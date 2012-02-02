Star Tracks: Thursday, February 2, 2012
HOT STRUT
After a pretty-in-pink showing at the SAG Awards, Sofia Vergara goes dark for a night out in L.A. on Wednesday.
BABY BLUES
After enjoying a glam night at the AACTA Awards, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban opt for a casual family outing Wednesday with youngest daughter Faith, 13 months, in L.A.
CROWD PLEASER
Best actor contender Brad Pitt greets fans Wednesday outside The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in New York City, where he's talking up his Oscar-nominated flick Moneyball.
TAKING FLIGHT
After a very public boot from The X Factor, Nicole Scherzinger keeps her spirits up at LAX on Wednesday.
PRINTS CHARMING
Oscar nominee Michelle Williams makes a demure exit from the Late Show with David Letterman Thursday in New York.
TRUNK SHOW
He's hot stuff! Captain America's Chris Evans smolders on during a sizzling photo shoot Wednesday in Santa Clarita, Calif.
TWO FOR THE ROAD
After a day of shooting, it's back to mommy mode for Courteney Cox Wednesday, who runs errands in Brentwood, Calif., alongside 7-year-old daughter Coco.
SKATER BOY
He's really board! Justin Bieber keeps the peace Wednesday while skateboarding in Miami.
EXIT STRATEGY
A smiling Jennifer Lopez makes another stylish outing in New York City Wednesday, where she's been promoting her new show, aQ'Viva! The Chosen.
FLY GUY
Prepare for takeoff! Taylor Lautner stylishly makes his way through Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.
PERK-HER-UP
Meanwhile Lautner's former flame Taylor Swift stays in tune while grabbing a java to go Wednesday at a Hollywood-area Starbucks.
CLOTHES CALL
David Beckham keeps covered up for the launch of his new bodywear line at HampM Wednesday in London.
BAG LADY
Pregnancy isn't slowing her down! Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner handily carries her purchases while heading out in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday.
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Here comes the bride-to-be…on crutches! Halle Berry lets reported fiancé Olivier Martinez lead the way while heading out to breakfast in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
GO WITH THE FLOW
Kim Kardashian shows off her new hair do while preparing to catch a flight out of LAX Wednesday.