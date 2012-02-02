Star Tracks: Thursday, February 2, 2012

Vergara struts her stuff in L.A. Plus: Nicole & Keith, Brad Pitt, Nicole Scherzinger and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

HOT STRUT

Credit: X17

After a pretty-in-pink showing at the SAG Awards, Sofia Vergara goes dark for a night out in L.A. on Wednesday.

BABY BLUES

Credit: Bruja/Pacific Coast News

After enjoying a glam night at the AACTA Awards, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban opt for a casual family outing Wednesday with youngest daughter Faith, 13 months, in L.A.

CROWD PLEASER

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Getty

Best actor contender Brad Pitt greets fans Wednesday outside The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in New York City, where he's talking up his Oscar-nominated flick Moneyball.

TAKING FLIGHT

Credit: Ramey

After a very public boot from The X Factor, Nicole Scherzinger keeps her spirits up at LAX on Wednesday.

PRINTS CHARMING

Credit: Ben King/Startraks

Oscar nominee Michelle Williams makes a demure exit from the Late Show with David Letterman Thursday in New York.

TRUNK SHOW

Credit: Eric Ford/On Location News

He's hot stuff! Captain America's Chris Evans smolders on during a sizzling photo shoot Wednesday in Santa Clarita, Calif.

TWO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: Ramey

After a day of shooting, it's back to mommy mode for Courteney Cox Wednesday, who runs errands in Brentwood, Calif., alongside 7-year-old daughter Coco.

SKATER BOY

Credit: Bird/Juan Garces/Splash News Online

He's really board! Justin Bieber keeps the peace Wednesday while skateboarding in Miami.

EXIT STRATEGY

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

A smiling Jennifer Lopez makes another stylish outing in New York City Wednesday, where she's been promoting her new show, aQ'Viva! The Chosen.

FLY GUY

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Prepare for takeoff! Taylor Lautner stylishly makes his way through Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

PERK-HER-UP

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Meanwhile Lautner's former flame Taylor Swift stays in tune while grabbing a java to go Wednesday at a Hollywood-area Starbucks.

CLOTHES CALL

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

David Beckham keeps covered up for the launch of his new bodywear line at HampM Wednesday in London.

BAG LADY

Credit: X17online

Pregnancy isn't slowing her down! Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner handily carries her purchases while heading out in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday.

BEST FOOT FORWARD

Credit: GSI Media

Here comes the bride-to-be…on crutches! Halle Berry lets reported fiancé Olivier Martinez lead the way while heading out to breakfast in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

GO WITH THE FLOW

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Kim Kardashian shows off her new hair do while preparing to catch a flight out of LAX Wednesday.

By People Staff