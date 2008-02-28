Star Tracks - Thursday, February 28, 2008
MAKING A SPECTACLE
Mary-Kate Olsen has a prime view – but can she see? – at the Giambattista Valli runway show outside the Eiffel Tower Thursday as part of Paris Fashion Week. While the actress took in the show solo, her sister Ashley has joined her in the French capital.
PAL AROUND
While sipping on some cool drinks, longtime pals Lauren Conrad and Lauren "Lo" Bosworth engage in girl talk Wednesday while out for an easy stroll in Hollywood.
LEADING MAN
Tom Cruise leads the way for wife Katie Holmes as the couple hit one of
their favorite restaurants, Cut, for a dinner date with friends Will and
Jada Pinkett Smith on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
PARTY PEOPLE
After the double date with pals Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, party animal Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett cut out of the Beverly Hills restaurant.
A LEG UP
Back at work after a Jamaican getaway, Rihanna shows off her long legs in a sexy costume Wednesday while performing in the Irish capital at the Royal Dublin Society.
DRIVER'S ED
After visiting Italy for Milan Fashion Week, Lindsay Lohan is back to less glamorous activities during a day at a traffic school in Culver City, Calif., on Wednesday.
GET THE POINT?
Christina Ricci spins a captivating story Monday while promoting her fantasy flick, Penelope, on MTV's TRL. In the whimsical movie, which opens Friday, the actress plays an heiress born with a pig snout for a nose.
WHAT'S BAKING?
With a bun in the oven, Tori Spelling has her arms full with son Liam, 11 months, during a visit to a Los Angeles bakery on Wednesday. The pregnant actress recently got real with PEOPLE, revealing an exclusive excerpt from her memoir, sTORI Telling.
DOG WALKER
While out in New York City Wednesday, Sandra Bullock does most of the walking for two lucky dogs.
WALKING TALL
Dressed more casually than in her recent music video shoot, Mariah Carey accepts a guiding hand Wednesday in New York City while walking in mile-high platform sandals.
USING PROTECTION
Natalie Portman shields her velvet dress from the rain as she arrives at an Alberta Ferretti-sponsored private screening of The Other Boleyn Girl Tuesday in New York City.
COLD COMFORT
Who's that bundled up star? It's Julia Roberts, keeping a warm sense of humor while flashing her famous grin Wednesday in New York City.
MEMORY LANE
After a Norwegian court agreed to postpone her upcoming hearing, it's moving day for Amy Winehouse, who loaded up a few personal keepsakes Wednesday in London.
DARK DAY
She skipped the Oscar afterparties for burgers at home, but on Wednesday Jessica Alba was ready for a lunch out. The pregnant star strolled the streets of West Hollywood after grabbing a bite with fiancé Cash Warren (not pictured).
ALONE STAR
Back from his Jamaican vacation with rumored girlfriend Rihanna, a sporty Chris Brown goes it alone at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday.
GUT FEELING
Discipline singer Janet Jackson has some belly laughs with Damien Fahey on Tuesday while visiting MTV's TRL studio in New York City.