Star Tracks: Thursday, February 17, 2011
STRONG-ARMED
After making a dapper showing at New York Fashion Week, Zac Efron picks up some post-workout fuel at a local Starbucks in Beverly Hills Wednesday.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Welcome back, Céline! After a three-year hiatus, Dion returns to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Wednesday, joined by husband René Angélil, son René-Charles, 10, and 4-month-old twins Eddy and Nelson.
WHITE OUT
Jon Hamm and Megan Fox take to the slopes Thursday on the set of their comedy Friends with Kids (helmed by the Mad Men star's girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt) in Warwick, N.Y.
COVER UP
Is it really her? A Pregnant Victoria Beckham goes undercover Wednesday, leaving her New York City hotel in a knit cap and oversized shades.
'BORN' TOUGH
After nabbing three Grammys, Lady Gaga gets back to her native New York – sporting a studded hat, tough leather jacket and sheer tights on Wednesday.
STICKING TOGETHER
After a recent date night, Chelsea Clinton and hubby Marc Mezvinsky make a stylish – and smiley! – entrance Wednesday at the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum in New York on Wednesday.
RAIN DATE
A rugged Jake Gyllenhaal dodges the raindrops on Wednesday while arriving at a studio in Silver Lake, Calif.
SPOUSAL SUPPORT
Robert Downey Jr. gives his wife Susan a sweet smooch Wednesday at the Hollywood premiere of Unknown, an action thriller starring Liam Neeson, which she produced.
BUTTER HIM UP
Talk about "The Justin Bieber Experience"! The singer works the concession stand at the London premiere of Never Say Never on Wednesday.
AFTER-SCHOOL SPECIAL
Being pregnant isn't slowing down Kate Hudson, who picks up 7-year-old son Ryder from school – in heels, no less! – Wednesday in Los Angeles.
LEAN BACK
A pooped Sarah Jessica Parker takes five with costar Greg Kinnear Wednesday while continuing to film I Don't Know How She Does It in New York's Brooklyn Heights neighborhood.
SUNSHINE DAY
Catherine Zeta-Jones and a healthy, cancer-free Michael Douglas make a sharp-looking couple leaving their New York City apartment on Wednesday.
ROYAL PAIR
The King's Speech costars Helena Bonham Carter and Colin Firth turn up the charm at the Berlin International Film Festival Wednesday during a photo call for their award-winning film.
FASHION FORWARD
Kanye West doesn't look to be in too much "pain" on Wednesday – though his cap suggests otherwise! – taking in designer Jeremy Scott's fall 2011 presentation alongside New York Fashion Week fixture Vanessa Hudgens.
RING BEARER
Will the Jersey Shore cast be invited to the wedding? Seaside Heights alum Angelina Pivarnick gets the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday when boyfriend, David Kovaks, proposes at Style360 Sachika's fashion show in N.Y.C.