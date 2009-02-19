Star Tracks: Thursday, February 19, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

CHIC CLIQUE

Pals Mary-Kate Olsen (wearing a blazer from her Elizabeth and James line with sister Ashley) and Nicole Richie make a fashionable front-row appearance at the Proenza Schouler runway show Wednesday at New York City's Bryant Park.

GOING WITH THE FLOW

Cue the wind! A breezy Beyoncé makes a splash in her flowing green maxidress while shooting a video Wednesday in Malibu.

CHEERS!

Jennifer Lopez toasts to stylist pal Andrea Lieberman with a little bubbly at a launch event for the designer's new A.L.C. clothing line Wednesday at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.

CAUSE CELEB

Ben Affleck stands up for a good cause Wednesday at the Children Mending Hearts Gala, where the actor gave an impassioned speech about the ongoing war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Wife Jennifer Garner surprised him at the event, slipping in to give him kisses and leaving after a short stay.

DRESSED TO THE 'NINES'

That's not her typical beachwear! Nicole Kidman catches some shade during a magazine photo shoot to promote her upcoming movie musical Nine on a Malibu beach Wednesday. The Aussie actress was joined by costars Kate Hudson, Penélope Cruz and Marion Cotillard (not pictured).

BABY'S DAY OUT

Gwen Stefani has an adorable date in almost-6-month-old son Zuma as the pair make their way into the Andrea Lieberman clothing launch at Barneys New York on Wednesday. Lieberman is also a consultant on the singer's L.A.M.B. line.

TRUE BLUE

She already has an Oscar, but Halle Berry happily glams up for a private dinner sponsored by Grey Goose to honor Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominees Taraji P. Henson (for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) and Viola Davis (for Doubt) Wednesday at a private Bel Air, Calif., residence.

UNDER THE RADAR

Days after she joined forces with fellow actresses to end violence against women, a solo Jessica Alba makes low-key appearance at West Hollywood's Sunset Marquis Hotel Wednesday.

IT'S SUPER HEIDI!

Heidi Klum has some breaking news! The supermodel playfully promotes her online video series on Modelinia.com – in which her superhero character gets kidnapped while trying to save New York Fashion Week from a death ray – on the cover of the New York Post during pal Michael Kors' runway show on Wednesday.

STROLL WITH IT

One day after his triumphant Bryant Park debut, recent New York

resident Justin Timberlake and girlfriend Jessica Biel link up for a stroll through Soho on Tuesday.

GROWTH POTENTIAL

With his tousled locks slowly making a comeback, a super-scruffy Robert Pattinson keeps his cool while shopping Tuesday in Beverly Hills. The actor will return to the big screen as Spanish painter Salvador Dalé in the film Little Ashes, which opens in late March.

SHADY PAIR

Wearing his-and-hers sunglasses, budding fashion designer Kanye West and his reported new flame, model Amber Rose, take in the front-row action at the Alexandre Herchcovitch runway show Wednesday at New York's Bryant Park.

CHEST ASSURED

David Beckham bares more than just his game face after his soccer team, AC Milan, tied Werder Bremen 1-1 at the UEFA Cup match in Bremen, Germany, on Wednesday. The footballer has said he wants to continue playing in Europe.

PLAY TIME

Former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon – who recently began hosting duties for New Afternoons on MTV – tests her gaming skills at the Nintendo DS Spa in New York's Bryant Park Hotel on Tuesday.

COUNTING DOWN

Just days away from the Academy Awards, Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson makes a sophisticated stop Wednesday at the 46th annual ICG Publicists' Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

By People Staff