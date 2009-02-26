Star Tracks: Thursday, February 26, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 16

KONICHIWA!

Credit: Shizuo Kambayashi/AP

Fresh from his stint as the Oscars host, Hugh Jackman returns to his movie-star role, promoting his film Australia with Nicole Kidman on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

ALL ABOUT 'MOI'

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

A fashion-forward Jennifer Aniston (in a Balenciaga minidress) puts the squeeze on her Marley amp Me costar Owen Wilson during a press event in Paris for their film on Wednesday. Aniston flew to the City of Light after her Oscars date night with beau John Mayer, while Wilson has been sightseeing for several days in France with ladylove Kate Hudson.

3 of 16

TOUR DE FRANCE

Credit: KCSPresse/Splash News Online

Before teaming up with Jennifer Aniston to promote Marley amp Me, Owen Wilson steps out with on-again girlfriend Kate Hudson Wednesday in Normandy, France, where they took a private tour of the Normandy Cemetery (which houses the remains of soldiers who died during D-Day in World War II).

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

ALL EYES ON HER

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

A gushing Gwyneth Paltrow – who's defending her lifestyle Web site Goop.com – enjoys a moment in the spotlight Wednesday as she hosts a benefit for Bent On Learning, a non-profit that sets up yoga and meditation classes in public schools, at the Stephan Weiss Studio in New York City.

Advertisement

5 of 16

'HI' FIVE

Credit: Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty

Eva Mendes plays it coy as she promotes the film Live! in Rome on Thursday. In the thriller, Mendes plays a TV executive, who is profiled in a documentary as she produces a reality show based on Russian roulette.

6 of 16

SIX PACK

Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

It's a night on Broadway for the whole family! Brad Pitt, along with daughter Shiloh, 2, and son Pax, 5, lead the way as Angelina Jolie follows close behind with son Maddox, 7, and daughter Zahara, 4, after seeing the Disney musical The Little Mermaid on Wednesday. The family is in the Big Apple while Jolie films her new movie Salt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

HAVE A NICE DAY

Credit: Sakura/WENN

Let me hear you scream! Katy Perry belts out her hits – with a few extra smiles – during a performance Wednesday at the Manchester Academy 1 in Manchester.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

BAGGAGE HANDLER

Credit: MOF/Bauer-Griffin

He may be an Oscar winner, but Sean Penn doesn't require any special treatment as he carries his own bags Wednesday while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport.

Advertisement

9 of 16

THE 'WHOLE' PACKAGE

Credit: Jennifer Buhl/ National Photo Group

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Bar Refaeli – this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model – stock up on supplies during a grocery run to Whole Foods in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

TAKE FIVE

Credit: Dzilla/Bauer-Griffin

After dancing on the Oscars stage with Hugh Jackman, a shades-sporting Anne Hathaway takes a beverage break Tuesday while checking into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

HUSTLE & FLOW

Credit: Flynet

Reese Witherspoon, who celebrated last weekend's Academy Awards with boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, rounds the bend as she sprints to a coffee date in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

ANGER MANAGEMENT

Credit: Flynet

Something's got Chuck Bass mad! Ed Westwick – in character as the suave Gossip Girl schemer – perfects his scowl Wednesday while shooting a scene for the hit show in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

MUST LOVE DOGS

Credit: Mike Disciullo/Bauer-Griffin

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera gets a little lovin' from her four-legged friends, Buddy and Lucy, Tuesday while heading to the set of her hit comedy in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

CITY GIRL

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Back in the Big Apple from her glam appearance at the Academy Awards, an incognito Sarah Jessica Parker has her reading material ready (The New Yorker? Check!) as she sets off for another adventure in the city on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

SERVICE CALL

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Usher goes to Washington! The singer and Shawn Wilson, president of Usher's nonprofit New Look Foundation, hold court with politicians including Rep. George Miller (left) and Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (right) before a hearing about the importance of community service and volunteerism at the House Education and Labor Committee Hearing Room in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

DOUBLE BAGGED

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Things are twice as nice for Kate Moss on Wednesday, who doubles up on goodies from a local boutique while shopping in North London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff