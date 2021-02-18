Jonah Hill Goes Surfing Outside L.A., Plus Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma, BD Wong and More
Blue Streak
A very blond Jonah Hill catches a wave in El Porto, California, on Wednesday.
It's a Date
Model Winnie Harlow enjoys a post-Valentine'ss Day dinner with NBA beau Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday night at Nobu Malibu.
Smile in Style
A bundled BD Wong films scenes for Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Gray Lady
A casual Robin Wright runs errands around Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Pattern Maker
Ashley Greene totes her treats to-go on Wednesday in L.A.
Scene Stealer
Sienna Miller films Anatomy of a Scandal in London on Sunday.
Chilly City
Katie Holmes braves the cold in a long coat, socks and sandals on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Beach Games
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga plays a game of catch on the beach in Miami with husband Joe on Wednesday.
Live from New York
Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page heads to Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Lady in Red
Anya Taylor-Joy looks stunning while on set for David O. Russells' untitled new film on Tuesday in L.A.
Stop and Shop
Tom Hanks does some shopping in Santa Monica on Tuesday.
Pup Parade
Padma Lakshmi holds her dog, Divina, in her arms while running errands on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Lights Up
Luis Ponsi performs onstage during rehearsals for Univision's 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina in Miami on Tuesday.
Heading to Set
Will Ferrell masks up while he heads to set to film the Apple TV limited series The Shrink Next Door on Tuesday.
Horsin' Around
Kendall Jenner enjoys an afternoon horseback riding session in Malibu on Monday.
Game Face
Jason Sudeikis is seen in character while filming season 2 of Ted Lasso on Tuesday in Notting Hill, London.
Boss Coming Through
Megan Fox wears a chic, all-black ensemble on her way to a meeting in L.A. on Tuesday.
Puppy Parents
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell take their adorable Labrador Retriever puppy for a walk through their Brentwood, California neighborhood on Monday.
Good Vibes
Naomi Osaka of Japan shares a smile during the quarterfinals of the 2021 Australian Open on Tuesday at Melbourne. Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch the finals and semi-finals this week.
Chilly City
Newly engaged Shailene Woodley keeps warm in a big jacket while on the set of her new movie Misanthrope on Monday in Montreal.
Puppy Playtime
Zach Braff and his dog head to the dog park on Tuesday.
Grocery Run
Ariel Winter rocks platinum blonde hair as she arrives at Trader Joe's to pick up groceries on Monday in Studio City.
Fun in the Sun
Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin hold hands while taking an afternoon Valentine’s Day stroll on the beach in Miami on Sunday.
Piano Man
Robin Thicke performs live from L.A. during the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and RWQuarantunes virtual event on Friday, helping raise more than $1.1 Million for people facing food insecurity in Los Angeles.
Pattern Play
Quavo and Saweetie step out in colorful outfits for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner date on Sunday in West Hollywood.
Red Hot
Rita Ora steals the spotlight with her performance on Sunday’s Dancing On Ice.
Keep the Peace
Martha Hunt flashes peace signs while wearing a two-piece Jason Wu suit on Sunday outside the designer’s New York Fashion Week show.
Off to the Races
Luke Combs takes the stage ahead of the Nascar Daytona 500 Auto Race on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Mad for Plaid
Busy Philipps goes for a morning walk in a statement-making coat on Saturday in N.Y.C.
Bundled Bella
Bella Hadid wore a bright pink scarf over her face mask as she left Bar Pitti after lunch with friends in New York.
Hands Full
Aaron Paul went shopping for flowers in Los Feliz, California ahead of Valentine's Day.
Galentine's Walk
Supermodels Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne were spotted on an outing together in Los Angeles.
Big Debut
Regina King hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and delivered the opening monologue with help from longtime cast member Kenan Thompson.
Man's Best Friend
Gavin Rossdale was seen walking his dog at a park in Los Angeles.