Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Have Date Night in L.A., Plus Jennifer Lawrence, Mariska Hargitay and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated February 02, 2021 11:05 AM

1 of 105

Hand in Hand

Credit: London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Bachelorette couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark head out for a date night in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday. 

2 of 105

Out with a Bang

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence wears a red wig with blunt bangs as she films a scene in the snow for Don't Look Up on Wednesday in Framingham, Massachusetts. 

3 of 105

Keeping Warm

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay bundles up while on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

4 of 105

Snapping Pics

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. go for a walk in snowy N.Y.C. and snap photos along the way on Wednesday. 

5 of 105

She's So Fancy

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Iggy Azalea stops for gas and snacks in Beverly Hills on Thursday. 

6 of 105

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Dua Lipa wears a leather coat, jeans and boots as she makes her way through L.A. on Tuesday.

7 of 105

Squeaky Clean

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict tag team the dishes in the kitchen with Dawn soap.

8 of 105

On the Go

Credit: MEGA

Zoey Deutch heads to her early morning workout session on Wednesday.

9 of 105

Horsing Around

Credit: BACKGRID

Tessa Thompson smiles wide while taking a horseback riding lesson in Sydney, Australia's Centennial Park on Tuesday.

10 of 105

Side Eye

Credit: Jack Abuin/ZUMA

Antonio Banderas attends the 35th Goya Awards press conference on Tuesday at Cinema Academy in Madrid, Spain.

11 of 105

Paper Doll

Credit: BACKGRID

Rose Byrne holds a package of toilet paper as she and costar Paul Sparks (not pictured) film scenes for Physical at a Los Angeles strip mall on Tuesday.

12 of 105

Dinner Date

Credit: Photographer Group/MEGA

Tiffany Haddish heads to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

13 of 105

About Face

Credit: SplashNews.com

Dakota Johnson takes five on Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of Am I Ok?

14 of 105

Peace Out

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Jamie Chung makes a style statement on Tuesday while out in Pasadena, California.

15 of 105

Mornings with Milo

Credit: Backgrid

Kaia Gerber steps out for morning coffee at Alfred Coffee with pup Milo on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

16 of 105

Blizzard Buddies

Credit: MEGA

Justin Theroux takes dog Kuma for a walk on Tuesday in Washington Square Park the day after N.Y.C. had almost two feet of snow.

17 of 105

Sweat Life

Credit: The Image Direct

Eiza González sports her workout gear as she fuels up with a green juice on Tuesday in L.A.

18 of 105

Under the Radar

Credit: The Image Direct

Gigi Hadid is barely recognizable under a baseball cap, sunglasses and face mask as she bundles up to head to a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

19 of 105

All-Black Ensemble

Credit: BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner is seen leaving lunch with friends in black leggings and a sweatshirt on Monday in Beverly Hills. 

20 of 105

Fueling Up

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Eiza González shows off her toned abs in a crop top as she stops by a gas station on Monday in L.A. 

21 of 105

Going Green

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Cara Santana doubles up on iced matchas from Cha Cha Matcha on Monday in West Hollywood. 

22 of 105

Buttoned Up

Credit: The Image Direct

Sarah Paulson is seen in character as Linda Tripp on set of American Crime Story: Impeachment on Monday in L.A. 

23 of 105

Red Alert

Credit: The Image Direct

Julianne Hough heads to the grocery store after finishing a workout on Sunday in L.A.

24 of 105

Cute & Cuddly

Credit: The image Direct

Selma Blair cuddles her new Golden Retriever puppy while out in L.A. on Sunday.

25 of 105

Lilac Look

Credit: Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez dresses in an all lilac sweatsuit to run errands in Miami on Monday.

26 of 105

Weekend Vibes

Credit: DIGGZY/Splash News Online

Bachelor star Nick Viall and girlfriend Natalie Joy hike up Runyon Canyon on Saturday in L.A.

27 of 105

Pizza Please

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein deliver pizzas to the How It Ends cast and crew in the 2022 Acura MDX to celebrate the film's virtual Sundance Film Festival premiere on Saturday in Studio City, California.

28 of 105

Rise & Shine

Credit: SplashNews.com

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor steps out on a sunny day in Manchester with her mom and sister.

29 of 105

Dashing Dates

Credit: GIO/SAL/BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get all dolled up for a romantic date night at Sapgos Restaurant late Sunday night in L.A.

30 of 105

Retail Run

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker has bags full of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker merch in hand as she leaves her store on Sunday in N.Y.C.

31 of 105

Game On

Credit: SplashNews.com

Lily James plays a round of table tennis with actor Shazad Latif while filming What's Love Got to Do with It in Southwark, London.

32 of 105

Music Mode

Credit: MEGA

Blake Shelton dresses casually as he heads over to the studio in Burbank, California on Sunday.

33 of 105

Major Milestone

Credit: SplashNews.com

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke celebrates one year being sober with husband Sean at the beach on Sunday.

34 of 105

True Gentleman