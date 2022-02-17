Zendaya and Tom Holland Step Out in N.Y.C., Plus Nick Cannon, Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Dressed to the Nines
Tom Holland and Zendaya look glammed up as they hold hands leaving their hotel in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.
Here For A Laugh
Guest host Nick Cannon poses backstage at The Apollo Theater on Amateur Night on Feb. 16 in N.Y.C.
Going Green
Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner step out in coordinating green ensembles on Feb. 16 in L.A.
Nothin' But Net
Tracy Morgan shoots hoops at the New York Knicks game on Feb. 16 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
Family Fun
Also at the Knicks game: Jon Stewart and his son Nathan.
In the Spotlight
Mel C takes the stage at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Feb. 16 in London.
Leather Weather
Kevin Bacon wears a leather jacket while filming City On A Hill in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.
Game Time
Louis Tomlinson sits courtside as the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons in Boston on Feb. 16.
Silly 'Studio' Crew
BJ McDonnell, Dave Grohl and Whitney Cummings goof off together at the L.A. premiere of Studio 666 on Feb. 16 in Hollywood.
Hand to Hold
Milla Jovovich holds hands with her husband Paul W. S. Anderson as they leave a Prada event in L.A. on Feb. 16.
Pattern Play
Also at the Prada event: Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston in matching striped looks.
'Uncharted' Territory
Uncharted costars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg pose together during a visit to the SiriusXM Studios on Feb. 17 in N.Y.C.
Model Moves
Model pals Meadow Walker and Jordan Barrett are spotted leaving the No Waste dinner during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16.
'Super' Cute
Tyler Hoechlin is seen in costume filming season 2 of Superman & Lois on Feb. 16 in Vancouver, Canada.
Keeping Warm
Bella Hadid layers up for a chilly day in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.
All Smiles
Kelli Giddish and Christopher Meloni pose at NBC's Law & Order press junket on Feb. 16 in N.Y.C.
Leading Ladies
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden poses with the cast of Six on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Feb. 15.
Perfect Match
Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow have a major matching moment on Feb. 15, coordinating in tartan looks from Thom Browne during New York Fashion Week.
They Love Lucy
Comedy queens Amy Poehler and Tiffany Haddish attend the Amazon Studios Lucy and Desi L.A. premiere on Feb. 15.
Set Sighting
In Decatur, Georgia, Jessica Biel films a scene as Candy Montgomery for the TV mini-series Candy on Feb. 15.
Golden Gal
Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim steps out in L.A. on Feb. 15.
Nobu Nights
Rihanna keeps warm in a Bulls jersey and red coat after leaving dinner at Nobu on Feb. 16 in L.A.
Sister Sister
Blake Lively and her sister Robyn get glam for the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 Show at Terminal 5 in N.Y.C. on Feb. 15.
Cameras Rolling
Timothée Chalamet films as Willy Wonka in the upcoming film titled Wonka at Oxford University on Feb. 16.
Couple Goals
Olympian Shaun White steps out in his Team USA gear with girlfriend Nina Dobrev in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.
New to Netflix
In West Hollywood, Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds pose at The Adam Project L.A. screening on Feb. 15.
Keep It Movin'
Ryan Phillippe goes on a jog out in L.A on Feb. 15.
Sweet Treat
Willa Fitzgerald breaks for lunch at Black Tap in N.Y.C. while promoting her Amazon series Reacher on Feb. 14.
Hearts & Hugs
Maya Hawke cuddles up to musician Spencer Barnett on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.
Happiest Place on Earth
Jaden Smith takes Sab Zada on a Valentine's date to Disneyland on Feb. 14.
Snap Shots
Out in N.Y.C., Jason Momoa takes his cameras out for a spin on Feb. 15.
Center Stage
Joe Cole and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau pose at the Against the Ice press conference during the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 15.
Be Mine
Lizzo heads to a Valentine's Day dinner date at Craig's in West Hollywood on Feb. 15.
Endless Style
Out in N.Y.C., Katie Holmes shows off her elegant street style on Feb. 14.
On the Move
Ariana DeBose braves the cold in N.Y.C. to attend the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.
Cruise Control
Jason Momoa and a friend ride their vintage bikes through Malibu on Feb. 12.
Light Up the Sky
Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates Valentine's Day with Tiffany & Co. by making a trip to the Empire State Building to turn the building Tiffany Blue on Feb. 14.
Hanging Downtown
Gigi Hadid, Tan France and Antoni Porowski hang out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Feb. 14.
Family Matters
La La Anthony and her son Kiyan attend the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.
Cycle for a Cause
In the U.K., Tom Daley rides up White Hill during his Red Nose Day challenge to raise money for Comic Relief on Feb. 15.
Star Power
Dua Lipa makes a stop in Nashville during her Future Nostalgia Tour at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 14.
Ultimate Squad
Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams hangs with Iron Man, Spider-Man, a member of the Dora Milaje and Black Panther inside Avengers Campus at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California on Feb. 14.
Big Kiss
Megan Thee Stallion blows a kiss at the Coach Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.
Fashion Week Chic
Alexandra Daddario arrives looking radiant in red at the Carolina Herrera show in N.Y.C. on Feb. 14.
Back to Crack the Case
Selena Gomez is back on the Upper West Side to film Only Murders in the Building on Feb. 14 in N.Y.C.
Beach Buddies
Justin Theroux and his pup Kuma hit the beach in Tulum on Feb. 13.
Front & Center
Drew Barrymore and Alicia Silverstone sit front row at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2022 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12.
Major Key
Issa Rae receives the first-ever key to the city of Inglewood by Mayor James Butts during the Taste of Inglewood Experience on Feb. 12.
Super Bowl Sunday
Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine pose with bedazzled Super Bowl LVI footballs at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.
Tongues Out
Machine Gun Kelly and Maddie Hasson put on their press conference faces while promoting Taurus at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 13.
Super Bowl Crew
Justin and Hailey Bieber hang with bestie Kendall Jenner at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.
Picture Perfect
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz hit the red carpet at the 2022 Goya Awards photocall in Valencia, Spain on Feb. 12.
Halftime Show History
Legends Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg put on an incredible performance during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Feb. 13.
Vegas Vibes
Luke Bryan embraces the crowd during the opening night of his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb. 11.
Karlie on the Catwalk
During New York Fashion Week, Karlie Kloss struts down the runway at the Brandon Maxwell show on Feb. 12.
Coffee Run
Selma Blair tips her hat while out grabbing coffee with her service dog on Feb. 12 in L.A.
Kissy Face
Megan Thee Stallion blows a kiss while arriving at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl LVI Fanatics party in Culver City, California, on Feb. 12.
Social Climber
Joe Jonas and his DNCE bandmates perform with Kygo at the Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew event in L.A. on Feb. 12.
Football Fans
Guy Fieri poses with Olivia Culpo ahead of the Super Bowl at the Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew event in L.A. on Feb. 12.
Smooth Rider
Orlando Bloom takes a ride on his motorcycle in L.A. on Feb. 12.
Fashion Friends
Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton Rothschild sit together while attending the PatBo show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12.
Baby Bumpin'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their first child together, celebrate Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios in L.A. on Feb. 11.
Animal Instinct
Gwen Stefani performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 11.