Star Tracks: Thursday, February 26, 2009
KONICHIWA!
Fresh from his stint as the Oscars host, Hugh Jackman returns to his movie-star role, promoting his film Australia with Nicole Kidman on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.
ALL ABOUT 'MOI'
A fashion-forward Jennifer Aniston (in a Balenciaga minidress) puts the squeeze on her Marley amp Me costar Owen Wilson during a press event in Paris for their film on Wednesday. Aniston flew to the City of Light after her Oscars date night with beau John Mayer, while Wilson has been sightseeing for several days in France with ladylove Kate Hudson.
TOUR DE FRANCE
Before teaming up with Jennifer Aniston to promote Marley amp Me, Owen Wilson steps out with on-again girlfriend Kate Hudson Wednesday in Normandy, France, where they took a private tour of the Normandy Cemetery (which houses the remains of soldiers who died during D-Day in World War II).
ALL EYES ON HER
A gushing Gwyneth Paltrow – who's defending her lifestyle Web site Goop.com – enjoys a moment in the spotlight Wednesday as she hosts a benefit for Bent On Learning, a non-profit that sets up yoga and meditation classes in public schools, at the Stephan Weiss Studio in New York City.
'HI' FIVE
Eva Mendes plays it coy as she promotes the film Live! in Rome on Thursday. In the thriller, Mendes plays a TV executive, who is profiled in a documentary as she produces a reality show based on Russian roulette.
SIX PACK
It's a night on Broadway for the whole family! Brad Pitt, along with daughter Shiloh, 2, and son Pax, 5, lead the way as Angelina Jolie follows close behind with son Maddox, 7, and daughter Zahara, 4, after seeing the Disney musical The Little Mermaid on Wednesday. The family is in the Big Apple while Jolie films her new movie Salt.
HAVE A NICE DAY
Let me hear you scream! Katy Perry belts out her hits – with a few extra smiles – during a performance Wednesday at the Manchester Academy 1 in Manchester.
BAGGAGE HANDLER
He may be an Oscar winner, but Sean Penn doesn't require any special treatment as he carries his own bags Wednesday while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport.
THE 'WHOLE' PACKAGE
Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Bar Refaeli – this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model – stock up on supplies during a grocery run to Whole Foods in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
TAKE FIVE
After dancing on the Oscars stage with Hugh Jackman, a shades-sporting Anne Hathaway takes a beverage break Tuesday while checking into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
HUSTLE & FLOW
Reese Witherspoon, who celebrated last weekend's Academy Awards with boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, rounds the bend as she sprints to a coffee date in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
ANGER MANAGEMENT
Something's got Chuck Bass mad! Ed Westwick – in character as the suave Gossip Girl schemer – perfects his scowl Wednesday while shooting a scene for the hit show in New York City.
MUST LOVE DOGS
Ugly Betty star America Ferrera gets a little lovin' from her four-legged friends, Buddy and Lucy, Tuesday while heading to the set of her hit comedy in New York City.
CITY GIRL
Back in the Big Apple from her glam appearance at the Academy Awards, an incognito Sarah Jessica Parker has her reading material ready (The New Yorker? Check!) as she sets off for another adventure in the city on Wednesday.
SERVICE CALL
Usher goes to Washington! The singer and Shawn Wilson, president of Usher's nonprofit New Look Foundation, hold court with politicians including Rep. George Miller (left) and Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (right) before a hearing about the importance of community service and volunteerism at the House Education and Labor Committee Hearing Room in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
DOUBLE BAGGED
Things are twice as nice for Kate Moss on Wednesday, who doubles up on goodies from a local boutique while shopping in North London.