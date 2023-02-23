Carrie Underwood Takes the Stage in N.Y.C., Plus Jon Hamm, Haley Lu Richardson, Pink and More

01 of 80 Show-Stopper Kevin Mazur/Getty Carrie Underwood wows the audience at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 21 for the New York City stop on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

02 of 80 Hamm's Best Friend The Image Direct Sporting a casual look, Jon Hamm takes his dog for a stroll around Los Angeles on Feb. 21.

03 of 80 Back in Italy Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Haley Lu Richardson graces the red carpet at Diesel's runway show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Feb. 22.

04 of 80 Radio Rocker Mike Coppola/Getty In a sleek black outfit, Pink stops by SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.

05 of 80 (Soon-to-Be) Bride Outside The Image Direct A newly engaged Rebel Wilson enjoys a sunny day in L.A. on Feb. 22.

06 of 80 Meet My Squad Dave Benett/WireImage In a stylish brown top and flashy red pants, Pedro Pascal poses with a posse at "The Forge" experience celebrating season 3 of The Mandalorian on Feb. 22 in London.

07 of 80 Classy Pair Abaca Press/INSTARimages Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman smile in Paris for the Feb. 21 premiere of their film The Son.

08 of 80 City Strut Backgrid Wrapped in a sweeping black coat and sunglasses, Sam Smith heads to the gym in N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Feb. 21.

09 of 80 Comedy Queen Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock Tiffany Haddish stuns at the 2023 Humor Mill Awards at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Feb. 21.

10 of 80 Color Down Under Don Arnold/WireImage Andy Cohen suits up in the Southern Hemisphere for the world premiere of the new series Loud + Proud in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 22.

11 of 80 All Hail Gayle CBS Gayle King accepts the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism on Feb. 21 at Arizona State University.

12 of 80 Navy All Over MEGA Gwendoline Christie steps out onto the streets of Italy for Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22.

13 of 80 Guitar Star Joshua Mellin In shades of pink and purple, Margo Price takes the stage in Chicago on Feb. 21.

14 of 80 Wild Bunch Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock At the L.A. premiere of Cocaine Bear on Feb. 21, producers Brian Duffield and Aditya Sood share the red carpet with cast members O'Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Keri Russell, Brooklynn Prince, Max Handelman and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and director Elizabeth Banks.

15 of 80 Funny Face Raymond Hall/GC Images Jonathan Majors gets silly in Midtown Manhattan on Feb. 21.

16 of 80 Up Close and Personal The image direct Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett get cozy while filming scenes for And Just Like That... at the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York, on Feb. 21.

17 of 80 Mother-Daughter Time Backgrid Leslie Mann appears to be in good spirits while taking a Feb. 21 stroll in Central Park with her daughter Maude Apatow, who is currently starring in Little Shop of Horrors in New York City.

18 of 80 Back at It Carlos Alvarez/Getty Director Jon Favreau poses at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Feb. 21 in Madrid to promote the third season of his series, The Mandalorian.

19 of 80 In the Spirit Backgrid Dressed in bright colors, Alessandra Ambrosio flashes a peace sign while celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 21.

20 of 80 Shine Bright Splash News Online Wearing a silver coordinated set, Alicia Keys performs at Moncler's Art of Genius presentation during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20.

21 of 80 Going Green Backgrid Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian sport their signature style while walking hand-in-hand in West Hollywood sipping on drinks from Cha Cha Matcha on Feb. 20.

22 of 80 Leading Man Splash News Online Michael B. Jordan rocks a bright red suit while leaving ABC studios in New York City as he promotes Creed III on Feb. 20.

23 of 80 London Town Dave Benett/Getty Dressed in all black, Selma Blair poses at the Burberry Autumn Winter 2023 show during London Fashion Week at Kennington Park on Feb. 20.

24 of 80 On the Runway Karwai Tang/WireImage Jude Law's daughter, Iris Law, hits the runway for Burberry during London Fashion Week in Kennington Park on Feb. 20.

25 of 80 Dynamic Duo Kristy Sparow/Getty Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern attend the The Son premiere at La Cinémathèque in Paris on Feb. 20.

26 of 80 Beads on Beads Erika Goldring/Getty Wrapped in beads and serving as celebrity monarch, Darren Criss rides in the 2023 Krewe of Orpheus parade on Feb. 20 during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

27 of 80 Strike a Pose Albert L. Ortega/Getty James Hong works the cameras at a screening of his upcoming film Patsy Lee and the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms at Regal Theater NoHo West in L.A. on Feb. 20.

28 of 80 Red Carpet Royalty In a sophisticated black gown, Helen Mirren stuns at the Berlinale International Film Festival on Feb. 20 for a screening of her film Golda.

29 of 80 Red in Atlanta Paras Griffin/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross shines in an eye-catching scarlet coat while speaking at Spelman College's Courageous Conversations: Black in the C-Suite series on Feb. 20.

30 of 80 Leopard Print Lady Gotham/GC Images Pink strikes a pose outside of New York City's Hudson Yards on Feb. 20.

31 of 80 Elevated Style Dave Benett/Getty With a silver puffer coat draped from her shoulders and sky-high platform heals, FKA Twigs poses at Moncler's Art of Genius show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20.

32 of 80 Off the Court David Fisher/Shutterstock Serena Williams poses at Moncler's Art of Genius show during London Fashion Week wearing a T-shirt, skirt and a Moncler jacket.

33 of 80 Genetic Style David Fisher/Shutterstock Pharrell Williams, his wife Helen Lasichanh and their son Rocket Ayer match in shades of green, gray and black at the Moncler Genius 2023 Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20.

34 of 80 Feeling Thirsty? Natasha Campos/Getty Rapper Latto offers onlookers a drink during her performance at the Hennessey Arena All-Star Weekend at Salt Lake City's Edison House on Feb. 18.

35 of 80 Be-Weave It or Not The image direct Basket of yarn in hand, Scout Willis rocks a colorful ensemble as she heads home from a knitting class in Los Angeles on Feb. 19.

36 of 80 Pink Goes Green Bruce Glikas/WireImage Pink makes a stop at New York City's Gershwin Theater on Feb. 19 to meet up with McKenzie Kurtz and Talia Suskauer, who star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in Wicked on Broadway.

37 of 80 Game Time Sam Hodde/Getty XFL league co-owner Dwayne Johnson hypes up the crowd before the Arlington Renegades and the Vegas Vipers take the field at the former's home stadium in Texas on Feb. 18.

38 of 80 Party of Two Dave Benett/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith channels her inner Cruella de Vil in a fluffy black-and-white coat while she and her husband, Joshua Jackson, attend Netflix's BAFTA Awards afterparty at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Feb. 19.

39 of 80 Festive Fun Erika Goldring/Getty Mardi Gras beads in hand, Anthony Mackie rides along on a float at New Orleans' Krewe of Bacchus parade on Feb. 19.

40 of 80 All-Star Trio Kevin Mazur/Getty Shaquille O'Neal throws up a peace sign alongside Ben Affleck and his son, Samuel, at the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the NBA's 2023 All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

41 of 80 Celebrate Good Times Backgrid Gisele Bündchen looks like she is living her best life during Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 19.

42 of 80 Talk Show Stars Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Hudson let loose on the latter's daytime talk show in Los Angeles on Feb. 20.

43 of 80 Cheers to All Erika Goldring/Getty Dressed to the nines as Bacchus LIV, Adam DeVine raises a cup over the crowds gathered at the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus parade on Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

44 of 80 BAFTA Babe Jeff Spicer/Getty Florence Pugh attends the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19 in London.

45 of 80 Onscreen Gals Dave Benett/Getty Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett attend the 95th Oscars Nominees Reception at Claridge's Hotel on Feb. 18 in London.

46 of 80 Straight Up Diva Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Paula Abdul attends the 26th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas.

47 of 80 Daring Darling Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Gwendoline Christie attends The Charles Finch & CHANEL 2023 Pre-BAFTA Party at 5 Hertford Street on Feb. 18 in London.

48 of 80 Light It Up! Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio Pink lights up the Empire State Building with her signature color during an iHeartRadio Album Release Party for her new LP Trustfall in New York City on Feb. 17.

49 of 80 Shades of Cool Dave Benett/Getty for ES X Perfect Magazine Lisa Rinna rocks a pair of shades as she attends the Es x Perfect Magazine London Fashion Week party at The Dorchester on Feb. 17 in London.

50 of 80 Best Buds Joe Scarnici/Getty for Dollar Shave Club Fat Joe and Rudy Gay pose for a photo in the green room during the DraftKings Speakeasy Presented By Dollar Shave Club event at the Clubhouse SLC on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

51 of 80 Cozy Costars Charley Gallay/Getty for Netflix Jason Bateman and Julia Garner speak onstage during Netflix's Ozark SAG Event at the Netflix Tudum Theater on Feb. 17 in Los Angeles.

52 of 80 Batter Up Bob Levey/Getty Travis Scott steps up to the plate at his organization the Cactus Jack Foundation's 2023 HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Feb. 16.

53 of 80 Stars Align Ice-T poses with his wife Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Michael Buckner/Getty Ice T poses with his wife, Coco Austin, and their daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow, at his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17.

54 of 80 London Town Neil Mockford/GC Images Hugh Jackman flashes a wave and a smile as he arrives at BBC Radio 2 in London on Feb. 17.

55 of 80 Center Stage Johnny Louis/Getty Rocking a sequined look, Gladys Knight performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida on Feb. 16.

56 of 80 Opera Glam Gisela Schober/Getty A radiant Jane Fonda is seen looking on from her seat at the Vienna Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, on Feb. 16.

57 of 80 Ladies in London Dave Benett/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh pose together at the Harris Reed fashion show at the Tate Modern for London Fashion Week on Feb. 16.

58 of 80 Très Cool MEGA Dressed in a black dress with gold accents, Zendaya looks up at a drone while filming the new Bulgari campaign in the South of France on Feb. 14.

59 of 80 Introducing the Boss Rick Kern/Getty George Strait introduces Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band during their tour stop at the Moody Center in Austin on Feb. 16.

60 of 80 Happy Times Charley Gallay/Getty Madelyn Cline and Carlacia Grant are all smiles at the Netflix premiere of Outer Banks season 3 at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.

61 of 80 Lights, Camera … Backgrid Rocking longer, darker hair, Sydney Sweeney hits the set in Rome for a photo shoot on Feb. 17.

62 of 80 Movin' and Groovin' Backgrid Jennifer Lopez arrives at a studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 16 with her hair slicked back into a ponytail and wearing a brown sweatsuit and matching boots.

63 of 80 Feeling Shady BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Katy Perry gives a wave at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 16 dressed in a zebra-print blazer and skirt paired with a silver accented top, leather thigh-high boots and dark sunglasses.

64 of 80 Pretty in Pink Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Haley Lu Richardson poses in a hot pink off-the-shoulder gown at the Screen Actors Guild Campari Ambassador Dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, ahead of next week's award ceremony.

65 of 80 Look Back Borja B. Hojas/FilmMagic Elsa Pataky presents the new Gioseppo collection on Feb. 17 in Madrid, Spain.

66 of 80 European Marvels Lia Toby/Getty Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors attend the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania U.K. Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 16 in London.

67 of 80 Side-by-Side Lia Toby/Getty Also at the U.K. premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp on Feb. 16, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas look like they're fresh off of a movie screen.

68 of 80 Superstar Emerging Gerald Matzka/Getty Sean Penn attends the opening ceremony of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival at Berlinale Palast on Feb. 16.

69 of 80 President Stewart Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty President of the International Jury Kristen Stewart attends the She Came to Me premiere and opening ceremony red carpet at the Berlinale International Film Festival on Feb. 16.

70 of 80 Mixing Textures Janet Mayer/StarTraks Katie Holmes looks chic while heading to the opening night of The Wanderers in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.

71 of 80 Lady in Pink Raymond Hall/GC Images Padma Lakshmi strolls the streets of New York City with a cute pup on her heels on Feb. 16.

72 of 80 All Dressed Up Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup New loves Lori Harvey and Damson Idris strike a playful pose at the premiere of season six of Snowfall in L.A. on Feb. 15.

73 of 80 Red Hot John Nacion/Shutterstock Mindy Kaling keeps the love in the air the day after Valentine's Day, dressed in head-to-toe red at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week.

74 of 80 Super Date Night Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Chris Pratt, who voices Mario in the new The Super Mario Bros. Movie, brings wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to the Super Nintendo World grand opening at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 15.

75 of 80 Double Take STEFANIE LOOS/AFP/Getty Kristen Stewart, who serves as the festival's jury president, stuns at the opening day of the Berlinale International Film Festival in Germany on Feb. 16.

76 of 80 Overseas Glam Dominique Charriau/WireImage Anne Hathaway attends the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Germany for her film She Came to Me on Feb. 16.

77 of 80 Smiles for Miles Backgrid Jennifer Garner appears to be in good spirits on the set of Family Leave in Los Angeles on Feb. 15.

78 of 80 Golden Hour Rebecca Sapp/Getty Honoree Ke Huy Quan poses with his Virtuosos Award at the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 15.

79 of 80 On the Mic Rebecca Sapp/Getty Honoree Stephanie Hsu flashes a grin as she addresses the crowd onstage at the Virtuosos Award Ceremony during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 15.