Star Tracks: Thursday, February 17, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:40 PM

STRONG-ARMED

Credit: Fame

After making a dapper showing at New York Fashion Week, Zac Efron picks up some post-workout fuel at a local Starbucks in Beverly Hills Wednesday.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Credit: Brian Jones/AFP/Getty

Welcome back, Céline! After a three-year hiatus, Dion returns to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Wednesday, joined by husband René Angélil, son René-Charles, 10, and 4-month-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

WHITE OUT

Credit: Flynet

Jon Hamm and Megan Fox take to the slopes Thursday on the set of their comedy Friends with Kids (helmed by the Mad Men star's girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt) in Warwick, N.Y.

COVER UP

Credit: Jayme Oak/Startraks

Is it really her? A Pregnant Victoria Beckham goes undercover Wednesday, leaving her New York City hotel in a knit cap and oversized shades.

'BORN' TOUGH

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

After nabbing three Grammys, Lady Gaga gets back to her native New York – sporting a studded hat, tough leather jacket and sheer tights on Wednesday.

STICKING TOGETHER

Credit: Margarita Valdes/Photo Image Press

After a recent date night, Chelsea Clinton and hubby Marc Mezvinsky make a stylish – and smiley! – entrance Wednesday at the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum in New York on Wednesday.

RAIN DATE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

A rugged Jake Gyllenhaal dodges the raindrops on Wednesday while arriving at a studio in Silver Lake, Calif.

SPOUSAL SUPPORT

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Abaca

Robert Downey Jr. gives his wife Susan a sweet smooch Wednesday at the Hollywood premiere of Unknown, an action thriller starring Liam Neeson, which she produced.

BUTTER HIM UP

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Talk about "The Justin Bieber Experience"! The singer works the concession stand at the London premiere of Never Say Never on Wednesday.

AFTER-SCHOOL SPECIAL

Credit: Flynet

Being pregnant isn't slowing down Kate Hudson, who picks up 7-year-old son Ryder from school – in heels, no less! – Wednesday in Los Angeles.

LEAN BACK

Credit: Ramey

A pooped Sarah Jessica Parker takes five with costar Greg Kinnear Wednesday while continuing to film I Don't Know How She Does It in New York's Brooklyn Heights neighborhood.

SUNSHINE DAY

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Catherine Zeta-Jones and a healthy, cancer-free Michael Douglas make a sharp-looking couple leaving their New York City apartment on Wednesday.

ROYAL PAIR

Credit: Toni Passig/WireImage

The King's Speech costars Helena Bonham Carter and Colin Firth turn up the charm at the Berlin International Film Festival Wednesday during a photo call for their award-winning film.

FASHION FORWARD

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Kanye West doesn't look to be in too much "pain" on Wednesday – though his cap suggests otherwise! – taking in designer Jeremy Scott's fall 2011 presentation alongside New York Fashion Week fixture Vanessa Hudgens.

RING BEARER

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Will the Jersey Shore cast be invited to the wedding? Seaside Heights alum Angelina Pivarnick gets the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday when boyfriend, David Kovaks, proposes at Style360 Sachika's fashion show in N.Y.C.

By People Staff