Star Tracks: Thursday, February 25, 2016

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to!
By People Staff
Updated February 25, 2016 06:00 AM

1 of 33

FRENCH FEVER

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Scott Eastwood gets busy filming his new thriller Overdrive in Marseille, France, on Wednesday. Later in the day, he posted an Instagram about how thankful he is for the role – and his career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 33

IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Rachel McAdams and Mark Ruffalo attend a private dinner honoring Spotlight director Tom McCarthy on Wednesday in L.A.

3 of 33

ALL DRESSED UP

Credit: FameFlynet

Matt Bomer wears a suit on the set of The Last Tycoon – which he's filming with Lily Collins and Rosemarie DeWitt – in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 33

RAPPER'S DELIGHT

Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Ice Cube accepts an All Def Movie Award for Straight Outta Compton at L.A.'s Lure Nightclub on Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 33

PRETTY IN 'PYJAMAS'

Credit: Billy Farrell/BFA/Rex Shutterstock

Talk about the best party ever! Jamie Chung follows the dress code at Dolce & Gabbana's Pyjama Party in L.A. on Wednesday.

6 of 33

PILLOW TALK

Credit: Billy Farrell/BFA/Rex Shutterstock

There's no thing as a pajama party without a pillow fight! Just ask models Poppy Delevingne and Joan Smalls, who get down at Dolce & Gabbana's Pyjama Party in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 33

BASKETBALL BUDDIES

Credit: Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Jason Sudeikis and Sarah Silverman sit courtside at a basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers at L.A.'s Staples Center on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 33

RED-Y OR NOT

Credit: Splash News Online

Following Kanye West's rant about how she's no longer, Taylor Swift steps out in L.A. on Wednesday in a black ensemble and signature red lips.

Advertisement

9 of 33

SISTAH, SISTAH

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosario Dawson look happy to attend Alfre Woodard's Oscar's Sistahs Soiree presented by Tanqueray No. TEN. on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 33

COMFY & CASUAL

Credit: INF

Oscar nominee Brie Larson is the epitome of cool on Wednesday as she arrives at LAX in a midnight-blue kimono jacket.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 33

SICK RIDE

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Josh Brolin squeezes in a Wednesday workout by riding his bike through Venice, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 33

KEEPING COZY

Credit: Splash News Online

Now this is how to enjoy a day off! Meghan Trainor opts for a zebra-print onesie while in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 33

SEE TO 'BELIEB'

Credit: Will Alexander/WENN

Beliebers unite! Justin Bieber poses with a group of fans in London on Wednesday, following his performance at the Brit Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 33

ON A SHORT LEASH

Credit: Pacific Coast News

On Wednesday, Amanda Seyfried matches her best friend Finn as the pair takes a walk in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 33

PINSTRIPED PREMIERE

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

On Wednesday, Gerard Butler walks the carpet at the New York City premiere of his latest movie, Gods Of Egypt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 33

SAND & SWEAT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Miranda Kerr and her personal trainer (not pictured) make a run for it in Malibu, California, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 33

PHONING IT IN

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Hello? It's Taraji P.! Henson gets into a game on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 33

MARTIAN SIGHTING

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Best Actor Oscar nominee Matt Damon is spotted at LAX on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's big ceremony.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 33

BRIGHT SPOTS

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

Malin Akerman and designer Diane von Furstenberg light up the DVF Oscar Luncheon in colorful attire on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 33

HANDS TO THE HEAVENS

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Ryan Lewis and Macklemore take the stage in Burbank, California, on Wednesday, ahead of their new album's release.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 33

LUCK OF THE IRISH

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Chris O'Dowd, Fionnula Flanagan and Colin Farrell gather at The Irish Film Board and IDA's celebration of Irish Cinema on Wednesday night in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 33

SHOP GIRL

Credit: Bryan Kasm/HSN

Work it, Melissa! McCarthy heads to HSN headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday to do a segment on her latest Melissa McCarthy Seven7 clothing collection for the network.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 33

COMING UP ROSES

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Model Emily Ratajkowski wears a romantic black dress with a floral motif to Global Green USA's pre-Oscar party in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 33

GOOD FORM

Credit: Splash News Online

Jon Hamm perfects his swing during a tennis match with a friend in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 33

GO WITH THE FLOW

Credit: David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock

Adele opts for an airy Giambattista Valli gown while scooping up a Brit Award for best female solo artist on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 33

FOG IN THE FORECAST

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Chris Martin rocks out on a stormy-looking stage with Coldplay at the Brit Awards in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 33

TOGETHER FOREVER

Credit: Luca Teuchmann/Getty

One Directioners Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson celebrate their Brit Award win during a mini-reunion on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 33

BACK TO SCHOOL

Credit: Andrew Milligan/Getty

Princess Kate gives her abs a workout on Wednesday during a workshop with tennis pro Andy Murray's mother Judy (not pictured) at Craigmount High School in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 33

LACE IT UP

Elizabeth Olsen stuns in a lace ensemble while attending the Gucci fashion show at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 33

RADIO STAR

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

The ageless Angela Bassett stops by SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 33

SO ON POINT

Credit: INF

Chris Pratt is ready for lift off as he makes his way through LAX airport on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 33

LEARNING THE 'LEGACY'

Credit: Patsy Lynch/Rex Shutterstock

First Lady Michelle Obama, along with Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Andra Day, Demi Lovato and Jussie Smollett (seated), hosts the Musical Legacy of Ray Charles event at the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where more than 130 students took part in an interactive workshop.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 33

STEAK & SHAKE

Credit: Araya Diaz/Getty

Jamie Foxx and Tyrese Gibson shake on it Tuesday at a pre-Oscars dinner for Joy producer David O. Russell at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff