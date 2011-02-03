Star Tracks: Thursday, February 3, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

SOLO MAN

Credit: Fern/Splash News Online

After grabbing dinner with girlfriend Ashley Greene over the weekend, a stylish Joe Jonas heads out on his own in West Hollywood Wednesday.

SUNNY OUTLOOK

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Looking good is the best revenge! Cheryl Burke silences her body critics while making a splash in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday. The Dancing with the Stars hoofer's revealing book, Dancing Lessons, hits stores Feb. 14.

FRENCH EXIT

Credit: Le Floch/Sipa

Parisians, read all about it! After squashing pregnancy rumors, Hilary Duff spreads the word about her young-adult novel, Elixir, in Paris on Thursday. "French paps! Lol. They are actually very friendly here," she Tweeted recently.

STEPPING IN

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

A bundled-up Katherine Heigl braves the wet weather Wednesday in New York City – just days after replacing Halle Berry in the film New Year's Eve.

IF THE SHOE FITS...

Credit: X17

Heidi Klum heads out to dinner at Matsuhisa with the man who still makes her toes curl – husband Seal – Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

PURPLE REIGN

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Justin Bieber gets set to view his new 3D film, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, at its New York premiere Wednesday. "Thanks 2 the fans for 2nite," he Tweeted. "Its all because of u."

A PEACEFUL NOTE

Credit: Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Sipa

Ricky Martin takes a night off from daddy duty Wednesday to attend the launch of Target's deluxe version of his latest album, Musica + Alma + Sexo, at New York's Highline Ballroom.

FEELING BULLISH?

Credit: Michael Probst/AP

Talk about grabbing a bull by the horns! Paris Hilton poses outside of Germany's stock exchange in Frankfurt Thursday, where the heiress is in town to promote Rich Prosecco canned wine.

STREET CHIC

Credit: INF

Stepping out in a low-cut top, Beyoncé dares to bare Wednesday in spite of the icy New York weather.

BLACK MAGIC

Credit: XposurePhoto

After visiting London a day earlier, Nicole Richie jets to Paris Wednesday, where she joins husband Joel Madden for some one-on-one time.

A LEG UP

Credit: Bill Davila/startraks

American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez gives a sultry gaze while showing off her toned legs in New York Wednesday, when she was announced as Venus Embrace's first-ever global brand ambassador.

'MAD' DASH

Credit: Splash News Online

Following a dapper outing at the SAG Awards, Jon Hamm rejoins girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt in New York Wednesday, where the casual couple stepped out for a stroll in New York.

BLUE STREAK

Credit: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

Private Practice star Kate Walsh – who recently launched a unisex fragrance called Boyfriend! – swings by New York in a little blue number for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman on Wednesday.

WINDOW SHOPPING

Credit: Michael Simon

Who doesn't love chocolate? Minka Kelly admires the display at the Godiva Valentine's pop-up boutique on New York's Fifth Avenue on Wednesday.

'FACE' TIME

Credit: Splash News Online

After making a cameo on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg gets back to work Wednesday, stopping to wave as he enters the social network's headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.

