Anne Hathaway Steps Out in L.A., Plus Claire Danes, Awkwafina and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Business as Usual
Anne Hathaway wears head-to-toe black for a business meeting in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Pop of Color
Claire Danes is almost unrecognizable on Wednesday while shooting scenes for The Essex Serpent in London.
Big Smiles
Another day, another shoot for Awkwafina, who continues filming Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens in New York City on Wednesday.
Pattern Maker
Jennifer Garner is in character on Wednesday on the Vancouver set of her new film, The Adam Project.
Basic Brad
Brad Pitt almost goes unnoticed on Wednesday while leaving an office in Los Angeles.
Set Dressing
A covered up Michael B. Jordan makes his way to the set of his latest project in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Legends on Set
Steve Martin and Martin Short share a laugh on the set of Only Murder in the Building on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
First Look!
Director Denzel Washington is seen on the set of Journal for Jordan for the first time in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
In Character
Lady Gaga makes her way into her hotel in Rome on Wednesday, wearing her character Patrizia Reggiani's outfit from her upcoming film Gucci.
Comfy in California
Lucy Hale wears a white top and tie-dye bottoms while out on a walk with her dog in Studio City on Wednesday.
In the Big Apple
Nick Jonas is seen heading back to his hotel in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, ahead of his Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend.
Happy Vibes
Rebel Wilson chats on the phone while on a walk through Los Feliz, California on Tuesday.
Aussie Pups
Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks take their dogs out for a walk on the beach in Australia on Wednesday.
Malibu Nights
Paris Hilton dresses in all black as she steps out on a date night with fiancé Carter Reum in Malibu on Tuesday.
Boss x Boxing
Ellie Goulding poses at the unveiling of the new Boss x Anthony Joshua Collection on Wednesday in London.
Puppy Pouch
Demi Moore carries her adorable dog in a sling as she furniture shops with friends in West Hollywood on Monday.
A Queen in Queens
Selena Gomez is in great spirits while filming Only Murders in the Building in Queens, New York on Tuesday.
City Couple
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness are seen linked arm-in-arm as they walk through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Making Waves
Luke Evans enjoys a beach day with a friend on Tuesday in Miami.
Bundle Up
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark mask up while shopping in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Royal Chat
Prince William talks with staff at a coronavirus vaccination center at Kings Lynn Corn Exchange on Monday in Kings Lynn, England.
Mellow Yellow
Chrissy Teigen wears a coordinating sweater and purse while out to lunch with her family in L.A. on Monday.
Why So Blue?
Hilary Duff rocks blue locks while grabbing a coffee in L.A. on Monday.
Long Hair, Don't Care
Pete Wentz steps out in L.A. on Monday for a coffee.
Beanie There, Done That
Megan Fox wears black from head to toe and a plaid jacket during a shopping trip in L.A. on Sunday.
On the Move
Lucy Hale is spotted in L.A. on Monday grabbing her Starbucks to go in a comfy tee and gold jewelry.
Style Inspo
Hailey Bieber looks incredibly chic in a long white coat, jeans and slouchy boots while headed to the studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Miami Mood
Chantel Jeffries sizzles in her bathing suit while on the beach in Miami with friends on Monday.
Sweet Victory
Winner of the 2021 Australian Open Naomi Osaka sprays champagne during a photo shoot at the Government House in Melbourne on Sunday.
Birthday Girl
Cindy Crawford celebrates her 55th birthday with daughter Kaia Gerber, family and friends at lunch in Miami Beach on Saturday.
Visiting Mom at Work
Alex Morgan waves to fans while holding her baby girl Charlie Elena Carrasco after a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Brazil on Sunday in Orlando.
Character Transformation
Taron Egerton, who plays real-life game developer Henk Rogers, is spotted in character filming a scene for Tetris on Sunday in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Soho Slice
Rosalía heads to eat pizza in N.Y.C.'s Soho area on Sunday, wearing a black sweater and sky-high black boots.
Beach Babe
Rebel Wilson enjoys a nice walk on the beach in Santa Barbara with a friend on Sunday.