Zendaya and Tom Holland Step Out in N.Y.C., Plus Nick Cannon, Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated February 16, 2022 01:26 PM

1 of 98

Dressed to the Nines 

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya look glammed up as they hold hands leaving their hotel in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 98

Here For A Laugh

Credit: Shahar Azran/Getty

Guest host Nick Cannon poses backstage at The Apollo Theater on Amateur Night on Feb. 16 in N.Y.C. 

3 of 98

Going Green

Credit: MEGA

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner step out in coordinating green ensembles on Feb. 16 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 98

Nothin' But Net

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Tracy Morgan shoots hoops at the New York Knicks game on Feb. 16 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement

5 of 98

Family Fun 

Also at the Knicks game: Jon Stewart and his son Nathan. 

6 of 98

In the Spotlight

Credit: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

Mel C takes the stage at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Feb. 16 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 98

Leather Weather 

Credit: Janet Mayer/StarTraks

Kevin Bacon wears a leather jacket while filming City On A Hill in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 98

Game Time

Credit: Brian Babineau/NBAE/Getty

Louis Tomlinson sits courtside as the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons in Boston on Feb. 16. 

Advertisement

9 of 98

Silly 'Studio' Crew

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

BJ McDonnell, Dave Grohl and Whitney Cummings goof off together at the L.A. premiere of Studio 666 on Feb. 16 in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 98

Hand to Hold

Credit: Backgrid

Milla Jovovich holds hands with her husband Paul W. S. Anderson as they leave a Prada event in L.A. on Feb. 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 98

Pattern Play

Credit: Backgrid

Also at the Prada event: Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston in matching striped looks. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 98

'Uncharted' Territory

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Uncharted costars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg pose together during a visit to the SiriusXM Studios on Feb. 17 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 98

Model Moves 

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Model pals Meadow Walker and Jordan Barrett are spotted leaving the No Waste dinner during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 98

'Super' Cute

Credit: Backgrid

Tyler Hoechlin is seen in costume filming season 2 of Superman & Lois on Feb. 16 in Vancouver, Canada. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 98

Keeping Warm

Bella Hadid layers up for a chilly day in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 98

All Smiles

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Kelli Giddish and Christopher Meloni pose at NBC's Law & Order press junket on Feb. 16 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 98

Leading Ladies

Credit: Tricia Baron

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden poses with the cast of Six on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 98

Perfect Match

Credit: Aaron Vasquez

Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow have a major matching moment on Feb. 15, coordinating in tartan looks from Thom Browne during New York Fashion Week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 98

They Love Lucy

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Comedy queens Amy Poehler and Tiffany Haddish attend the Amazon Studios Lucy and Desi L.A. premiere on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 98

Set Sighting

Credit: Backgrid

In Decatur, Georgia, Jessica Biel films a scene as Candy Montgomery for the TV mini-series Candy on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 98

Golden Gal

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim steps out in L.A. on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 98

Nobu Nights

Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna keeps warm in a Bulls jersey and red coat after leaving dinner at Nobu on Feb. 16 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 98

Sister Sister

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Blake Lively and her sister Robyn get glam for the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 Show at Terminal 5 in N.Y.C. on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 98

Cameras Rolling

Credit: Click News and Media/Backgrid

Timothée Chalamet films as Willy Wonka in the upcoming film titled Wonka at Oxford University on Feb. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 98

Couple Goals

Credit: The Image Direct

Olympian Shaun White steps out in his Team USA gear with girlfriend Nina Dobrev in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 98

New to Netflix

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

In West Hollywood, Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds pose at The Adam Project L.A. screening on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 98

Keep It Movin'

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ryan Phillippe goes on a jog out in L.A on Feb. 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 98

Sweet Treat

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Willa Fitzgerald breaks for lunch at Black Tap in N.Y.C. while promoting her Amazon series Reacher on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 98

Hearts & Hugs

Maya Hawke cuddles up to musician Spencer Barnett on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 98

Happiest Place on Earth

Credit: Splash News Online

Jaden Smith takes Sab Zada on a Valentine's date to Disneyland on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 98

Snap Shots

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Out in N.Y.C., Jason Momoa takes his cameras out for a spin on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 98

Center Stage

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Joe Cole and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau pose at the Against the Ice press conference during the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 98

Be Mine

Credit: Backgrid

Lizzo heads to a Valentine's Day dinner date at Craig's in West Hollywood on Feb. 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 98

Endless Style

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Out in N.Y.C., Katie Holmes shows off her elegant street style on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 98

On the Move

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Ariana DeBose braves the cold in N.Y.C. to attend the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 98

Cruise Control

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Momoa and a friend ride their vintage bikes through Malibu on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 98

Light Up the Sky

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates Valentine's Day with Tiffany & Co. by making a trip to the Empire State Building to turn the building Tiffany Blue on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 98

Hanging Downtown

Credit: The IMage Direct

Gigi Hadid, Tan France and Antoni Porowski hang out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 98

Family Matters

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

La La Anthony and her son Kiyan attend the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 98

Cycle for a Cause

Credit: David Hartley/Shutterstock

In the U.K., Tom Daley rides up White Hill during his Red Nose Day challenge to raise money for Comic Relief on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 98

Star Power

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Dua Lipa makes a stop in Nashville during her Future Nostalgia Tour at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 98

Ultimate Squad

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland

Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams hangs with Iron Man, Spider-Man, a member of the Dora Milaje and Black Panther inside Avengers Campus at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 98

Big Kiss

Megan Thee Stallion blows a kiss at the Coach Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 98

Fashion Week Chic

Alexandra Daddario arrives looking radiant in red at the Carolina Herrera show in N.Y.C. on Feb. 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 98

Back to Crack the Case

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Selena Gomez is back on the Upper West Side to film Only Murders in the Building on Feb. 14 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 98

Beach Buddies

Justin Theroux and his pup Kuma hit the beach in Tulum on Feb. 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 98

Front & Center

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore and Alicia Silverstone sit front row at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2022 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 98

Major Key

Credit: Karim Saafir/Getty

Issa Rae receives the first-ever key to the city of Inglewood by Mayor James Butts during the Taste of Inglewood Experience on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 98

Super Bowl Sunday

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine pose with bedazzled Super Bowl LVI footballs at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 98

Tongues Out

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly and Maddie Hasson put on their press conference faces while promoting Taurus at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 98

Super Bowl Crew

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Justin and Hailey Bieber hang with bestie Kendall Jenner at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 98

Picture Perfect

Credit: Jose Miguel Fernandez/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz hit the red carpet at the 2022 Goya Awards photocall in Valencia, Spain on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 98

Halftime Show History

Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty

Legends Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg put on an incredible performance during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Feb. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 98

Vegas Vibes

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Luke Bryan embraces the crowd during the opening night of his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 98

Karlie on the Catwalk

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

During New York Fashion Week, Karlie Kloss struts down the runway at the Brandon Maxwell show on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 98

Coffee Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Selma Blair tips her hat while out grabbing coffee with her service dog on Feb. 12 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 98

Kissy Face

Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion blows a kiss while arriving at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl LVI Fanatics party in Culver City, California, on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 98

Social Climber

Credit: Chris Polk/Polk Imaging

Joe Jonas and his DNCE bandmates perform with Kygo at the Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew event in L.A. on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 98

Football Fans

Credit: Chris Polk/Polk Imaging

Guy Fieri poses with Olivia Culpo ahead of the Super Bowl at the Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew event in L.A. on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 98

Smooth Rider

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Orlando Bloom takes a ride on his motorcycle in L.A. on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 98

Fashion Friends

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton Rothschild sit together while attending the PatBo show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 98

Baby Bumpin'

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their first child together, celebrate Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios in L.A. on Feb. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 98

Animal Instinct

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light

Gwen Stefani performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 98

Let's Party