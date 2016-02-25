Star Tracks: Thursday, February 25, 2016
FRENCH FEVER
Scott Eastwood gets busy filming his new thriller Overdrive in Marseille, France, on Wednesday. Later in the day, he posted an Instagram about how thankful he is for the role – and his career.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Rachel McAdams and Mark Ruffalo attend a private dinner honoring Spotlight director Tom McCarthy on Wednesday in L.A.
ALL DRESSED UP
Matt Bomer wears a suit on the set of The Last Tycoon – which he's filming with Lily Collins and Rosemarie DeWitt – in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
RAPPER'S DELIGHT
Ice Cube accepts an All Def Movie Award for Straight Outta Compton at L.A.'s Lure Nightclub on Wednesday.
PRETTY IN 'PYJAMAS'
Talk about the best party ever! Jamie Chung follows the dress code at Dolce & Gabbana's Pyjama Party in L.A. on Wednesday.
PILLOW TALK
There's no thing as a pajama party without a pillow fight! Just ask models Poppy Delevingne and Joan Smalls, who get down at Dolce & Gabbana's Pyjama Party in L.A. on Wednesday.
BASKETBALL BUDDIES
Jason Sudeikis and Sarah Silverman sit courtside at a basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers at L.A.'s Staples Center on Wednesday.
RED-Y OR NOT
Following Kanye West's rant about how she's no longer, Taylor Swift steps out in L.A. on Wednesday in a black ensemble and signature red lips.
SISTAH, SISTAH
Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosario Dawson look happy to attend Alfre Woodard's Oscar's Sistahs Soiree presented by Tanqueray No. TEN. on Wednesday in L.A.
COMFY & CASUAL
Oscar nominee Brie Larson is the epitome of cool on Wednesday as she arrives at LAX in a midnight-blue kimono jacket.
SICK RIDE
Josh Brolin squeezes in a Wednesday workout by riding his bike through Venice, California.
KEEPING COZY
Now this is how to enjoy a day off! Meghan Trainor opts for a zebra-print onesie while in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
SEE TO 'BELIEB'
Beliebers unite! Justin Bieber poses with a group of fans in London on Wednesday, following his performance at the Brit Awards.
ON A SHORT LEASH
On Wednesday, Amanda Seyfried matches her best friend Finn as the pair takes a walk in Pasadena, California.
PINSTRIPED PREMIERE
On Wednesday, Gerard Butler walks the carpet at the New York City premiere of his latest movie, Gods Of Egypt.
SAND & SWEAT
Miranda Kerr and her personal trainer (not pictured) make a run for it in Malibu, California, on Wednesday.
PHONING IT IN
Hello? It's Taraji P.! Henson gets into a game on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
MARTIAN SIGHTING
Best Actor Oscar nominee Matt Damon is spotted at LAX on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's big ceremony.
BRIGHT SPOTS
Malin Akerman and designer Diane von Furstenberg light up the DVF Oscar Luncheon in colorful attire on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
HANDS TO THE HEAVENS
Ryan Lewis and Macklemore take the stage in Burbank, California, on Wednesday, ahead of their new album's release.
LUCK OF THE IRISH
Chris O'Dowd, Fionnula Flanagan and Colin Farrell gather at The Irish Film Board and IDA's celebration of Irish Cinema on Wednesday night in West Hollywood.
SHOP GIRL
Work it, Melissa! McCarthy heads to HSN headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday to do a segment on her latest Melissa McCarthy Seven7 clothing collection for the network.
COMING UP ROSES
Model Emily Ratajkowski wears a romantic black dress with a floral motif to Global Green USA's pre-Oscar party in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
GOOD FORM
Jon Hamm perfects his swing during a tennis match with a friend in Hollywood on Wednesday.
GO WITH THE FLOW
Adele opts for an airy Giambattista Valli gown while scooping up a Brit Award for best female solo artist on Wednesday in London.
FOG IN THE FORECAST
Chris Martin rocks out on a stormy-looking stage with Coldplay at the Brit Awards in London on Wednesday.
TOGETHER FOREVER
One Directioners Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson celebrate their Brit Award win during a mini-reunion on Wednesday in London.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Princess Kate gives her abs a workout on Wednesday during a workshop with tennis pro Andy Murray's mother Judy (not pictured) at Craigmount High School in Edinburgh, Scotland.
LACE IT UP
Elizabeth Olsen stuns in a lace ensemble while attending the Gucci fashion show at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday.
RADIO STAR
The ageless Angela Bassett stops by SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
SO ON POINT
Chris Pratt is ready for lift off as he makes his way through LAX airport on Wednesday.
LEARNING THE 'LEGACY'
First Lady Michelle Obama, along with Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Andra Day, Demi Lovato and Jussie Smollett (seated), hosts the Musical Legacy of Ray Charles event at the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where more than 130 students took part in an interactive workshop.
STEAK & SHAKE
Jamie Foxx and Tyrese Gibson shake on it Tuesday at a pre-Oscars dinner for Joy producer David O. Russell at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.