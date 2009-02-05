Star Tracks: Thursday, February 5, 2009

EASY RIDERS

On-again couple Pink and Cary Hart take a pit stop during a romantic motorcycle ride Wednesday in Malibu. The pair stopped at a gas station, where they reportedly pumped gas for each other and shared a kiss.

WRAP STAR

Gwen Stefani keeps 5-month-old son Zuma snuggled in a sling as her little guy checks out the action while arriving Thursday in London with husband Gavin Rossdale and 2-year-old son Kingston (not pictured).

MR. & MRS.

Settling into married life, newlyweds Josh Duhamel and Fergie step out to West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont Wednesday for the Vanity Fair amp Krug Dinner hosted by RampB singer Keyshia Cole.

SKIRTING THE ISSUE

The ever-stylish Rihanna turns heads in her miniskirt (from Sienna Miller's Twenty8Twelve line) after catching a movie at outdoor shopping mall, The Grove, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

HAT STUFF

A fedora-sporting Jake Gyllenhaal goes incognito Wednesday during an afternoon out with girlfriend Reese Witherspoon (not pictured) at the Beverly Glen Market Place in Los Angeles.

B-GIRL

She's a baller! Kate Walsh shows she can take on the guys while shooting hoops on the set with her Private Practice costars Tuesday in Venice Beach, Calif.

'FROCK' PARTY

A stylish Ginnifer Goodwin – in a Camilla and Marc frock – gets friendly with the equally fashionable Zoe Kravitz during a party for her movie He's Just Not That Into You Wednesday at New York's Soho Grand Hotel. The Big Love star also joked with PEOPLE about her elaborate outfit, saying it took an "army of construction workers" to dress her.

PICK-UP ARTIST

Taking a break from judging the new crop of contestants on American Idol, Paula Abdul scopes out the goods – and even snags some for herself – at the Grammy Style Studio on Wednesday at West Hollywood's Smashbox/Quixote Studios.

RETRO CHIC

With photographers swirling around her, fitness expert Kim Kardashian – in an old-school Prince T-shirt – keeps her cool during a night out at West Hollywood lounge Coco de Ville.

BALANCING ACT

No shoes, no problem! Matthew McConaughey gets in yet another workout, skateboarding his way down a Malibu street with a rolling pole to help him along on Wednesday.

BRIGHT SMILE

Color me happy! A beaming Hilary Duff adds a little color to her afternoon, stopping by a local furniture store in Studio City, Calif., on Wednesday.

WORKING IT

Supermodel Cindy Crawford shows off her tiptop shape during a beach stroll Wednesday in Malibu.

PIANO MAN

Grinning from ear-to-ear, American Idol runner-up David Archuleta takes the stage for a performance Wednesday at Vic amp Angelo's pizza restaurant in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The singer will kick off his first solo tour in Virginia Beach, Va., on Feb. 24.

ON THE MOVE

After celebrating the Super Bowl with girlfriend Samantha Ronson, Lindsay Lohan gets back to business, running errands Wednesday in Los Angeles.

BEVERAGE SERVICE

Bundled against the winter chill, Hugh Jackman warms up Wednesday with a coffee run in New York's West Village neighborhood.

