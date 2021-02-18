Jonah Hill Goes Surfing Outside L.A., Plus Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma, BD Wong and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated February 16, 2021 11:20 AM

1 of 96

Blue Streak

Credit: BACKGRID

A very blond Jonah Hill catches a wave in El Porto, California, on Wednesday.

2 of 96

It's a Date

Credit: BACKGRID

Model Winnie Harlow enjoys a post-Valentine'ss Day dinner with NBA beau Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday night at Nobu Malibu.

3 of 96

Smile in Style

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A bundled BD Wong films scenes for Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

4 of 96

Gray Lady

Credit: The Image Direct

A casual Robin Wright runs errands around Los Angeles on Wednesday.

5 of 96

Pattern Maker

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ashley Greene totes her treats to-go on Wednesday in L.A.

6 of 96

Scene Stealer

Credit: Splash News Online

Sienna Miller films Anatomy of a Scandal in London on Sunday.

7 of 96

Chilly City

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes braves the cold in a long coat, socks and sandals on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

8 of 96

Beach Games

Credit: MEGA

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga plays a game of catch on the beach in Miami with husband Joe on Wednesday.

9 of 96

Live from New York

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page heads to Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

10 of 96

Lady in Red

Credit: P&P/MEGA

Anya Taylor-Joy looks stunning while on set for David O. Russells' untitled new film on Tuesday in L.A. 

11 of 96

Stop and Shop

Credit: BACKGRID

Tom Hanks does some shopping in Santa Monica on Tuesday. 

12 of 96

Pup Parade

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Padma Lakshmi holds her dog, Divina, in her arms while running errands on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

13 of 96

Lights Up

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Luis Ponsi performs onstage during rehearsals for Univision's 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina in Miami on Tuesday. 

14 of 96

Heading to Set

Credit: The Image Direct

Will Ferrell masks up while he heads to set to film the Apple TV limited series The Shrink Next Door on Tuesday. 

15 of 96

Horsin' Around

Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner enjoys an afternoon horseback riding session in Malibu on Monday.

16 of 96

Game Face

Credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA/MEGA

Jason Sudeikis is seen in character while filming season 2 of Ted Lasso on Tuesday in Notting Hill, London.

17 of 96

Boss Coming Through

Credit: Splash News Online

Megan Fox wears a chic, all-black ensemble on her way to a meeting in L.A. on Tuesday.

18 of 96

Puppy Parents

Credit: BACKGRID

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell take their adorable Labrador Retriever puppy for a walk through their Brentwood, California neighborhood on Monday.

19 of 96

Good Vibes

Credit: Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Naomi Osaka of Japan shares a smile during the quarterfinals of the 2021 Australian Open on Tuesday at Melbourne. Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch the finals and semi-finals this week.

20 of 96

Chilly City

Credit: The Image Direct

Newly engaged Shailene Woodley keeps warm in a big jacket while on the set of her new movie Misanthrope on Monday in Montreal.

21 of 96

Puppy Playtime

Credit: SplashNews.com

Zach Braff and his dog head to the dog park on Tuesday.

22 of 96

Grocery Run

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ariel Winter rocks platinum blonde hair as she arrives at Trader Joe's to pick up groceries on Monday in Studio City.

23 of 96

Fun in the Sun

Credit: BACKGRID

Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin hold hands while taking an afternoon Valentine’s Day stroll on the beach in Miami on Sunday.

24 of 96

Piano Man

Credit: Josh Barber/Los Angeles Dodgers

Robin Thicke performs live from L.A. during the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and RWQuarantunes virtual event on Friday, helping raise more than $1.1 Million for people facing food insecurity in Los Angeles.

25 of 96

Pattern Play

Credit: BACKGRID

Quavo and Saweetie step out in colorful outfits for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner date on Sunday in West Hollywood.

26 of 96

Red Hot

Credit: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Rita Ora steals the spotlight with her performance on Sunday’s Dancing On Ice

27 of 96

Keep the Peace

Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Martha Hunt flashes peace signs while wearing a two-piece Jason Wu suit on Sunday outside the designer’s New York Fashion Week show. 

28 of 96

Off to the Races

Credit: John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Luke Combs takes the stage ahead of the Nascar Daytona 500 Auto Race on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

29 of 96

Mad for Plaid

Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Busy Philipps goes for a morning walk in a statement-making coat on Saturday in N.Y.C.

30 of 96

Bundled Bella

Credit: BACKGRID

Bella Hadid wore a bright pink scarf over her face mask as she left Bar Pitti after lunch with friends in New York.

31 of 96

Hands Full

Credit: BACKGRID

Aaron Paul went shopping for flowers in Los Feliz, California ahead of Valentine's Day.

32 of 96

Galentine's Walk

Credit: LESE/BACKGRID

Supermodels Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne were spotted on an outing together in Los Angeles.

33 of 96

Big Debut

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Regina King hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and delivered the opening monologue with help from longtime cast member Kenan Thompson.

34 of 96

Man's Best Friend

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Gavin Rossdale was seen walking his dog at a park in Los Angeles.