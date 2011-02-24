Star Tracks: Thursday, February 24, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

LUNCH DATE

Credit: Trovarelli/AKM Images

Looks like she's been bitten by the love bug again! Drew Barrymore links up to new beau, art consultant Will Kopelman, after reportedly lunching at E. Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

TOAST OF THE TOWN

Credit: Phil Noble/Reuters/Landov

Bride-to-be Kate Middleton and Prince William are in high spirits while making their first official duty together since their engagement at an event in Trearddur Bay, Wales, where the couple named the "Hereford Endeavour" lifeboat on Thursday.

CHARMED LIFE

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Mom-to-be Alyssa Milano shows off her growing bump – and pregnancy glow! – Wednesday at the Hollywood premiere of Hall Pass. "Jason Sudeikis is a movie star. He's genius," the expectant mom Tweeted of the comedy, also starring Owen Wilson.

HOLA, MAMA!

Credit: GSI Media

New mom Penélope Cruz leaves her baby boy at home to run some pre-Oscar errands in Los Angeles with hubby, Best Actor nominee Javier Bardem (not pictured).

STYLISH GENES

Credit: Romanellio Canio/Olycom/IPhoto

Good fashion sense runs in this family! Katie Holmes and her mom Kathleen get in on the front row action at the Max Mara fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Thursday.

STEPPIN' OUT

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

David Arquette – whose post-rehab interview with Oprah Winfrey airs Thursday – helps celebrate the Academy Awards at Vanity Fair's Campaign Hollywood event at L.A.'s Siren Studios Wednesday night.

SHE'S BE-SPECTACULAR!

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Taking a break from Oscar hosting rehearsals, Anne Hathaway strikes a bespectacled pose Wednesday at producer Harvey Weinstein and Dior's Academy Awards dinner, held at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont.

SO FLY!

Credit: INF

A leather-clad Brad Pitt prepares to take flight Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport.

WORK IT

Credit: Flynet

A bulked-up Kellan Lutz continues working on his fitness Wednesday with a trip to the gym in Studio City, Calif. The Twilight star will soon join his costars in Vancouver to begin filming Breaking Dawn.

FUN IN THE SUN

Credit: Flynet

Life's a beach for Bethenny Frankel and 1-year-old daughter Bryn Wednesday, who took to the sand in sunny Miami. The Real Housewife returns to TV on Feb. 28 with the second season of her Bravo show, Bethenny Ever After.

GARBAGE LADY

Credit: Ben King/Startraks

Down she goes! Michelle Pfeiffer finds herself on the ground Wednesday while filming scenes for her new flick New Year's Eve in New York.

GREEN DAY

Credit: Splash News Online

Meanwhile, fellow New Year's Eve costar Zac Efron looks tanned and ready to work Wednesday on the New York set of his movie.

SWIM SUITE

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Does Nelly have a secret? The rapper reunites with former "Dilemma" collaborator Kelly Rowland to shoot the music video for their new single, "Gone," Wednesday in Cancun, Mexico.

ON CALL

Credit: Splash News Online

Newlywed Thor star Chris Hemsworth is all business Wednesday, chatting it up on his way into a Los Angeles studio.

SIDEWAYS GLANCES

Credit: Martin Karius/Startraks

Kate Bosworth keeps it simply chic in London Wednesday, where the stylish star stepped out in support of London Fashion Week.

