Keanu Reeves Films John Wick: Chapter 4 in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Lopez, Melissa McCarthy and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated February 03, 2022 12:14 PM

1 of 95

Thumbs Up

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

While in N.Y.C. filming the next John Wick, Keanu Reeves sends a thumbs up to the crew as he shoots scenes in the snow on Feb. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 95

Inside Scoop

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez heads to Today with Hoda & Jenna to chat about her upcoming romcom Marry Me in N.Y.C. on Feb. 3.

3 of 95

Pure Comedy

Credit: Backgrid

Funny gal Melissa McCarthy gets animated while on the phone out in Sherman Oaks, California on Feb. 3.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 95

Let the Games Begin

Credit: Andrea Verdelli/Getty

Jackie Chan poses for photos with a group of children on the Great Wall of China after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch relay on Feb. 3.

Advertisement

5 of 95

Here for the Home Team

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Lindsey Vonn makes it clear who she's rooting for at the New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.

6 of 95

Royal Outing

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton joins in-laws Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their visit to the Prince's Foundation in London's former docklands at Trinity Buoy Wharf in London on Feb. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 95

Go Knicks!

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Sienna Miller and Oli Green root for the Knicks as they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 95

Add to Cart

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

In London, FKA twigs shops at Vivienne Westwood in Mayfair on Feb. 2.

Advertisement

9 of 95

Too Hot to Handle

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Host Jimmy Fallon and Maluma snap a photo backstage at The Tonight Show on Feb. 2 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 95

'Reach' for the Stars

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Willa Fitzgerald and Alan Ritchson arrive at the premiere of Amazon Prime's Reacher on Feb. 2 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 95

Heart Eyes

Credit: Backgrid

Tom Holland looks over his shoulder to share a smile on The One Show in London on Feb. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 95

Melrose Moment

Credit: The Image Direct

Suki Waterhouse leaves Byredo on Melrose in L.A. looking effortlessly chic on Feb. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 95

Out in the Big Apple

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

With his hat in hand, Tim McGraw leaves N.Y.C.'s Greenwich Hotel on Feb. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 95

At the Red-y

Credit: MEGA

Sebastian Stan gives photographers a salute while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 95

On the Ball

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Kate Middleton shows off her sporty side on Feb. 2 at a rugby training session in London after being named patron of the Rugby Football Union. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 95

Guess Who's Back?

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

The guys of jackass forever — Ehren McGhehey, Eric André, Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius and Jason Acuña — get together at the film's Hollywood premiere on Feb. 1. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 95

Face First

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Also at the jackass forever premiere on Feb. 1: Tyler, the Creator. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 95

The Masked Singer

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Björk performs at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 during her latest stop on the Cornucopia tour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 95

Out 'Late'

Credit: Shutterstock

Faith Hill bundles up outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Feb. 1. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 95

Major Moment

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Siblings Prince and Paris Jackson head to the opening night of MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, at the Neil Simon Theatre in N.Y.C. on Feb. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 95

To the Point

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Liam Neeson greets the crowd on Feb. 1 during a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 95

Shop to It

Credit: Backgrid

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman indulge in a little retail therapy in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 95

No Sweat

Credit: Ben Trivett

Earl Sweatshirt hits the stage on Feb. 1 during the San Francisco stop of the ÑBA Leather tour at the Warfield Theater. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 95

Oh, Baby

Credit: Digital Brand Architects/Marc Patrick

Influencer Aimee Song celebrates her upcoming first baby at the home of Digital Brand Architects partner Vanessa Flaherty, with guests including Amanda Kloots and Chriselle Lim.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 95

Laugh Out Loud

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

In N.Y.C., Mariska Hargitay and Jason Biggs share laughs on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 95

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Jaimie Alexander walks arm-in-arm with David Raymond at a farmers' market in L.A. on Jan. 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 95

Winding Down

Credit: Rachpoot/Splash News Online

Sara Sampaio grabs coffee after leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 95

Seaside Shoot

Credit: Courtesy

Vanessa Hudgens jets off to Cabo San Lucas to shoot Caliwater's 2022 summer campaign at Cuvée in Los Cabos' premier villa, Seaside La Casita.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 95

Shoot for the Moon 

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Halle Berry strikes a pose at the Moonfall premiere, in partnership with Lexus, at the Museum of the Moon in Hollywood on Jan. 31. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 95

Sporty Style

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Bella Hadid shows off her street style as she's spotted out and about in London on Feb. 1. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 95

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Ariana DeBose is nominated for BAFTA's Rising Star Award on Feb. 1 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 95

Stars on Set

Credit: Backgrid

Idris Elba bundles up to shoot scenes for Luther in London on Jan. 31. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 95

Leather Weather

Credit: MEGA

Lisa Ling is all smiles as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her new HBO Max show Take Out with Lisa Ling in L.A. on Jan. 31. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 95

Lots of Laughs

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Comedian Bridget Everett talks her cabaret career with Late Night host Seth Meyers on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 95

Retail Therapy

Credit: Backgrid

Scout Willis keeps things casual as she runs errands in jeans and a white shirt in L.A. on Jan. 31. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 95

Chilly City

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman layers up in a black sweater and wool coat in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 95

Birthday Bash

Credit: Ryanner Alba - Phraa

Maluma celebrates his latest collaboration with Hennessy and his 28th birthday in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 95

Pup Patrol

Credit: The Image Direct

Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes take their dogs for a walk in Vancouver on Jan. 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 95

Cheering Squad

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Rebel Wilson cheers on the Los Angeles Rams at the NFC Championship Game in L.A. on Jan. 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 95

Court-side Smile

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Ludacris smiles courtside while watching the L.A. Lakers and Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 95

No Bones About It

Credit: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian wears a skeleton onesie while running errands in Calabasas on Jan. 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 95

How Fetching!

Credit: Splash News Online

Zach Braff plays fetch with his dog while out at a dog park in L.A. on Jan. 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 95

Taboo Topics

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Boy George performs during the 20th anniversary charity concert performance of Taboo on Jan. 30 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 95

Acceptance Speech

Credit: Splash News Online

Antonio Banderas shows off his award at the Carmen Awards in Málaga, Spain on Jan. 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 95

Breaking Bad Reunion

Former Breaking Bad costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston sign bottles of their Dos Hombres Mezcal in Las Vegas on Jan. 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 95

You Love to See It

Credit: Backgrid

Andrew Garfield heads to a coffee shop after playing tennis in Malibu on Jan. 28. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 95

Magic Mushrooms

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Katy Perry delivers an epic Saturday Night Live performance of "When I'm Gone" in New York City on Jan. 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 95

Lip Service

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Off to the races! Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross share a smooch while attending the 2022 Pegasus World Cup in Hallandale, Florida, on Jan. 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 95

Catch the Wave

Credit: David Benito/Getty

Javier Bardem flashes a wave at the Feroz Awards in Zaragoza, Spain, on Jan. 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 95

Forces of Nature

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Joseph Sikora and La La Anthony complement one another at the premiere of Power Book IV: Force at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 95

New Atlanta

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Quavo stands out while sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 95

Team Jacob

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Twilight star Taylor Lautner looks dapper for his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 95

Set Sighting

Credit: The IMage direct

John Krasinski films Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan near the White House in Washington D.C. on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 95

Pretty in Pink

Credit: The Image Direct

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn goes on a Starbucks run on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 95

Fueling Up

Credit: Backgrid

After hitting a workout, Kaia Gerber grabs food at Erewhon in L.A. on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 95

All About 'Girls'

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Addison Rae is all smiles as she steps out in L.A. on Jan. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 95

Dinner Dates

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dine out at Pastis Restaurant on Jan. 28 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 95

Lots of Laughs

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jamie Dornan and Carey Mulligan reunite at the Belfast special screening on Jan. 26 in L.A.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 95

Flawless in Fendi

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

In Paris, Noomi Rapace stuns at the Fendi Spring 2022 Couture show on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 95

Shopping in Style

Credit: Backgrid

Dressed in red leather, Katy Perry goes shopping at Dover Street Market in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 95

Coming to Disney+

Credit: Gerard Binks/Getty

On the set of the new Marvel series Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke prepares to film at The Piece Hall on Jan. 27 in Halifax, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 95

Put Your Hands Together!

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wyclef Jean performs at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gala dinner with CBX at the Cultural Palace on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 95

Late Night Chat

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Hudson arrives in N.Y.C. to guest star on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 95