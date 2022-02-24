Tracee Ellis Ross Stops By The Tonight Show in N.Y.C., Plus Jeff Goldblum, Jenna Ushkowitz and More

By People Staff Updated February 24, 2022 01:03 PM

Late Night Chat

Credit: Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Feb. 23.

Loving LEGOLAND

Credit: Legoland California Resort

Jeff Goldblum takes on LEGO dinosaurs during his visit to LEGOLAND California Resort over President's Day weekend in Carlsbad, California. 

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Mom-to-be Jenna Ushkowitz is beaming as she cradles her bump at the new Frida Mom line event at Kathy Hilton's estate on Feb. 23 in L.A.

On the Move

Credit: Splash News Online

Gigi Hadid leaves the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24.

Leading the Pack

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show on Feb. 24 in Milan.

'Rhett'y to Go

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

In Nashville, Thomas Rhett puts on a show at Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS at the Omni Nashville Hotel on Feb. 23.

Family Affair

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kathy Hilton supports daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Chelsea Hirschhorn's toast to the new Frida Mom line at an event held at Hilton's estate in L.A. on Feb. 23.

Chills & Thrills

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Havana Rose Liu stuns at the premiere of Hulu's new thriller No Exit at Westwood iPic Theaters on Feb. 23 in L.A.

In Theaters Now

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Haley Bennett attends a N.Y.C. special screening of the movie musical Cyrano at the SVA Theatre on Feb. 23.

Moschino Moves

Credit: MEGA

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn struts through L.A. in a colorful Moschino look during a photoshoot on Feb. 22.

Milan Moment

Credit: Marco M. Mantovani/Getty

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive at the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23.

Cast on the Carpet

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright pose together on the red carpet at a special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on Feb. 23.

Meetings in Miami

Credit: Josh Sobel and Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

Euphoria star Angus Cloud links up with Swizz Beatz at the 5th Annual Miami Concours on Feb. 20.

Star Power

Credit: Courtesy State Farm Arena

New Edition's Bobby Brown performs at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Puppy Love

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney hold up their furry friends at Canidae's Puppy Playdate Event in celebration of the brand's first Kibble Refill Station on Feb. 22 in L.A. 

She's 'Home'

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Amber Riley and Tyler Perry are all smiles at the premiere of Perry's A Madea Homecoming on Feb. 22 in L.A. 

Go for the Gold

Credit: Noam Galai/NBC/Getty

Olympic Figure Skater Nathan Chen waves to the audience as he shows off his first gold medal during the Feb. 22 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Sweet Stripes 

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Mandy Moore brings a pop of color in a striped dress as she leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 22 in L.A. 

All the Right Notes

Credit: Stephanie Berger

Jon Batiste delights a sold-out crowd with his performance at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 19 in N.Y.C. 

Feather Weather

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tinashe shows off her style in a coordinated two-piece outfit and a feathered blue coat as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 22 in L.A.

Rocket Man

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Elton John takes the stage at Madison Square Garden during a stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22. 

Psyched for SAG

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario pose together at the SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner in L.A. on Feb. 22. 

Night on the Town

Credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid

Dua Lipa steps out in a voluminous top as she leaves a solo dinner at Carbone in N.Y.C. on Feb. 21. 

Take a Whack At It

Credit: Ian Vogler/Getty

Kate Middleton gets hands-on during her visit to the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten on Feb. 23 in Copenhagen. 

Sliding Through

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton whizzes down the slide at LEGO Foundation Playlab in Copenhagen on Feb. 22.

Feelin' Good

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lionel Richie shares a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22. 

Flower Power

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Haley Bennett steps out in a colorful floral dress in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.  

Top of the Morning

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

In N.Y.C., Katy Perry heads to Good Morning America on Feb. 22.

Back in the Saddle

Credit: Backgrid

Selma Blair gallops to victory as she places fifth during an equestrian event in L.A. on Feb. 20.

Fine Dining

Credit: Backgrid

Stunning in a suit, Sofía Vergara leaves Craig's after a dinner date with husband Joe Manganiello on Feb. 20 in West Hollywood.

Music to Movies

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Alana Haim stops by Late Night with Seth Meyers to chat about Licorice Pizza on Feb. 21 in N.Y.C.

Puppy Patrol

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale takes her two pups for a walk in L.A. on Feb. 21.

Radiant in Red

Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Jane Seymour gets glam for the premiere of Ruby's Choice at Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Feb. 22 in Sydney, Australia. 

Comedy King

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Kenan Thompson arrives at his Ultimate Comedy Experience tour stop in Norcross, Georgia on Feb. 21.

Three's Company

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

In N.Y.C., Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill attend HBO's special screening of Somebody Somewhere at Nitehawk Cinema on Feb. 21.

Dog Dad

Credit: Splash News Online

Jon Hamm and his dog Splash head out for a walk through L.A. on Feb. 21.

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sandra Oh steps out in London on Feb. 21 for the premiere of Turning Red. 

Dressed to Impress

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Penélope Cruz attends the Competencia Oficial (Official Competition) premiere in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 21. 

 

Coffee Run

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid steps out to grab a coffee in N.Y.C. on Feb. 21. 

Passing the Baton

Credit: Angela Pham/BFA

John Legend and Olympian Tommie Smith celebrate the Pass the Baton NFT collection at NeueHouse LA. 

Cozying Up Courtside

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game (and snuggle up courtside) in Cleveland, Ohio on Feb. 20. 

Play Ball

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Tiffany Haddish celebrates in Cleveland on Feb. 20 as she plays in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Run for It

Credit: Backgrid

Gisele Bündchen heads out for a run in Costa Rica on Feb. 18. 

Date Night Vibes

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to have the most major couples style while attending the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland. 

In Character

Credit: Backgrid

Kerry Washington films Netflix's The School of Good and Evil on Feb. 21 in L.A. 

Get Down

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Iggy Azalea goes low while performing at LIGHT nightclub in Las Vegas on Feb. 19. 

Dress Up

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

FKA Twigs is a vision in white while attending the Simone Rocha show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20. 

Front Row

Credit: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Jourdan Dunn and Victoria Beckham sit front row at the Supriya Lele show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 21. 

Saturday Stroll

Credit: BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Joe Jonas dons a striped cardigan and sunglasses for a cool stroll in Los Angeles on Feb. 19.

Meet the Pearsons

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore attend the 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 19.

Blonde Ambition

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Maisie Williams rocks bleach blonde hair and eyebrows while attending a London Fashion Week afterparty at the Mondrian Hotel on Feb. 19.

Mouse House

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Gospel singer Kierra Sheard poses with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Feb. 19.

Bieber Fever

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the opening night of his (temporarily postponed) Justice World Tour in San Diego on Feb. 18.

California Cool

Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vanessa Hudgens rocks cool animal-print pants with a neon crop top and sunglasses for an outing in L.A. on Feb. 18.

New York State of Mind

Credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mary J. Blige waves to fans while out in New York City on Feb. 18. 

London Nights

Credit: The Image Direct

In London, Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian are seen leaving Dame Joan Collins' 88th birthday party at Claridge's Hotel.

Maternity Muse

Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna continues to wow her fans with her impeccable maternity style while out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Birthday Boss

Credit: Emilio Coochie

Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her 27th birthday at Cathédrale at Moxy East Village in N.Y.C. with D'USSE XO and a D'USSE gifted custom cake by celebrity baker, Miriam Milord.

Selena in 'the Building'

Credit: The Image Direct

In N.Y.C., Selena Gomez films for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building on Feb. 17. 

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Rachel Brosnahan heads to set in full costume to shoot for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Ruling the Runway

Credit: JP Yim/Getty

Wilson Cruz walks the runway wearing Loris Diran at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Best Dressed

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Also at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show: Marcus Samuelsson looks sharp in a patterned suit jacket in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Brunch Time

Credit: Backgrid

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner step out to grab brunch in L.A. on Feb. 17.

