture shopping in Manhattan Wednesday, Josh Hartnett and Helena Christensen take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather and leave their winter weather gear at home.
AFTER DINNER STROLL
After dining at an eatery in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday, Ben Affleck walks off some calories with a stroll back to his waiting car.
TRUE BLUE
In a blue bubble dress – and a beaming smile – Jennifer Lopez glows as she enters the Marchesa fashion show Wednesday in New York. Recently, the singer's father confirmed that she and husband Marc Anthony are expecting twins.
IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT
After spending a week in the psych ward at UCLA Medical Center, Britney Spears leaves the facility behind Wednesday as she drives out of the hospital parking lot.
WELL RED
Hilary Swank works the red carpet – in a matching jacket! – Wednesday at Germany's Golden Camera Awards in Berlin. The annual awards are handed out by German TV magazine Höorzu to international actors, musicians and organizations.
WITH HONORS
Fresh off the premiere of The Hottie and The Nottie, Paris Hilton smiles triumphantly Wednesday while accepting the Harvard Lampoon Woman of the Year Award at the Ivy League school in Cambridge, Mass.
'TODAY' TRIPPER
A fresh-faced Heidi Klum arrives at Manhattan's Rockefeller Center early Wednesday for an appearance on the Today show.
CHOKED UP
Ashton Kutcher adds a goth touch to his look Wednesday, accessorizing his button-down shirt with a skinny skull scarf before heading into a lunch meeting at New York City restaurant Serafina.
JAM SESSION
A love of music must run in the family! Melissa Joan Hart – who's expecting her second child – rocks out with son Mason, 2, and her musician husband Mark Wilkerson at the Grammy Style Studio at Los Angeles's Smashbox Studios on Wednesday.